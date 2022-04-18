Five to Watch: U.S. West 3 Q-School

DUPONT, Washington—Fresh off announcing the Fortinet Cup as the new points-based competition for the 2022 season, this week PGA TOUR Canada plays its sixth Qualifying Tournament and its final event in the United States. The Home Course in this Tacoma suburb first hosted the tournament a year ago, with Canadian Callum Davison emerging victorious. The 72-hole event gets underway Tuesday, ending Friday. As in the previous tournaments, the medalist earns access to every 2022 PGA TOUR Canada tournament, with players finishing in the second-through-ninth positions earning status for the first half of the season. Those 10th through 30th (plus ties) pick up conditional status. In advance of the start of the regular season, slated for early June, the Tour holds one more Qualifying Tournament, in Courtenay, British Columbia, next week. Here are five players to keep an eye on at The Home Course.

Chris Crisologo (Canada)

The Richmond, British Columbia, native and Simon Fraser University standout would love nothing more than a summer spent on PGA TOUR Canada. Crisologo has seen action on PGA TOUR Canada and Canadian-affiliated PGA TOUR events in the past, and he made the cut in his first PGA TOUR start, at the 2018 RBC Canadian Open at Glen Abbey. He’s also been a part of the Golf Canada team for five years (the last three as a professional) and knows the Home Course in DuPont well. A year ago, he finished third, finishing at 9-under par and earning what turned out to be Forme Tour membership.

Cameron John (Australia)

John, of Victoria, Australia, tasted success early in his amateur career, winning the Australian Junior Championship when he 17. Since turning pro two years later, John has played on PGA Tour of Australasia and boasts an impressive resume early in his 2022 season, with four top-10 finishes, at the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and the Queensland PGA Championship (both ties for ninth), the TPS Victoria Hosted by Geoff Ogilvy (fifth) and The National PGA Classic (seventh). He is currently No. 494 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Joey Lane (United States)

Lane is no stranger to PGA TOUR-affiliated trophies. After winning the Virginia Amateur and the Eastern Amateur in 2016, the Virginia Tech product won the 2019 Dongguan Open at Mission Hills’ Norman Course in his first year as a pro on PGA TOUR Series-China. With the win, Lane was able to finish inside the top 10 on the final Order of Merit and secure his Korn Ferry Tour status for the following season.

Tyler Strafaci (United States)

It’s hard to find a player with as decorated of an amateur career as Tyler Strafaci. The Florida native concluded his successful time at Georgia Tech with a summer to remember in 2020—winning the North & South Amateur at Pinehurst, the Palmetto Amateur Championship and the U.S. Amateur. At the latter tournament, Strafaci rallied from an early five-hole deficit in the final match to defeat Ollie Osborne, now a PGA TOUR Canada member. Strafaci’s successful summer also came with its share of benefits. He reached as high as eighth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, earned a spot on the 2021 U.S Walker Cup team and played in six 2021 PGA TOUR tournaments, including the Masters and the U.S. Open.

Noah Woolsey (United States)

Woolsey arrives at The Home Course as the highest-ranked amateur in the PGA TOUR University rankings, checking in at No. 48. Unfortunately, if the season ended today, that wouldn’t be good enough for the PGA TOUR International Tour exemptions, so he’s come here looking for PGA TOUR Canada membership. The University of Washington senior has led the Huskies in scoring average in each of his four seasons in nearby Seattle.