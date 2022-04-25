Meet the Qualifiers: U.S. West 3 Q-School

DUPONT, Washington—Taylor Funk knows PGA TOUR golf. And PGA TOUR Champions golf. Now he’s going to learn about PGA TOUR Canada golf, a couple of years after playing his lone season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica. As the son of Fred Funk, who won eight PGA TOUR titles and was a nine-time PGA TOUR Champions winner, Taylor will make his first full-time foray into Canada after he earned medalist honors at the Qualifying Tournament last week at The Home Course. In wet conditions, with rain falling every day last week, Funk pulled ahead late in the final round to defeat Canadian Lawren Rowe by two shots. Rowe joins seven others who will be eligible to play in PGA TOUR Canada tournaments during the Tour’s first-half schedule. They will all maintain playing privileges based on their early season performances.

With the Mainland United States behind it, the Tour is heading “home” this week. Starting Tuesday, the seventh of seven Qualifying Tournaments—this one in Courtenay, British Columbia—begins with the familiar Tuesday-to-Friday format, nine additional memberships available along with the players finishing in the 10th-to-30th positions (and ties) earning conditional membership.



Here is a brief look at each of the players who gained membership last week at The Home Course.

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 11

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: Funk, the son of PGA TOUR and PGA TOUR Champions veteran Fred Funk, caddied for his father at the 2012 Insperity Invitational the week he won the event. In 2020, the Funks walked down the fairway together at the Bermuda Championship, this time as fellow competitors. Fred tied for 59th—in his last PGA TOUR appearance—while Taylor missed the cut.

Lawren Rowe (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 9

Something Worth Knowing: In his last two PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament appearances—both at The Home Course—Rowe has finished second (2022) and tied for sixth (2021). A year ago, he improved every day, shooting scores of 74-72-70-67 to grab the final exempt position for what turned out to be the Forme Tour. Last week, there wasn’t as much stress as his four under-par rounds led to the runner-up position that easily earned him membership.

a-Noah Woolsey (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Third

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: As a young boy, would accompany his father to the range at Crow Canyon Country Club but didn’t hit or practice. Instead, he said he was more interested in returning home to play basketball in his backyard. Woolsey eventually started playing on the U.S. Kids Tour, using a 10-finger baseball grip.

Scott Stevens (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 6

Something Worth Knowing: When he graduated from South Carolina, in 2019, Stevens left the Gamecocks program as the all-time scoring average leader, at 71.57. He was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference selection along with earning Ping All-Southeast Region honors.

Blake Maum (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Maum’s entry in the DuPont, Washington, Qualifying Tournament marked the first time he had ever played in any PGA TOUR-affiliated event of either the official or unofficial variety.

Cameron John (Australia)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fourth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: Since February 2021, John has turned in six PGA Tour of Australasia top-10s, his most-recent coming two weeks before his Qualifying Tournament performance, at The National PGA Classic—a tie for fifth.

Chris Crisologo (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 13

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2

Something Worth Knowing: Something Worth Knowing: As an amateur, he made his PGA TOUR debut, playing in the 2018 RBC Canadian Open. He opened with a 68, shot two 69s and a third-round 73 to tie for 45th, with Jim Furyk, Rob Oppenheim, Martin Piller and Scott Stallings. He was the only amateur of five in the field to make the cut.

Christian Muscarello (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Seventh

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 5

Something Worth Knowing: Muscarello played college baseball at Trinity University in San Antonio. Following his collegiate career, he signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Muscarello played 42 games during the 2013 season with the Ocean State Waves in the New England Collegiate Baseball League. The following year, he saw action in 13 games of the 2014 season in the Appalachian League, for the Johnson City Cardinals.

Talon Supak (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Ninth

Career PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: As a sophomore, in 2015, playing for the University of Illinois-Springfield, Supak became the first UIS men’s player to receive All-Great Lakes Valley Conference honors.