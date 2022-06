Player's Take: Taylor Funk

It was never really forced on me to play (golf), but I still ended up falling in love with it and played for Ponte Vedra High School in Florida. I was able to play under the Tim Tebow Rule that allows homeschooled players to play for their locally zoned school.

We had a great high school team. We ended up winning the state championship during my senior year, and we had a lot of guys go to Division I schools. It was a real powerhouse kind of team. That really helped me when I got to Texas because I wasn’t necessarily overwhelmed by the names we had there. I was always trying to fight for the No. 1 spot either way.

I graduated high school a semester early, and when I got [to Texas] I knew I wasn’t really going to play. They had Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok and a couple other really good players, but it was good to get in the swing of things and get my feet wet.

In my junior year we finished second at the NCAA Championship, and it was Beau Hossler, Gavin Hall, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler and me. So that’s the current No. 1 player in the world, two other PGA TOUR players, and I think Gavin was probably the most-talented player on that team. Gavin played on the Forme Tour last year. Seeing what they’re doing now, I know I can do it.