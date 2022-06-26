  • FORTINET CUP

    Player's Take: Jeevan Sihota

  Jeevan Sihota, 18, made his professional debut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist in early June. After shooting a 64 in the second round to just make the cut, he wound up tying for 31st overall and collecting 21 points in the Fortinet Cup standings in front of a home crowd. (Photo credit: Kevin Light)