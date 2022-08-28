  • FORTINET CUP

    Knapp holds off Bateman to win in Minnesota

  Jake Knapp of Costa Mesa, California, outlasted Wil Bateman of Edmonton, Alberta, for the tournament title Sunday. In picking up his third career PGA TOUR Canada title, Knapp finished at 26-under.