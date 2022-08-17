  • FORTINET CUP

    Manitoba Open field to include two-time NHL All-Star

  • Winnipeg Jets alternate captain Mark Scheifele is not only the honorary chairman of this week’s PGA TOUR Canada event, but is also playing in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open via a sponsor’s exemption. Winnipeg Jets alternate captain Mark Scheifele is not only the honorary chairman of this week’s PGA TOUR Canada event, but is also playing in the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open via a sponsor’s exemption.