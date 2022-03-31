-
Back-to-back 66s give Dossey commanding 54-hole lead
March 31, 2022
By Laury Livsey , PGATOUR.COM
LITCHFIELD PARK, Arizona—Cooper Dossey last made a bogey at the PGA TOUR Qualifying Tournament on the 11th hole of the first round. It’s been 43 consecutive holes touring around The Wigwam without a bogey for the Baylor University graduate, and that explains why Dossey, in his second year as a professional, is on the verge of earning PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour status for the first time. Dossey shot his second consecutive 66 Thursday, he is the only player in the field with three sub-70 rounds and he holds a five-shot lead over David Snyder with 18 holes to play. Max Marsico is six back, and Aaron Beverly is a distant seven behind.
“I’m just really excited with how I’m hitting the ball right now,” Dossey said. “I haven’t hit it this well in my whole career. It’s pretty awesome.”
While he’s still quibbling over the speed of his putts, especially on his longer ones, Dossey admitted it’s been hard to find much fault with his play this week, which started with a 4-under 68 followed by a pair of 66s. He hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation Thursday.
“I’m just giving myself a ton of chances,” Dossey added. “All of my putts were inside 25 feet. You’re not supposed to make them all, and I’m really happy with how I played today. I think I’m being a little hard on myself.”
Dossey’s front-nine birdies came at Nos. 1, 5 and 9. He then settled into a streak of five pars in succession to start his final nine. “I had a stretch where I made a lot of pars. But I stayed patient and waited to get my run, which I got at the end.”
His “run” started at No. 14, the first of back-to-back birdies. Then after a par at No. 16, he stuck his approach on the par-4 17th to five feet and rolled it in for a third birdie in four holes. Dossey just missed a 20-foot birdie effort on the closing hole to sign for the 66.
Snyder kept in shouting distance of Dossey, thanks to a bogey-free 68 that included a six-foot birdie on the last hole.
“It was nice to finish with a birdie on that hole,” the Stanford product explained. “It’s always a tricky hole. It was a good finish there, and I’ll try to carry it into [Friday].”
The threesome of Dossey, Snyder and Marsico will play together again in Friday’s final round, teeing off at 1 p.m.
Did you know Sudarshan Yellamarju was born in Visakhapatnam, India, but grew up in Winnipeg, Canada? The building where his father worked overlooked a golf course, piquing Yellamarju’s interest in the sport. Yellamarju also holds conditional PGA TOUR Latinoamerica membership this year.
Key Information
How the Tournament Works
The tournament started with 107 players in the field. There are 103 remaining. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.
|
Finish Position
|
Status
|
Medalist
|
Exempt membership for the 2022 season
|
2nd through 9th (no ties)
|
Exempt through the reshuffle, which will occur approximately halfway through the season
|
10th through 30th (plus ties)
|
Conditional membership
• There are 25 amateurs playing this week. Leading the way is a quartet of players—China’s Zihao Jin and Americans Blake Tomlinson, Youssef Guezzale and Joey Vrizich—at 5-under 211. They are tied for 12th. Here is how all 25 fared in the third round.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Score
|
T12
|
Blake Tomlinson (U.S.)
|
77-68-66—211
|
T12
|
Youssef Guezzale (U.S.)
|
71-69-71—211
|
T12
|
Zihao Jin (China)
|
70-70-71—211
|
T12
|
Joey Vrzich (U.S.)
|
70-72-69—211
|
T20
|
Puwit Anupansuebsai (Thailand)
|
70-69-73—212
|
T20
|
Thomas Hutchison (U.S.)
|
70-72-70—212
|
T29
|
Ollie Osborne (U.S.)
|
74-74-66—214
|
T34
|
Jun Ho Won (South Korea)
|
69-71-75—215
|
T34
|
Mason Andersen (U.S.)
|
73-71-71—215
|
T40
|
Gavin Cohen (U.S.)
|
69-76-71—216
|
T40
|
Jackson Solem (U.S.)
|
72-76-68—216
|
T40
|
Kyle Cottam (U.S.)
|
71-72-73—216
|
T49
|
Steve Sugimoto (U.S.)
|
74-69-74—217
|
T49
|
Hunter Reed (U.S.)
|
68-76-73—217
|
T49
|
Patrick Sullivan (U.S.)
|
73-72-72—217
|
T54
|
Thomas Giroux (Canada)
|
77-72-69—218
|
T54
|
Tristan Mandur (Canada)
|
72-73-73—218
|
T62
|
Dylan Ellis (U.S.)
|
71-77-74—222
|
T74
|
Fabian Sunden (Sweden)
|
75-74-73—222
|
T74
|
Shane Muldowney (U.S.)
|
80-70-72—222
|
T74
|
Jon Gresco (U.S.)
|
74-78-70—222
|
T84
|
Reece Nilsen (U.S.)
|
76-74-74—224
|
T88
|
Austin Davis (U.S.)
|
80-72-74—226
|
99
|
Cole Wilczek (U.S.)
|
81-76-74—231
|
102
|
Ash Hakim (U.S.)
|
82-81-74—237
• Players in this week’s field come from 10 different countries and territories. There are eight Canadians playing this week: Amateurs Tristan Mandur (2-over) and Thomas Giroux (2-over), as well as Jamie Sadlowski (7-under), Sudarshan Yellamaraju (6-under), Étienne Papineau (5-under), P.A. Bédard (2-over), Travis Fredborg (2-over) and Keaton Veillette (36-over). The leading non-American, non-Canadian player through 54 holes is Australia’s Danny List. He backed up his 71-67 start with a 2-under 70 Thursday to finish at 8-under, good for solo fifth.
• Canadian Sudarshan Yellamaraju put himself in prime position to earn membership when he fired a 6-under 30 on his front nine. He cooled on the back nine, making seven consecutive pars before a bogey on No. 17 and a par at the last left him 5-under for the day at 6-under overall. He’s tied for ninth.
• Through 36 holes, there were 24 rounds in the 60s. In Thursday’s third round, under ideal conditions with very little wind, players had 20 sub-70 rounds.
• Canada’s Jamie Sadlowski hit all 18 greens in regulation but had a disappointing putting day, making three birdies and two bogeys for a 1-under 71. Sadlowski is tied for sixth.
• Amateur Ollie Osborne used two eagles—at No. 1 and No. 14—to shoot a 6-under 66. He began the day tied for 62nd and vaulted into a tie for 29th with a round to play.
• Sweden’s Fredrik Lindblom also made a strong move on the third day, recording a 4-over 68 that saw him to improve 17 spots on the scoreboard. Lindblom was 5-under after 17 holes but made a disappointing bogey at the 18th. He’s tied for 25th.
• University of Utah amateur Blake Tomlinson has improved each day this week. He opened with a 77 then improved by nine strokes in the second round. He was two shots better Thursday, shooting a bogey-free 66 that included four birdies and an eagle. All this has happened even though he finished his second round going bogey-bogey to shoot the 68. Tomlinson enters the final round tied for 11th and is tied for low amateur in the field with three others.
• Former University of California golfer and PGA TOUR Series-China veteran Shotaro Ban had a 10-stroke improvement Thursday, posting a 5-under 67. Ban made six birdies and a bogey and is tied for 40th with 18 holes remaining. His younger brother, Shintaro, a PGA TOUR Latinoamerica player recorded a 1-over 72 and is tied for 40th after the first round of this week’s Center Open Memorial Eduardo Gato Romero in Córdoba, Argentina.
• Wells Padgett didn’t have a good start to his Qualifying Tournament, but he his 67 allowed him to move up 24 positions on the leaderboard Thursday. He will enter the final round tied for 68th.
• It’s been an up-and-down week for Coby Welch. After opening with a 1-over 73, he fired an 8-over 80 in the second round. He overcame that disappointing showing by knocking 10 strokes off his previous-day’s score, firing a 2-under 70 to put himself into a tie for 80th with 18 holes to play.
• Mexico’s Rodrigo Segura and Americans Hunter Leichner, Spencer Fletcher and Matt Lashinger all withdrew from the tournament.
Quotable
“We had a great group. David (Snyder) played well. He had a clean card, as well. Max (Marsico) struggled for a couple of holes, but he got it back at the end. It’s always good when you can feed off each other, and we were getting that today. I’m really excited to be in the same group [Friday].” –Cooper Dossey
“It was a good day. I had lots of good pars as the pins were tough on a lot of the holes, so you had to be smart. I was able to navigate those and make four birdies and no bogeys. That will be the goal [Friday], play solid and see what happens.” –David Snyder
I’m still leaving a couple of shots out there. All of my birdies are on decently close putts. But I’m struggling on getting it to the hole.” –Cooper Dossey
Third-Round Weather: Sunny and warm with scattered clouds. High of 84, with SW wind at 4-6 mph in the morning, increasing to 7-9 mph in the afternoon.