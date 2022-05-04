Player's Take: Max Marsico

At The Wigwam in suburban Phoenix, Max Marsico got back on a career path that had eluded him for the past three years. Marsico’s career was on an upward trend during the summer of 2018. He was playing well enough on the Korn Ferry Tour that he felt like he would be able to keep his card. However, a wrist injury hampered his play midway through the year, he tried to come back and play too quickly, which resulted in poor play and the eventual loss of his card. More wrist issues ensued, then a global pandemic put a damper on the progression he felt he was making with his golf. In April, back to PGA TOUR Canada Q-School the University of Pennsylvania graduate went. Over four days in Litchfield Park, Arizona, Marsico was the best player in the field as he cruised to victory, capturing medalist honors. With that win came the opportunity to play in every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament, something Marsico intends to do once the season gets underway in early June. Marsico is finally healthy, his game is in a good place—as his win indicated—he has a good mindset, and he is obviously keeping himself well fed as he unwinds from golf by tooling around in the kitchen.

For the past three and a half years without any status and factoring in the pandemic, I’ve been playing one-off tournaments, state opens, that type of stuff. It’s good experience, and sometimes you can make a little bit of money—but not often.

The full season on a PGA TOUR Tour is what I’ve been shooting for. Now I feel that if you’re a better player, you’re going to have better odds getting through a season of 11 or 12 events than you are Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. Q-School is a wicked animal. Yet I’m where I am right now because of PGA TOUR Canada Q-School.

I know that I’m a good enough player. I think that over my years as a professional I’ve become a lot more proficient at practicing properly, reading courses and learning courses and managing my game. I would like to think that part has come with maturity.

The most enjoyment I had playing golf were the last 10 events of 2017 on the Korn Ferry and the 25 events—whatever I played—the next year. It’s so much fun being out there. That vibe and culture where we’re all out there week to week interacting with the same people and developing friendships is a lot a lot of fun.

I attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from the Wharton School of Business. I try not to compare where I am in my career with what my classmates are doing in theirs. There have certainly been moments where I’ve run into someone I knew or you come across an article or a Linkedin post and have been like, Huh, maybe golf wasn’t the right choice.

It’s hard not to do that, but there are so many people I’ve met—especially playing pro-ams on the Korn Ferry Tour—where I would be playing with some executive VP of some multi-national, someone with a fairly impressive corporate title, and I could tell he was super jealous of what I was doing. I guess it goes both ways.

I used to struggle with the comparisons more than I do now. Back then, it actually leaked into my golf. I would start worrying about past results, about what happened and what I was doing with my career. That would get me down. You can just drive yourself crazy with that kind of thing, and I try my best not to feel that way, but it does creep into my head now and then.

I live in Las Vegas now. For the first date with my girlfriend, we went to a place called the Yard House, which was kind of funny. I don’t really drink, and she doesn’t drink, and we’re at this bar that’s a gigantic brewery place. She ordered a water, and I ordered a ginger ale.