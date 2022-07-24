  • FORTINET CUP

    Walker edges Musselman in playoff

  After finishing regulation tied with Cooper Musselman at 16-under, Danny Walker made a five-foot birdie on the first playoff hole to claim the PGA TOUR Canada event and 500 Fortinet Cup points that lifted him to the top of the points standings through four tournaments.