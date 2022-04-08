-
Vincent leads from start to finish, takes title in California
April 08, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
SAN JACINTO, California—Jake Vincent was 20 strokes worse over his final 36 holes compared to his opening two rounds. What resulted, however, at PGA TOUR Canada’s Qualifying Tournament at Soboba Springs Golf Course was a victory, by a stroke over Perry Cohen and David Kim. How he did it was immaterial, but his 72 holes were something of an adventure. With the victory, Vincent will be eligible to play in every 2022 event, while Cohen and Kim join a group of seven others guaranteed with playing starts in the season’s first-half tournaments.
Along with Cohen and Kim, Mitchell Schow, Briggs Duce, Brad Reeves, Philip Barbaree and amateurs Jack Avrit and Noah Goodwin earned first-half-season status. Twenty-two other players pulled in conditional membership.
Vincent’s best golf came in the first two rounds, but he overcame the crucible of the battle and had had just enough to hold on Friday—his 66-64, 14-under start giving him enough of a cushion to overcome a wind-blown, 6-over 78 in the third round and then a workmanlike 72 to close. Vincent, who has only been a pro for 11 months, felt nothing but relief after a week that provided plenty of ups and downs but ultimately one where he led the tournament outright after each round.
Vincent started his final round par-bogey-bogey, a scorecard that looked strikingly similar to his third-round when he shot the 78. Vincent was able to settle down from there, and one by one, those pursuing him began to fall back.
“Today I told my caddie that was the gameplan—let’s see if we can give ourselves 18 birdie looks. And it shakes out how it shakes out, but I think we worked the plan pretty well,” Vincent said.
He didn’t have 18 birdie putts, but his game was good enough to pull out the victory and he made enough of the birdie chances he faced.
“With 27 holes to go, I didn’t have the lead anymore. I kept telling myself I faced the pressure I had seen, and I needed to take it one stroke at a time,” he added.
Vincent birdied the par-3 fourth, and after a par-5 at the fifth, he birdied the second of back-to-back par-5s at Soboba Springs Golf Course, No. 6. From there it was a steady diet of pars until No. 12, when he made his final birdie of the tournament.
“I knew it was unlikely, but I thought there might be a chance if I birdied 17 and eagled 18,” Cohen said. “I had a about a six-footer for birdie on 17 that burned the edge. I knew it would be difficult to catch [Vincent].” Even at that, Cohen made his 14-foot birdie putt, his final stroke of the tournament. Kim finished with a birdie, as well, Vincent’s closing bogey leaving the duo a stroke back.
With a smile, allowing his accomplishment to settle in, Vincent on a sunny, sunny day that will undoubtedly turn into a starry, starry night said, “I love golf. Man, I really enjoy it.”
He continued, “From tomorrow until June, I’ll work as hard as I can on the short game. The long game was here this week, and even when the wind beat me up physically and my swing wasn’t that good. I was able to piece it together, to hit it pretty straight. I need to get better with the short game, and I have a couple of months to get better.”
Key Information
How the Tournament Worked
There were 106 players in this field, with 102 completing all 72 holes. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses earned this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
Jake Vincent
|
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
|
2nd through 9th (no ties)
Perry Cohen
David Kim
Mitchell Schow
a-Noah Goodwin
Briggs Duce
Brad Reeves
Philip Barbaree
a-Jack Avrit
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
10th through 30th (plus ties)
Brett Bennett
Brett Silvernail
a-Amol Mahal
a-Cameron Sisk
Norman Xiong
Matthew Cheung
Jacob Solomon
Hunter Epson
Kaleb Gorbahn
Rico Hoey
a-Camden Price
Ryan Ellerbrock
Nick Cantlay
a-Eddy Lai
a-James Song
Lloyd Jefferson Go
Ben Lein
Chris Yeom
Peter Gasperini
David Longmire
Michael Herrera
Nicholas Berry
|
Conditional membership
• Jake Vincent joins four others as medalists from this year’s PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments. Alex Herrmann (Weston, Florida), Austin Hitt (Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida), Jacob Bridgeman (Alabama) and Max Marsico (Arizona) are the others guaranteed playing spots in every PGA TOUR Canada tournament. The final two Qualifying Tournaments will take place in suburban Tacoma, Washington, and in Courtenay, British Columbia.
• There were 20 amateurs who finished 72 holes. Leading the way was Noah Goodwin, at 3-under, good for a tie for fifth. Jack Avrit tied for eighth, and both players are eligible to play in the season’s first six tournaments. Five other amateurs earned conditional membership. Here are how all the amateurs fared this week.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T5
|
Noah Goodwin (U.S.)
|
75-70-73-67—285
|
T8
|
Jack Avrit (U.S.)
|
71-66-74-75—286
|
T11
|
Amol Mahal (U.S.)
|
72-69-76-71—288
|
T13
|
Cameron Sisk (U.S.)
|
70-73-76-70—289
|
T17
|
Camden Price (U.S.)
|
72-77-69-72—290
|
T22
|
James Song (U.S.)
|
69-75-77-70—291
|
T22
|
Eddy Lai (U.S.)
|
73-76-75-67—291
|
T32
|
Joey Herrera (U.S.)
|
78-71-72-72—293
|
T48
|
Mason Glinski (U.S.)
|
71-80-70-75—296
|
T48
|
Lingkun Kong (China)
|
71-76-77-72—296
|
T57
|
Hugo Amsallem (France)
|
76-72-76-73—297
|
T63
|
Berchman Harvey (U.S.)
|
72-76-75-76—299
|
T75
|
Grant Engle (U.S.)
|
76-76-74-77—303
|
T80
|
Josh Wilson (U.S.)
|
80-77-71-77—305
|
T84
|
Calvin Green (U.S.)
|
71-75-82-79—307
|
T88
|
Michael Ordona (U.S.)
|
78-77-82-73—310
|
T88
|
Tailin Song (China)
|
76-79-76-79—310
|
T95
|
Winston Wang (China)
|
76-87-70-80—313
|
98
|
Christopher Goin (Sweden)
|
78-80-78-84—320
|
101
|
Arthur Thompson II (U.S.)
|
83-83-77-85—328
• Players in this week’s field came from 15 different countries and territories. There were three Canadians playing this week, with none of them earning PGA TOUR Canada status. Kaleb Gorbahn tied for 17th, earning conditional status. Tristan Renaud tied for 86th and Samuel Diamond tied for 95th. The leading non-American, non-Canadian player was Switzerland’s Perry Cohen. He tied for second.
• Canada’s Kaleb Gorbahn matched his opening 69 in the final round. Starting the day tied for 31st and outside the cutoff for conditional membership, Gorbahn made a late birdie, on No. 17, to get to 3-under.
• Amateur Eddy Lai had been able to break par all week—until the final round. After opening 73-76-75, Lai turned in a 5-under 67 on the final day to go from a tie for 53rd into a tie for 22nd. Lai could have gone even lower. After making four birdies in succession, starting at his 12th hole, to get to 7-under for the round, he bogeyed two of his last three.
• Going in the other direction were Matt Wilson and Joshua Matz. They both began the final round inside the top eight. Wilson fired a disappointing 77 to close to fall into a tie for 32nd, one position outside what earned conditional status. Matz’s 76 also left him tied for 32nd.
• David Kim laughed about a shot he got away with, one he remembered well after tying for second. On the tee at the par-3 14th, his fifth hole of the day, he aimed about 20 feet left of the pin and pushed his tee shot from his target, the ball landing to about three feet from the cup. I easily made the putt for birdie. “I’m not sure it was great, but it sure turned out great,” he said.
• The players who finished outside the line that earned conditional status, which came at 5-over par, were all Americans, Ben Geyer, Sarosh Adi, Joey Herrera, Chad Hambright, Josh McCarthy, Matt Wilson, Joshua Matz and amateur Joey Herrera.
Here is the breakdown on under-par rounds this week at Soboba Springs Golf Course:
|
Round
|
Under-Par Rounds
|
First
|
28
|
Second
|
23
|
Third
|
9
|
Fourth
|
30
• The par-4 seventh hole was the most-difficult in the final round. Only nine players made birdie there, with 39 bogeys. The stroke average was 4.431.
• Nick Cantlay had a solid final round, shooting a 5-under 67. His 31-place jump on the leaderboard earned him conditional PGA TOUR Canada status as he tied for 22nd. Cantlay had five birdies and an eagle to go with two bogeys Friday.
• It was quite the week for Hunter Epson. After holding the first-round clubhouse for most of the afternoon following his opening, 5-under 67, he followed with scores of 75-81 to seemingly knock himself out of the running. Then another 67 showed up. Epson eagled No. 6, his 15th hole of the day, bogeyed No. 7, birdied the eight and parred the ninth to move up 32 scoreboard slots into a tie for 17th, earning conditional status.
Quotable
“I’m really blessed to start a path to the PGA TOUR and trying to learn all the things I can in Canada.” –Jake Vincent
“I put myself in really good spots the first two rounds, with uphill putts that allowed me to be aggressive. Then the wind came along, and I hit some bad tee balls.” –Jake Vincent
“It’s relief. This is what we dream for, there aren’t a lot of spots and a lot of good golfers out here. It’s hard to come in with too many expectations but it’s nice to finally have a good event, have some status somewhere and play somewhere for the year will be a lot of fun.” –Perry Cohen
“I know seven, eight and nine can be a bit tricky, with the wind starting to pick up. Unfortunately, I bogeyed seven and eight. I got in my head a little bit, and after that I was grinding. I was missing a lot of greens. I was making a lot of two-putts from pretty deep.” –Perry Cohen
“I made it a lot harder than I really wanted it to be.” –Perry Cohen
“Somewhere along the line I figured it out, hit some good shots toward the end and was able to squeeze in a few birdies and get myself in a more comfortable position coming down the stretch.” –Perry Cohen
“I’m sure everyone to an extent felt this. I felt a little nervous. To put it together is definitely a rewarding feeling and definitely a confidence-booster.” –David Kim
“It’s a lot of work put into this. In a way it’s relief but also excitement to get it done, to progress in my career, to Canada and forward. I’m excited about that.” –David Kim
Final-Round Weather: Sunny and hot. High of 95. Wind E at 4-7 mph.