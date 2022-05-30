Player's Take: Taylor Funk

There’s a switch that flips for these guys when the lights come on. They know their games so well and how to prepare that they can turn it on whenever they need to. You learn a lot from watching.

I played the first two rounds with my dad at the PGA TOUR’s Bermuda Championship in 2020. He was hurting, his hip was bad, his back was bad. He almost withdrew, and he told me the only reason he didn’t was because he was playing with me. Then he goes out there and makes the cut (tying for 59th).

Throughout my life, I have learned learn more by my dad’s example than from his words. We think very differently, I think like my mom. But he’s always said that when he’s playing his best golf, he knows he’s going to hit more good shots than bad shots and to just accept the bad ones. What I’ve learned recently is just to stay patient on the course and take what it gives you.

For some reason I’ve always played better under pressure. I wasn’t really playing well in the national championship against Oregon, but that last day, when the pressure was on, was the most nervous I’ve ever felt on the golf course, by far. That’s when I started playing my best.

I’ve always been a leaderboard watcher. I like knowing where I am, but I don’t change my strategy based on that. [In DuPont], I knew I probably needed to birdie two of the last three (holes) to win, but I still didn’t change how I was going to go about those holes. I just wanted to know what I needed to do and play my game.

Travis Trace and Jimmy Jones are really good friends of mine, so that’s going to be nice playing with them in Canada. I was rooting for Jimmy (the following week at the British Columbia Qualifying Tournament, when he also earned status. I was giving him any advice that I could. We’re getting some Airbnbs together, which will be great off the golf course to hang out with friends.