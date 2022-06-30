Doeden holds first-round lead at PEI Open

CARDIGAN, Prince Edward Island—Justin Doeden’s clubs didn’t arrive until a day before PGA TOUR Canada’s Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions got started. It was late afternoon by the time his bag completed the trip from Saskatchewan.

Doeden, thus, said being able to play a little golf Thursday was a lot of fun.

That may be an understatement. The 27-year-old from the University of Minnesota, a winner on the LOCALiQ Series played in the middle of the global pandemic, shot an 8-under 64 for sole possession of the lead after one round at the Dundarave Golf Course.

“I didn’t haven’t a bunch of practice without my golf clubs. So, I was just doing a bunch of nothing the last couple of days,” Doeden said. “So maybe this is my new practice routine. Just don’t practice. It worked out today. So, I’m looking forward to the next couple of days.”

A quick beginning put Doeden ahead of the pack early. He birdied five of the first seven holes (and six of eight) to get to what he called “a dream start.” Doeden was pleased with his drives and noted he was in the fairway all day long, collecting nine birdies along the way.

Canadian Drew Nesbitt can relate, and in more ways than one. He played the round with Doeden and finished a stroke back, at 7-under. Nesbitt finished fast, with four straight birdies on his back nine, netting five of six in a stretch en route to standing alone in second place.

Oh, and yes, Nesbitt had club troubles, too. His plight proved to be even more severe. His bag was stolen in Saskatchewan.

Fortunately for Nesbitt, he’s from the Toronto area and had a layover on his way to this week’s tournament. He called his mother, and she rounded up some old irons he had in the garage. Mom then drove to Nesbitt’s car, which was parked at a cousin’s house, to retrieve wedges, balls, gloves and a bag.

“I carry it when I’m back home,” Nesbitt said. “She was able to throw it all together.”

Nesbitt leads the closest challengers to Doeden. He enters Friday’s second round with a one-shot edge over third-place Cooper Dossey (6-under). Benjamin Shipp, Kieran Vincent and Joey Vzrich are tied for fourth at 5-under.

Fortinet Cup points leader Wil Bateman, who won in Edmonton two weeks ago, had an opening-round score of 73 and is 1-over.

Did you know that Cooper Dossey is the only player on this year’s PGA TOUR Canada to shoot under par in all nine rounds this season? He extended the streak with a 6-under 66 Thursday.

Key information

How the Canadians are faring

Drew Nesbitt leads the Canadians after one round. He’s second overall at 7-under. Here are all the players who are even-par or better after 18 holes.