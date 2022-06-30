  • FORTINET CUP

    Doeden holds first-round lead at PEI Open

  • Justin Doeden, from the University of Minnesota, shot an 8-under 64 for sole possession of the lead after one round at the Dundarave Golf Course.Justin Doeden, from the University of Minnesota, shot an 8-under 64 for sole possession of the lead after one round at the Dundarave Golf Course.