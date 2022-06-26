Player's Take: Jeevan Sihota

For many graduating seniors, this time of year can feel heavy with anticipation. As they close one chapter and prepare for the next, the uncertainty about what the future holds can be a bit daunting, but not for 18-year-old Jeevan Sihota. He has been preparing for this moment for as long as he can remember, and he’s “100-percent ready.” With the confidence and conviction of a seasoned veteran, Sihota has made a seemingly difficult decision—bypassing an enviable amount of college scholarship offers from the best NCAA Division I golf programs in the U.S.—to turn pro and, as he says, “pursue his dream.” It’s a dream that, for Sihota, became a reality in late-April when he qualified for PGA TOUR Canada at the Courtenay, British Columbia, Qualifying Tournament. However, playing competitive golf is nothing new for Sihota. He won his first 'world championship' at age six and then added two more world titles at eight and 12, before winning on the Golf Canada Future Links circuit at just 13. In many ways, he’s going the same route as former PGA TOUR Canada veteran and current PGA TOUR star Tony Finau, who turned pro immediately after high school. Sihota, who tied for 31st in his first professional event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open in front of a home crowd, now looks to play in his fourth PGA TOUR Canada tournament in Prince Edward Island, approximately 3,500 miles from home. Sihota has shared a few thoughts about how his family’s support has helped him arrive at this point in his career.

I picked up golf at four years old. I started in baseball—well, tee-ball, really—but I didn’t like that at all. I thought tee-ball was so boring, but I really don’t mind baseball. I like to watch a lot of sports, especially during the playoffs. Some of my favorite players are Tom Brady, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal and Connor McDavid.

I also have always had a huge picture of Tiger Woods in my room. Actually, my dad just took it down last month as they are painting the house.

I made my first hole-in-one in a tournament at age five, on a pitch and putt. If you count those, I have 14 holes-in-one, and I got my first albatross on a par 5 last summer at our club championship.