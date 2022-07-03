  • FORTINET CUP

    Carlson wins Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions

  • Brian Carlson, a former Purdue star, shot a 65 in the final round en route to his first PGA TOUR Canada victory. He finished at 19-under, just ahead of Chris R. Wilson (18-under) and Austin Hitt (17-under).Brian Carlson, a former Purdue star, shot a 65 in the final round en route to his first PGA TOUR Canada victory. He finished at 19-under, just ahead of Chris R. Wilson (18-under) and Austin Hitt (17-under).