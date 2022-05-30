  • Player's Take: Taylor Funk

  Late in the final round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at The Home Course, Taylor Funk turned it on at the right time, winning the event and earning exemption for the entire 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season.