  • FORTINET CUP

    PGA TOUR Canada makes history, goes south of the border

  • The first official regular season PGA TOUR Canada event held south of the Canadian border will be contested August 25-28, 2022 in Brainerd, Minnesota. Seven players have won titles this season, and all are playing in this week’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at the Cragun’s Resort. The first official regular season PGA TOUR Canada event held south of the Canadian border will be contested August 25-28, 2022 in Brainerd, Minnesota. Seven players have won titles this season, and all are playing in this week’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at the Cragun’s Resort.