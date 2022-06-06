Prince Edward Island Open announces IMP Solutions as presenting sponsor

CARDIGAN, PEI—The Prince Edward Island Open announced June 6 that IMP Solutions will become the presenting sponsor of Atlantic Canada’s only PGA TOUR Canada tournament.

The Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions, the fourth event on the PGA TOUR Canada schedule, will host 156 players at Dundarave Golf Course June 27 to July 3, where the race for the Fortinet Cup will be in full swing.

The Fortinet Cup is new to PGA TOUR Canada in 2022 and mirrors the competitive structure of the points-based competitions on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions and PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. Through the sponsorship, the Fortinet Cup will offer a $100,000 player bonus pool—with $25,000 to the winner—to the top Fortinet Cup points-winners will earn membership on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour. The No. 1-ranked player at the end of the season earns Player of the Year honors and is eligible to play in every open Korn Ferry Tour tournament the following season.

“IMP Solutions is proud to be the presenting sponsor for the Prince Edward Island Open,” said David MacKinnon, IMP Solutions’ Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Office. “At IMP Solutions, we have adopted progressive and forward-thinking programs in the areas of employee management, health and well-being and community involvement. With that, we recognize the power of sport and its abilities to unite and build stronger communities. We are excited and look forward to a successful event.”

Prince Edward Island Open Tournament Director and Sports & Entertainment Atlantic (S|E|A) President Chris Larsen is excited about the partnership and what it means to the long-term strength of the tournament.

“As we prepare for the 2022 Championship, we are thrilled to enter a partnership with IMP Solutions. S|E|A is proud to be a leader in delivering national sports events in Atlantic Canada, and we believe, great partnerships lead to great events. We are grateful for IMP Solutions’ contribution to the Prince Edward Island Open,” Larsen explained.

“PGA TOUR Canada is always looking for strong, community-minded sponsors for all of our tournaments, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have IMP Solutions partner with the Prince Edward Island Open,” said Scott Pritchard, PGA TOUR Canada Executive Director. “We are excited for the 2022 season, our first with Fortinet as season long cup sponsor, and to have IMP Solutions heavily involved gives the Tour incredible momentum leading into the start of the year.”

The Prince Edward Island Open was part of the 2021 schedule of tournaments conducted by PGA TOUR Canada and held in Canada for Canadian residents. This will be the first year the tournament is an official PGA TOUR Canada event, offering full Fortinet Cup points and featuring a field of international players that promises a week of exciting golf at Dundarave Golf Course.

“Fans are in for a treat, as they will watch world-class golf played by players by many who we know will eventually make their way to the Korn Ferry Tour and, eventually, the highest level of professional golf, the PGA TOUR,” Pritchard continued.