PGA TOUR Canada makes history, goes south of the border

BRAINERD, Minnesota—PGA TOUR Canada is bringing quite a tussle to the United States. Pursuit of the Fortinet Cup is at a logjam, with no repeat winners on the Tour this season and Wil Bateman of Canada the overall points leader, a mere 11 points ahead of No. 2 Danny Walker of the United States.

Seven players have won titles this season, and all are playing in this week’s CRMC Championship presented by Gertens at the Cragun’s Resort. All seven are inside the top eight, with the only non-tournament winner Ian Holt in that group.

PGA TOUR Canada originally announced the CRMC Championship presented by Gertens in January 2020, but the global pandemic forced the postponement of the tournament in both 2020 and 2021.

PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions veteran and Austin, Minnesota, native Tom Lehman is serving as the tournament’s Honorary Chair. The Lehman Design Group is leading a $10-million renovation at the facility that began in 2021 with an anticipated finish date in the spring of 2023. Lehman is a five-time PGA TOUR champion, including winning the 1996 Open Championship. Since turning 50, Lehman has won 12 PGA TOUR Champions titles, winning the Charles Schwab Cup in 2011 and 2012.

As the chase continues this week—one of two full-field tournaments remaining on the schedule—arriving at No. 5 in the standings is last week’s runaway winner at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open. Parker Coody (555 points) shot 27-under and prevailed by eight strokes at Southwood Golf and Country Club.

“It wasn’t too bad,” Coody said of the tournament in Winnipeg. “I played some good golf.”

Like other competitors, the native Texan is excited about this week’s event.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Coody said. “Canada’s fans have been great up there, but it’s always nice to play in the States.”

The first official regular season PGA TOUR Canada event held south of the Canadian border is especially meaningful to Justin Doeden. It’s home. The former University of Minnesota star was born in Burnsville and lives in Prior Lake, a Minneapolis suburb.

“It’s awesome. I’ve been in Canada now for a couple of months, and it’s just good to be home close to family,” said Doeden, who has had a couple of top-15 finishes this season. “I’m playing some good golf. So, I’m ready to bring it home to Minnesota.”

Doeden added that this week’s venue is in beautiful condition. The weather forecast is good, and he’s looking forward to a great week at the Cragun’s Resort.

“Just sitting on the balcony and looking out at the lake brought some good memories back to me,” Doeden said. “Just being home and looking at all the natural wildlife are just good memories.”

Noah Goodwin, who had a wire-to-wire win in the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open, said Cragun’s Resort is a ball-strikers course, with accuracy factoring in.

“You have to play not only good golf but really smart golf,” Goodwin said. “It’s really a position golf course. In order to make the most out of it you can’t just really rip it and grip it. You’ve got to play strategy.”

Play begins Thursday and concludes Sunday. The winner receives 500 Fortinet Cup points and $36,000.



The Rundown

DATES: August 25-28, 2022

OFFICIAL NAME: CRMC Championship presented by Gertens

HASHTAG: #FortinetCup

SCHEDULE: Ninth of 11 official events of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season (rain forced cancellation of the Elk Ridge Open earlier this season)

VENUE: Cragun’s Resort

PAR/YARDS: 70 (35-35), 7,123 yards

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: (Canadian) $200,000 (winner claims Canadian $36,000)

CUT: Top-60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top 60)

FORTINET CUP: The season-long points chase mirrors the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Through the sponsorship, the Fortinet Cup offers a new $100,000 player bonus pool—with $25,000 to the winner—to the top Fortinet Cup points-winners. The top-five Fortinet Cup points-earners gain membership to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, while Korn Ferry Tour benefits are available to those finishing sixth through 10th. In addition, the Fortinet Cup winner will also be exempt into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Fortinet Cup Standings

(Through CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open)

Rank Player Points Points Behind 1 Wil Bateman (Canada) 731 -- 2 Danny Walker (U.S.) 720 11 3 Brian Carlson (U.S.) 663 68 4 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 626 105 5 Ian Holt (U.S.) 620 111 6 Ryan Gerard (U.S.) 597 134 7 Parker Coody (U.S.) 555 176 8 Noah Goodwin (U.S.) 520 211 9 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 514 217 10 Thomas Walsh (U.S.) 508 223

TITLE SPONSORS: CRMC and Gertens

BENEFITING CHARITIES: Cuyuna Regional Medical Center Foundation

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, August 25 First Round

Friday, August 26 Second Round

Saturday, August 27 Third Round

Sunday, August 28 Final Round

FIELD OVERVIEW

SIZE: 156 players

COUNTRY BREAKDOWN: Australia (1), Canada (29), China (4), Chinese Taipei (1), England (2), France (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (1), Ireland (1), Mexico (1), Switzerland (1), Thailand (1), United States (109), Zimbabwe (1).

LAST PGA TOUR CANADA TOURNAMENT: Parker Coody won the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open by eight strokes, tying a PGA TOUR Canada record with the largest margin of victory.

OPEN-QUALIFYING: Earlier this week, the tournament conducted a Monday qualifier, with eight playing spots available for the best-performing players in the 18-hole event. The following qualified.

Player (Country) Score Evan Long (U.S.) 65 Brendon Doyle (U.S.) 67 Devin Morley (Ireland) 67 Viraj Garewal (U.S.) 67 Travis Fredborg (Canada) 68* Jordan Niebrugge (U.S.) 68* Alex Kline (U.S.) 68* Joseph Juszczyk (U.S.) 68*

* Qualified via playoff

GOLF COURSE: Cragun’s Legacy Courses

PGA TOUR CANADA ALUMNI: With recent back-to-back PGA TOUR wins, 2013 graduate Tony Finau has improved to No. 13 in the Official World Golf Ranking, the highest-ranked current former PGA TOUR Canada player. Since the Tour’s inaugural season of 2013, more than 250 players have graduated to the Korn Ferry Tour, with 45 players accounting for 54 wins. From there, 54 players have moved on to the PGA TOUR, with 14 players accounting for 18 wins. They are Finau, Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen, J.J. Spaun, Nick Taylor, C.T. Pan, Talor Gooch, Adam Long, Aaron Wise, Cam Davis, Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey and Sepp Straka. There are currently 10 Canadians on the PGA TOUR.