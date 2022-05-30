-
Player's Take: Taylor Funk
May 30, 2022
By Taylor Funk, PGA TOUR Canada
- Late in the final round of the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament at The Home Course, Taylor Funk turned it on at the right time, winning the event and earning exemption for the entire 2022 PGA TOUR Canada season.
Considering the last name he was born with and the family to which he belongs, Taylor Funk’s career choice was almost a foregone conclusion. His dad, Fred, was a frequent sight atop leaderboards during his time on the PGA TOUR, winning eight times, including the 2005 PLAYERS Championship in his backyard in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Most recently, the elder Funk won another nine tournaments on PGA TOUR Champions, his biggest title the 2009 U.S. Senior Open. Taylor is hoping to follow in his father’s footsteps on the PGA TOUR with a solid performance playing PGA TOUR Canada this summer. After an impressive stint at the University of Texas that saw him play alongside some pretty successful teammates, Funk played most recently on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica before earning full PGA TOUR Canada status in April at the Qualifying Tournament at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington. Despite heavy rain and frequent wind gusts throughout the week, Funk managed to shoot under par all four rounds, including a final-round 69, to win the tournament by two strokes over Lawren Rowe of Victoria, British Columbia, With the season about to begin, Funk is looking for more success this summer and has high hopes for his 2022 summer in Canada.
I was homeschooled until college. And we did that so I could travel with my dad and always be on TOUR and keep the family together, so I was always kind of around the best players in the world.Fred Funk celebrates with his family, eight-year-old Perri Leigh (left), Taylor Christian, (age 12), and wife Sharon following his win at the PGA TOUR Champions JELD-WEN Tradition in 2008. (Photo by Steven Gibbons/Getty Images)
It was never really forced on me to play (golf), but I still ended up falling in love with it and played for Ponte Vedra High School in Florida. I was able to play under the Tim Tebow Rule that allows homeschooled players to play for their locally zoned school.
We had a great high school team. We ended up winning the state championship during my senior year, and we had a lot of guys go to Division I schools. It was a real powerhouse kind of team. That really helped me when I got to Texas because I wasn’t necessarily overwhelmed by the names we had there. I was always trying to fight for the No. 1 spot either way.
I graduated high school a semester early, and when I got [to Texas] I knew I wasn’t really going to play. They had Beau Hossler, Kramer Hickok and a couple other really good players, but it was good to get in the swing of things and get my feet wet.
In my junior year we finished second at the NCAA Championship, and it was Beau Hossler, Gavin Hall, Doug Ghim, Scottie Scheffler and me. So that’s the current No. 1 player in the world, two other PGA TOUR players, and I think Gavin was probably the most-talented player on that team. Gavin played on the Forme Tour last year. Seeing what they’re doing now, I know I can do it.Taylor Funk was a part of a dominant 2016 Texas Longhorns men's golf team led by coach John Fields (kneeling) and from left, Gavin Hall, Funk, Doug Ghim, Beau Hossler, Scottie Scheffler and assistant coach Jean-Paul Hebert. (Photo courtesy of Texas Athletics)
It’s been a process since turning pro. I was never a really good ball-striker in college; my short game kind of saved me.
I had PGA TOUR Latinoamérica status in 2019, but I wasn’t a complete player yet and didn’t play well. I needed to break down my whole swing. It’s been about two years, always tinkering and changing things. The last year or so I really started believing in myself and trusting my game a lot more, which I think has led me to playing well in PGA TOUR Canada Q-School and getting through U.S. Open local qualifying.
I’ve gained a lot of trust on where the ball’s going to go and having that confidence that the swing I have now is good enough to produce good and consistent golf shots. I’m playing good golf right now so I’m excited for the season.
I caddied full-time for Dad for about three years, and even before that I was always out there watching. One thing he and I talked about is how I don’t get intimidated by anything now because I’ve grown up hanging out with Tiger (Woods) and Phil (Mickelson) and all those guys. Not having that intimidation factor is a big thing for me.
I’ve learned a lot about how PGA TOUR pros go about their business, especially when you’re around guys every day like Bernhard Langer and players like that who are dominating [PGA TOUR Champions] and are previous major winners.Fred Funk lines up a putt on the first hole green alongside his son, Taylor, during the final round of the 2013 Senior PGA Championship presented by KitchenAid at Bellerive Country Club in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
There’s a switch that flips for these guys when the lights come on. They know their games so well and how to prepare that they can turn it on whenever they need to. You learn a lot from watching.
I played the first two rounds with my dad at the PGA TOUR’s Bermuda Championship in 2020. He was hurting, his hip was bad, his back was bad. He almost withdrew, and he told me the only reason he didn’t was because he was playing with me. Then he goes out there and makes the cut (tying for 59th).
Throughout my life, I have learned learn more by my dad’s example than from his words. We think very differently, I think like my mom. But he’s always said that when he’s playing his best golf, he knows he’s going to hit more good shots than bad shots and to just accept the bad ones. What I’ve learned recently is just to stay patient on the course and take what it gives you.
For some reason I’ve always played better under pressure. I wasn’t really playing well in the national championship against Oregon, but that last day, when the pressure was on, was the most nervous I’ve ever felt on the golf course, by far. That’s when I started playing my best.
I’ve always been a leaderboard watcher. I like knowing where I am, but I don’t change my strategy based on that. [In DuPont], I knew I probably needed to birdie two of the last three (holes) to win, but I still didn’t change how I was going to go about those holes. I just wanted to know what I needed to do and play my game.
Travis Trace and Jimmy Jones are really good friends of mine, so that’s going to be nice playing with them in Canada. I was rooting for Jimmy (the following week at the British Columbia Qualifying Tournament, when he also earned status. I was giving him any advice that I could. We’re getting some Airbnbs together, which will be great off the golf course to hang out with friends.Taylor Funk (left) with fellow PGA TOUR Canada members and friends Travis Trace (center) and Jimmy Jones. (Photo courtesy of Funk)
My best friend, Joey, is going to caddie for me all summer, so it’ll be good to have friends and some camaraderie for sure. But once your name is announced on the first tee, it’s go time.
I’m excited. I’ve been up to Canada a bunch with my dad and played a couple events up there the last few years. I enjoy it. It’s a pretty part of North America. I love how the schedule is set up so that if you get hot you can try and dominate.
I’m not going there to hang out with buddies and play golf. It’s my job, and I’m trying to win and start my path to the PGA TOUR. That’s the goal, and I just have to put my head down and keep believing in myself.
