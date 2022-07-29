  • FORTINET CUP

    Goodwin remains on top at windy Ontario Open

  • Noah Goodwin continues to lead the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open. The 22-year-old from Corinth, Texas shot a 68 in the windy conditions at Woodington Lake Golf Club’s Legends Course.Noah Goodwin continues to lead the Sotheby’s International Realty Canada Ontario Open. The 22-year-old from Corinth, Texas shot a 68 in the windy conditions at Woodington Lake Golf Club’s Legends Course.