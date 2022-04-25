  • Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. West 3 Q-School

  • With his runner-up finish at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, Canadian Lawren Rowe is joining PGA TOUR Canada for the first time. (Media/PGA TOUR)With his runner-up finish at The Home Course in DuPont, Washington, Canadian Lawren Rowe is joining PGA TOUR Canada for the first time. (Media/PGA TOUR)