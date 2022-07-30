  • FORTINET CUP

    Goodwin in position for a wire-to-wire win in Ontario

  After having his lead cut to a single stroke, Noah Goodwin, the 22-year-old Texan drained a 13-foot putt for a 3 on the par-5 17th hole to garner some breathing room in his bid to win the PGA TOUR Canada event at the Woodington Lake Golf Club.