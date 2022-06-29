Tour moves from rain-soaked Saskatchewan to PEI

VERNON BRIDGE, Prince Edward Island, Canada—PGA TOUR Canada made history last week. For the first time since the circuit began, in 2013, the Tour canceled a tournament because of the weather. More than 10 inches of rain fell over a 10-day period making conditions unplayable at the Elk Ridge Open in Saskatchewan.

At the same time, it tightened up the Fortinet Cup race. The loss of the tournament represents a 10 percent reduction in playing opportunity, leaving just eight remaining tournaments to solidify Fortinet Cup positions, earn a spot in the season-ending championship and a shot at the (Canadian) $25,000 bonus to the overall points leader.

“It’s going to make everything more jammed up,” said Jake Knapp, who is currently third in the Fortinet standings. “The more events you play, the more it’s going to get spread out. Right now, everything’s so bunched up. And then obviously getting rid of an event is going to bunch it up even more. So, every week is just super important.”

Wil Bateman, who won the ATB Classic in Edmonton, leads the points race with 531. Scott Stevens, winner of the season-opening Royal Beach Victoria Open is second, with 500. Knapp has 329. He lost a playoff to Stevens in the first tournament.

Now, more than 4,300 kilometers away, PGA TOUR Canada makes its next stop, at the Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions. The 72-hole tournament, which begins Thursday and concludes Sunday at the Dundarave Golf Course, carries a (Canadian) $200,000 purse. The winner earns $36,000 and 500 Fortinet Cup points.

“It was definitely a long day of travel,” Stevens said. “But I think everybody is kind of dealing with the same thing.”

This week, Stevens added, is just about trying to stay positive.

Better weather is in the forecast. There's a risk of thunderstorms on a couple of days, yet nothing like the rain that fell at the Elk Ridge Resort is predicted.

There was rain and lots of it, enough to keep players like Yi Cao and Knapp putting around—quite literally—in their hotel rooms, hoping for a break in the weather.

“At that point, to be honest, I didn’t want to be sitting in bed or sitting on the couch without doing anything,” said Cao, who worked on his putting during the lengthy delay. “So, it was like keep myself busy; that’s all.”

Cao, a 31-year-old from China who lives full time in Canada, also chatted with his father while attempting to stay sharp.

Knapp, a 28-year-old former UCLA standout, worked on his putting, as well. He also used the time to get some rest.

“In situations like that there’s not a whole lot you can do,” Knapp said. “It’s a bummer. Any time with weather and stuff, it’s all out of your control, right? So, there’s not a lot you can do. You just try to make the best of it and focus on the next week.”

The lost time included travel and preparation investment, and while everybody at least played a little golf Thursday, only 78 of the 156 golfers at the Elk Ridge Open were able to complete their first rounds last week.

The Rundown

DATES: June 27-July 3, 2022

OFFICIAL NAME: Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions

HASHTAGS: #FortinetCup

SCHEDULE: Fourth of 11 official events of the 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season

VENUE: Dundarave Golf Course

PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 7,089

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: (Canadian) $200,000 (winner claims Canadian $36,000)

CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top 60)

FORTINET CUP: The season-long points chase mirrors the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Through the sponsorship, the Fortinet Cup offers a new $100,000 player bonus pool—with $25,000 to the winner—to the top Fortinet Cup points-winners. The top-five Fortinet Cup points-earners gain membership to the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour, while Korn Ferry Tour benefits are available to those finishing sixth through 10th. In addition, the Fortinet Cup winner will also be exempt into the PGA TOUR’s 2023 RBC Canadian Open.

Fortinet Cup Standings

(ATB Classic presented by Volvo Edmonton)

Rank Player Points 1 Wil Bateman (Canada) 531 2 Scott Stevens (U.S.) 500 3 Jake Knapp (U.S.) 329 T4 Joe Highsmith (U.S.) 245 T4 Jorge Villar (Mexico) 245 6 Cooper Dossey (U.S.) 226 T7 Chris Crisologo (Canada) 150 T7 Joey Savoie (Canada) 150 9 Jeffrey Kang (U.S.) 133 10 Jake Scott (U.S.) 132

TITLE SPONSOR: Tourism PEI

BENEFITING CHARITY: Special Olympics PEI

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, June 23 First Round

Friday, June 24 Second Round

Saturday, June 25 Third Round

Sunday, June 26 Final Round

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players

COUNTRY BREAKDOWN: Australia (2), Canada (34), China (4), Chinese Taipei (1), England (1), France (2), Germany (2), Hong Kong (1), Ireland (1), Mexico (1), Switzerland (1), United States (105), Zimbabwe (1).

LAST PGA TOUR CANADA TOURNAMENT Heavy rain led to cancelation of last week’s Elk Ridge Open in Saskatchewan.

OPEN-QUALIFYING: Earlier this week, the tournament conducted a Monday qualifier, with eight playing spots available for the best-performing players in the 18-hole event. The following qualified.

Plaver (Country) Score Art Griffin (U.S.) 66 Matt Kreutz (Canada) 66 Sudarshan Yellamaralu (Canada) 67 Jonathan Hewett (England) 68 Harrison Ott (U.S.) 68 Patrick Sullivan (U.S.) 68 Thomas Code * (Canada) 69 Calvin Ross * (Canada) 69

* Qualified via a playoff

GOLF COURSE: The facility, called “PEI’s Finest” consists of the three golf courses on the island: Dundarave Golf Course (Tournament Course), Brudenell and The Links at Crowbush Cove.

PGA TOUR CANADA ALUMNI: Since 2013, more than 250 players have graduated to the Korn Ferry Tour, with 46 players accounting for 52 wins. From there, 54 players have moved on to the PGA TOUR, with 14 players accounting for 16 wins. They are Corey Conners, Mackenzie Hughes, Joel Dahmen, J.J. Spaun, Nick Taylor, Tony Finau, C.T. Pan, Talor Gooch, Adam Long, Aaron Wise, Cam Davis, Ryan Brehm, Chad Ramey and Sepp Straka. There are currently 10 Canadians on the PGA TOUR.