Knapp holds off Bateman to win in Minnesota

BRAINERD, Minnesota—PGA TOUR Canada’s first official event in the United States proved to be a bit of a border battle. However, in the end, the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens was settled on the course at Cragun’s Legacy Courses.

Jake Knapp of Costa Mesa, California, outlasted Wil Bateman of Edmonton, Alberta, for the tournament title Sunday. In picking up his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, Knapp finished at 26-under. Bateman ended up two shots back after a back-and-forth fight for control of the lead.

“I’d say I played conservatively aggressive today,” Knapp said. “I knew I was hitting it well. So, if there were some holes where it fit me, I was taking it at the pin. But I just stayed patient all day.”

Knapp finished with six birdies in a round free of bogeys. It was a stellar run of golf for Knapp, who played his final 49 holes without a bogey. It was all good enough to fend off a serious challenge by Bateman.

“I’m somebody that likes to play really aggressive, and I’m not afraid to,” Knapp explained. “Sometimes that can get me into trouble. So, out here I just wanted to make sure I made it kind of easy and not stress myself out as much as possible.”

Driving well off the tee, the former UCLA standout added, gave him a ton of chances.

Bateman, meanwhile, quickly stormed into serious contention with birdies on six of the first seven holes. He shot an 8-under 62, with nine birdies on the final day, briefly taking the lead on No. 7. Knapp, who was playing in the group behind Bateman, pulled even with a birdie on the same hole.

Knapp took the lead back on No. 10 before Bateman birdied the 12th hole to knot up things again. Down the stretch, though, Knapp secured an advantage for good. Birdies on Nos. 13 and 15 got things started before he sealed the deal with another birdie the 18th. A bogey on the 17th hole dashed Bateman’s hopes. He birdied Nos. 16 and 18, scaring the hole with his eagle chip at the last. He said the round was both fun and emotional.

“Jake played really well all week. I think he made just two bogeys all week,” Bateman said. “He deserved it. Solo second is pretty good.”

As a consolation, Bateman retained his hold on the No. 1 spot in the Fortinet Cup standings. He’s 17 points ahead of the new No. 2 player, Knapp. Knapp earned 500 points and pocketed $36,000.

Knapp knew the rain softened the course and made it play much easier than anticipated. “It’s kind of a bummer we got so much rain, as it changed the course,” Knapp said. “It took a low number to win. A lot of the guys played very well this week to get to those kinds of scores.”

Knapp and Bateman were followed by five players at 22-under. In the group tied for third was Conner Godsey, Ryan Gerard, Joe Highsmith, Trent Phillips and Thomas Walsh. They finished one stroke ahead of eighth-place finishers Myles Creighton, Guillaume Fanonnel and Alexander Herrmann.

Did you know Jake Knapp is PGA TOUR Canada’s eighth different tournament champion this season? There has yet to be a repeat winner in 2022. Only two events remain. ​​Knapp’s last PGA TOUR Canada victory— at the 2019 GolfBC Championship— occurred 3 years, 2 months, 12 days ago, or 1,169 days previously. But with the global pandemic, the Tour has only held 16 tournaments between Knapp’s wins.

Key Information

How the top Canadians fared

Edmonton’s Wil Bateman finished second, at 24-under. Myles Creighton was the only other Canadian to post a top-10 finish among the eight players who made the cut.

Pos. Player Score 2 Wil Bateman 63-65-66-62—256 (24-under) T8 Myles Creighton 65-68-62-64—259 (21-under) T16 Stuart Macdonald 68-65-65-65—263 (17-under) T24 Jared du Toit 65-67-68-64—264 (16-under) T29 Joey Savoie 64-67-67-67—265 (15-under) T48 Michael Blair 64-70-69-68—271 (9-under) T52 Noah Steele 68-67-67-70—272 (8-under) T56 Etienne Papineau 68-65-71-69—273 (7-under)

Fortinet Cup Standings

(Through CRMC Championship presented by Gertens)

Rank Player Points 1 Wil Bateman (Canada) 1,031 2 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 1,014 3 Ryan Gerard (U.S.) 722 4 Danny Walker (U.S.) 720 5 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 672 6 Ian Holt (U.S.) 666 7 Brian Carlson (U.S.) 663 8 Thomas Walsh (U.S.) 633 9 Joe Highsmith (U.S.) 604 10 Parker Coody (U.S.) 571

With his third career win, Jake Knapp moved into a tie for second, with Tyler McCumber, for most PGA TOUR Canada victories. Knapp won twice in 2019 and then this week in Minnesota. McCumber won all three of his titles in 2018. The overall victories leader is 2016 Player of the Year Dan McCarthy, a four-time winner that season. In total, 11 players have won multiple titles.

Total Wins Player Years Won 4 Dan McCarthy 2016 3 Jake Knapp 2019, 2022 Tyler McCumber 2018 2 Paul Barjon 2016, 2019 Joel Dahmen 2014 Kramer Hickok 2017 Patrick Newcomb 2017 C.T. Pan 2015 Taylor Pendrith 2019 Max Rottluff 2016, 2017 Danny Walker 2018, 2022

PGA TOUR Canada returns north of the border next week, with the GolfBC Championship at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf and Country Club in Kelowna, British Columbia. After that tournament, the top-60 players in the Fortinet Cup standings will compete in the season-ending Fortinet Cup Championship at Deer Ridge Golf Course in Kitchener, Ontario.

The third-round leader has now won five consecutive tournaments, the latest win coming courtesy of 54-hole leader Jake Knapp. Prior to Knapp winning, Danny Walker, Noah Goodwin, Ryan Gerard and Parker Coody all turned 54-hole advantages into PGA TOUR Canada victories.

In the first six tournaments of the 2022 season, the winner finished between 16- and 19-under par. Over the last two weeks, the winner has gone really low. A week ago, in Winnipeg, Parker Coody finished at 27-under par to win by eight strokes. Sunday, Jake Knapp birdied the 72nd hole to get to 26-under to win by two shots.

Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open champion Noah Goodwin was Sunday’s biggest mover. He fired a 61 in the final round to climb up 34 positions. Goodwin was 16-under for the tournament and tied for 24th. Last week’s CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open winner Parker Coody moved up 14 spots, finishing 12-under and in a tie for 37th. He shot a 64 Sunday.

After missing the cut last week in Winnipeg, Thomas Walsh returned to his top-five ways. He tied for third at Cragun’s Legacy Courses after tying for second at the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open and finishing solo second the following week, at the Quebec Open. Walsh is currently No. 9 in the Fortinet Cup standings.

Monday qualifiers Jordan Niebrugge and Devin Morley tied for 44th and 56th, respectively.

The PGA TOUR Canada record for the longest time between wins belongs to Danny Walker, with Jake Knapp’s 1,169-day stretch No. 2 on the list. Danny Walker won the 2018 Fortinet Cup Championship then picked up his second PGA TOUR Canada title, at this year’s Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates. The duration between Walker wins was 1,407 days.

After missing the cut five times on PGA TOUR Canada, former University of Alabama standout Wilson Furr made the most of his first Saturday and Sunday participation. Furr shot rounds of 63 and 68 to finish 16-under and tied for 24th. Furr made his first start on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour when he qualified for the 2021 U.S. Open (missed the cut). He made his Korn Ferry Tour debut earlier this year when he tied for 31st in the Huntsville Open in May.

Quotable

“We talked about that stretch from No, 10 until, really, No. 16. They’re birdie holes, but definitely holes you can’t afford to mess up. Any time you’re playing with the lead, you’re trying to make sure you don’t go backward.” — Jake Knapp

“I’ve put in a lot of hard work, and I’m just starting to believe it a little bit. I think I’m surrounding myself with the right people as well.” — Wil Bateman

“I just kind of kept it rolling and never really looked back.” — Noah Goodwin, who shot a 61 Sunday

“I’ve heard great stuff about the course next week (in British Columbia). I’ve heard it sets up really well for me. (It’s) just position golf and positionally I feel great right now. I’m going to talk nice to my putter again tonight, and hopefully it carries over to next week.” — Noah Goodwin

“It’s nice when someone from the states is able to take it home.” — Jake Knapp on the first official PGATOUR Canada event in the United States

Final-Round Weather: Mostly cloudy with periods of mist and a high of 77. Wind S at 8-10 mph.