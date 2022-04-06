-
Vincent opens big lead after dominant first 36 holes
-
-
April 06, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
-
SAN JACINTO, California—Playing in the second-to-last group of Tuesday’s first round, Jake Vincent went out and shot the best round of the day, an opening 66. Wednesday morning, going out early and playing in the second grouping of the day, Vincent was even better, backing up the 66 with a stellar, 8-under 64. He made six birdies and an eagle at Soboba Springs Golf Course to take a commanding seven-shot lead into Thursday’s third round of PGA TOUR Canada’s fifth Qualifying Tournament. In second place is amateur Jack Avrit and pro David Kim, at 7-under.
Through 36 holes, Vincent, the former Southern Utah University golfer, has been the class of the event. The Palm Springs resident made five birdies, an eagle and a bogey in his opening round then turned in the clean scorecard in round two.
“I’m striking the ball pretty well and putting the ball in good spots on these greens. I’ve been fortunate to make quite a few putts,” he said, admitting he’s been nervous both rounds, having never held status on any PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour—any tour for that matter. “I just do what I can to make each shot and live with the outcome.”
Vincent’s first-round eagle came at the par-5 sixth, with his second eagle of the week right after he made the turn to the back nine Wednesday, watching his second-shot approach into the par-4 10th from 113 yards drop into the hole. “That was just a good (yardage) number for me,” Vincent said of his sand wedge hole-out.
Vincent has also pinpointed the par-3 14th as a hole where he wants to play well. After a par there Tuesday, he made birdie in his second round. “I feel like that’s a hard hole. It’s a par-3, playing like a par-3 and-a-half. With the water and trouble everywhere, it’s not the longest hole and it’s not that hard, but visually it’s pretty demanding,” Vincent explained. “That was a nice birdie there, and that got me going.”
Avrit is a fifth-year senior at Santa Clara and entered his first Qualifying Tournament with few expectations. He may be reassessing his goals after his 7-under start. His plan is to turn pro once the Broncos’ season concludes.
“I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I just wanted to maintain a good mindset throughout the week. I wanted to enjoy the opportunity and get some good experience no matter how it went,” said the native of San Luis Obispo, California.
Avrit was bogey-free Wednesday, a much more consistent round than his opener that saw him hit a rough patch late in the first round. At 3-under through 12 Tuesday, Avrit bogeyed the 13th and 16th holes and double-bogeyed the 14th, with a par squeezed in at 15. A day later, he was 3-under in that sequence, playing under ideal scoring conditions with very little wind.
“The wind honestly didn’t pick up until the last hole. It was fairly calm until my second shot on the last (hole),” Avrit said knowing even with his solid start, he still has a lot of ground to make up, with Vincent setting the pace.
The leaders—Vincent, Avrit and Kim—will begin their third rounds, starting on No. 1 at 12:45 p.m., PDT.
Did you know Perry Cohen, who plays under the Switzerland flag, was born in the San Diego suburb of La Jolla, California? His father is South African, and his mother is from Switzerland. Cohen, currently tied for fourth, played college golf at St. Mary’s and has spent time on the European Challenge Tour, carrying dual Swiss-U.S. citizenship.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
There are 106 players in this field, with 105 still playing. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
|
2nd through 9th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
10th through 30th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• There are 20 amateurs still playing this week. Leading the way is Jack Avrit, tied for second. He is No. 141 in the PGA TOUR University rankings and the 14th-highest-ranked player from the West Coast Conference, where Santa Clara plays. Here are how all the amateurs fared in the second round.
|
|
Player
|
Score
|
T2
|
Jack Avrit (U.S.)
|
71-66—137
|
T9
|
Amol Mahal (U.S.)
|
72-69—141
|
T17
|
Cameron Sisk (U.S.)
|
70-73—143
|
T24
|
James Song (U.S.)
|
69-75—144
|
T29
|
Noah Goodwin (U.S.)
|
75-70—145
|
T29
|
Tailin Song (China)
|
76-79—145
|
T29
|
Michael Ordona (U.S.)
|
78-77—145
|
T37
|
Calvin Green (U.S.)
|
71-75—146
|
T44
|
Lingkun Kong (China)
|
71-76—147
|
T54
|
Hugo Amsallem (France)
|
76-72—148
|
T54
|
Berchman Harvey (U.S.)
|
72-76—148
|
T60
|
Joey Herrera (U.S.)
|
78-71—149
|
T60
|
Camden Price (U.S.)
|
72-77—149
|
T60
|
Eddy Lai (U.S.)
|
73-76—149
|
T70
|
Mason Glinski (U.S.)
|
71-80—151
|
T75
|
Grant Engle (U.S.)
|
76-76—152
|
T90
|
Josh Wilson (U.S.)
|
80-77—157
|
T92
|
Christopher Goin (Sweden)
|
78-80—158
|
99
|
Winston Wang (China)
|
76-87—163
|
T102
|
Arthur Thompson II (U.S.)
|
83-83—166
• Players in this week’s field come from 15 different countries and territories. There are three Canadians playing this week: Kaleb Gorbahn (4-over), Samuel Diamond (14-over) and Tristan Renaud (11-over). The leading non-American, non-Canadian player through 36 holes is Switzerland’s Perry Cohen. He followed his opening 71 with a 5-under 67. He’s at 6-under overall and tied for fourth.
• The biggest improvement from the first round to the second belonged to Eric Frazier—an 87 to a 72. Next on the list, Tommy Kim shaved 10 strokes off his opening 88. Of those near the top of the leaderboard, Jacob Solomon had the best improvement. He went from a 1-over 73 to a 66. He’s alone in seventh. Going in the other direction was American Jerome Nicdao (72-83) and Canada’s Kaleb Gorbahn (69-79).
• Amateur Jack Avrit pointed to two key par saves that kept his momentum going and allowed him to shoot a 6-under 66. On the closing hole for both of his nines, he made saving pars. On No. 18, he was in a greenside bunker and “hit a really bad bunker shot that I caught thin.” The ball rolled to the back edge of the green, but he made a 10-footer. On his final hole of the round, No. 9, he was again in a bunker, blasted to 10 feet and drained that.
• While Jack Avrit was thinking birdie on No. 18 only to make a par-5, birdie thoughts didn’t even cross his mind on his first hole of the day. After going long right, he faced a 20-yard chip. “I thought I was dead. I was really trying to give myself a reasonable look at par,” he said. Instead, his ball checked up and dripped over the front edge of the cup for birdie. “I was trying to get it inside six feet. Sometimes they just drop.”
• Former St. Mary’s player Perry Cohen played in a solid golf conference, the West Coast Conference. In his senior year for the Gaels, Cohen finished second at the conference championship, holding the first-round lead before finally settling on the runner-up spot behind Pepperdine’s Clay Feagler. Feagler was the medalist at the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament in Arizona, he played on the 2021 Forme Tour and is currently a Korn Ferry Tour member.
• The lone college triumph of Perry Cohen’s career came at the Nick Watney Invitational as he broke free from a three-way tie with 18 holes to play, shot a final-round 69 and edged Justin De Los Santos by a stroke.
• In 2019, Perry Cohen played a full season on the European Challenge Tour, with starts on the ProGolf Tour sprinkled in. He had mixed success, his best performance on the Challenge Tour coming at the Open Madaef in March. He finished sixth. On the ProGolf Tour, a tie for sixth at the Red Sea Ain Sokhna Classic in Suez, Egypt, was his top showing.
• Amol Mahal grew up in San Mateo, California, and attended college at UC-Santa Barbara, graduating in 2018. He didn’t pursue professional golf initially, working in the private sector, most notably at Dropbox, where he became an account executive. Mahal has never played in an official PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament, but he did enter the 2021 PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament here. A year ago, at Soboba Springs, Mahal tied for 53rd.
• David Kim began his second round on the first tee, and promptly birdied his two opening holes. But on the third hole, after seeing the tees moved forward, he felt good about his tee shot put knocked his drive into the water, leading to a double bogey for the unfortunate birdie-birdie-double bogey start. Kim finished the day with seven birdies for his 67 and a share of second place at the halfway point.
Quotable
“The wind honestly didn’t pick up until the last hole. It was fairly calm until my second shot on the last. I was able to manage my game well and put myself in position to make a couple of good par saves.” –Jack Avrit
“I felt good about my game and got some good prep in. I didn’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I just wanted to maintain a good mindset throughout the week.” –Jack Avrit
“This is my first run at Q-School. I wanted to enjoy the opportunity and get some good experience no matter how it went.” –Jack Avrit
“I definitely left a lot out there. I came out with some fresh morning greens and ended up blowing by a few putts. I also missed some shorties.” –Chad Hambright
“I’m driving it well. I’m hitting a lot of fairways and giving myself a lot of opportunities with wedges. I just have to keep doing that, and the putts will fall eventually.” –Chad Hambright
“I didn’t waste a lot of shots [Tuesday] but definitely wasted three or four today.” –Chad Hambright
“I hit the ball a lot better compared to [Tuesday].” –David Kim
“I had bits of both good and bad in the first round. Today I was able to clean up my ball-striking. I hit a few good shots on the front nine, but the back nine was better. I knew what I was doing wrong, and I was having to force myself to correct it. I finally got it there and started hitting it better.” –David Kim
Second-Round Weather: Sunny and cool in the morning warming as the day progressed. High of 91. Wind E at 1-3 mph, in the morning picking up to 13-15 mph in the afternoon.