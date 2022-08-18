  • FORTINET CUP

    Rain postpones first-round play in Manitoba

  • “Due to four inches of rain over the last 18 hours, the golf course is unplayable. The greens staff did a great job trying to get the course ready for today, but it’s just too wet and it rained too long,” said PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Director Matt Delaney. Weather permitting, the tournament’s first round will begin Friday morning at 7:30 CDT.“Due to four inches of rain over the last 18 hours, the golf course is unplayable. The greens staff did a great job trying to get the course ready for today, but it’s just too wet and it rained too long,” said PGA TOUR Canada Tournament Director Matt Delaney. Weather permitting, the tournament’s first round will begin Friday morning at 7:30 CDT.