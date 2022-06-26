-
FORTINET CUP
Player's Take: Jeevan Sihota
June 28, 2022
By Jeevan Sihota, PGA TOUR Canada
- Jeevan Sihota, 18, made his professional debut at the Royal Beach Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist in early June. After shooting a 64 in the second round to just make the cut, he wound up tying for 31st overall and collecting 21 points in the Fortinet Cup standings in front of a home crowd. (Photo credit: Kevin Light)
For many graduating seniors, this time of year can feel heavy with anticipation. As they close one chapter and prepare for the next, the uncertainty about what the future holds can be a bit daunting, but not for 18-year-old Jeevan Sihota. He has been preparing for this moment for as long as he can remember, and he’s “100-percent ready.” With the confidence and conviction of a seasoned veteran, Sihota has made a seemingly difficult decision—bypassing an enviable amount of college scholarship offers from the best NCAA Division I golf programs in the U.S.—to turn pro and, as he says, “pursue his dream.” It’s a dream that, for Sihota, became a reality in late-April when he qualified for PGA TOUR Canada at the Courtenay, British Columbia, Qualifying Tournament. However, playing competitive golf is nothing new for Sihota. He won his first 'world championship' at age six and then added two more world titles at eight and 12, before winning on the Golf Canada Future Links circuit at just 13. In many ways, he’s going the same route as former PGA TOUR Canada veteran and current PGA TOUR star Tony Finau, who turned pro immediately after high school. Sihota, who tied for 31st in his first professional event, the Royal Beach Victoria Open in front of a home crowd, now looks to play in his fourth PGA TOUR Canada tournament in Prince Edward Island, approximately 3,500 miles from home. Sihota has shared a few thoughts about how his family’s support has helped him arrive at this point in his career.
I picked up golf at four years old. I started in baseball—well, tee-ball, really—but I didn’t like that at all. I thought tee-ball was so boring, but I really don’t mind baseball. I like to watch a lot of sports, especially during the playoffs. Some of my favorite players are Tom Brady, LeBron James, Rafael Nadal and Connor McDavid.
I also have always had a huge picture of Tiger Woods in my room. Actually, my dad just took it down last month as they are painting the house.
I made my first hole-in-one in a tournament at age five, on a pitch and putt. If you count those, I have 14 holes-in-one, and I got my first albatross on a par 5 last summer at our club championship.Picking up golf at just four years old, young Jeevan Sihota was winning world titles by the time he was six.
By six, I knew this is what I wanted to do. That’s when I won the World Championships. I was a pretty good junior until about 13 years old. I was pretty short for most of my life and just a medium hitter. When I grew quite a bit, around 14, I gained a lot of swing speed. I put on weight and started hitting the ball really, really quickly, but everything just felt off. I wasn’t really performing up to my expectations. It wasn’t until late last year that I found my game again.
I knew during those couple years it would be a bit of struggle, but I accepted that and knew it would be a long journey to get better. I stuck with it, and I’m glad I did. I’m so glad I stayed patient.
It’s just the strive to get better, that’s all it is. When you are having an off day, you go to the range and try to figure it out. Eventually you will. I learned that when I was struggling during those years—between the ages of 14 and 16. It took a long time, but eventually, you figure it out.
I play because I love the game. I love the journey of getting better. That’s what keeps me in it, that and the competition. That’s the best thing about the PGA TOUR, the level of competition is the best in the world.
I actually started homeschooling because of golf, back in the fifth grade. A normal day for me has me was getting up around 8 a.m. I would go practice on the golf course from 8:30 to 5 then come back home to do schoolwork for a few hours. Just a couple years ago, I added a workout routine at the end of the night. Then I would eat dinner and was in bed around 10:30-11.By middle school, Jeevan and his parents made the decision to allow him to home school, allowing for more practice time on the course. His dad, Jas, caddying for him as much as possible along the way.
My mom did most of the cooking at home, and my favorite meal of hers is butter chicken. My mom is a great cook, though, and has so many dishes that she makes that are all awesome.
I considered college for a long time, but once I saw I could come out here and compete and give myself chances to win, I figured why not give it a try? In the end, I wasn’t really interested in the typical college experience. My dream is to make the PGA TOUR, and that’s why I’m out here. This is the path to the PGA TOUR. I felt if I turned pro early, I could get a head start on things, and hopefully I can just enjoy this journey and keep learning from it.
My whole family was really supportive when I made the decision to turn pro, even though they were probably in favor of me going to college first. It helps so much to have their support. You can see it on the bag, with my dad caddying. We agree, we discuss things, we learn from each other and try to fix our mistakes on and off the course.
My family is very close. My cousins and I all lived in the same house together until I was about 11 or 12. They were competitive tennis players, and one went off to train in Vancouver, so they moved there. They moved back just last year, and now they live a few minutes away. I think that’s what I love about our Indian heritage is the way my parents welcome our family and friends into our house with open arms and love.The Sihota family (from left to right) are Jas, Henna, Jeevan and Bavi.
I love spending time with my sister Henna when I have free time. We will try and catch a movie once a week when I am not traveling. I love watching comedy shows. I am addicted to “Friends.” I have seen all the episodes over and over again. But I am also a huge “Avengers” fan, so my favorite movie would have to be “Avengers: Endgame.”
I know I’ll miss my family on the road, but I’ll be back there a lot, as well. My dad and I always try to be home for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and if not, then my mom and sister join us on the road. That’s just the life of Tour golf.
The first thing we do when we check into the hotel is call my mom and sister, and then we check to see where all the restaurants are in the area.
My favorite junk food on road has to be Oreo milkshakes, but my favorite dessert is cheesecake.
I really am drawn to charities that help underprivileged kids and charities that help with cancer research, as my grandfather is a cancer survivor.
I don’t actually have any rituals before I compete. I do listen to a lot of Punjabi music, but I like a variety of artists.
My dad always tells me never to lie as one lie leads to another and just gets you deeper into trouble. My dad is my hero, and the love I see in him that he has for my mom, sister and me is priceless. I hope one day I am half the man that he is.Jeevan says of his dad caddying for him, "You can see the mutual respect. We agree, we discuss things, we learn from each other and try to fix our mistakes on and off the course." (Photo credit: Kevin Light)
