  • Prince Edward Island Open announces IMP Solutions as presenting sponsor

  • The Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions will host 156 players at Dundarave Golf Course June 27 to July 3. (Photo by Dundarave GC)The Prince Edward Island Open presented by IMP Solutions will host 156 players at Dundarave Golf Course June 27 to July 3. (Photo by Dundarave GC)