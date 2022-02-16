Shipp maintains control, leads by two at halfway mark

Kaiwen Liu has never played in an official PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour tournament. In November 2021, he tied for 51st at the PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Qualifying Tournament, also in Florida, at the Country Club of Ocala, just missing on achieving conditional Tour membership.

China’s Wocheng Ye made a big move on day two, improving 17 scoreboard positions into a tie for sixth. Ye turned pro in 2021 but played three tournaments as an amateur on PGA TOUR Series-China. His top finish was a tie for 39th at the 2016 Nanjing Open.

Josh Hart has quietly put himself into contention following his 72-70 start. At 2-under, he is alone in fifth. Last summer, Hart played on the Forme Tour, making one cut in five starts. He also had a pair of Korn Ferry Tour appearances, his showing in April at the Emerald Coast Classic his career-best performance. That week in the Florida Panhandle, he tied for 10th, five strokes out of the Stephan Jaeger-David Lipsky playoff that Jaeger won. That week, Hart pocketed $14,230.

One of the biggest improvements from the first round to second belonged to JD Hughes. After opening with an 8-over 80, he shaved nine strokes off his second-round score, having quite the adventurous back nine for his 1-under 71. Hughes made four birdies on his closing nine but endured a six-hole closing stretch, where he went birdie-birdie-double bogey-bogey-birdie-par. With 36 holes to play, Hughes is tied for 54th. John Leverton’s 17-stroke improvement (93-76) was the best of the day.

Going in the other direction, amateur Clay Amlung was 10 shots worse after opening with a 74.

Amateur Easton Paxton struggled after opening with a 4-under 68. He was 4-over on his opening nine and played his final nine in even-par for a 76. He’s tied for 10th.

Currently No. 196 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Parker Gillam, who has been as high as No. 105, helped himself considerably Wednesday with his 4-under 68. The Wake Forest senior birdied the final two holes of his day to move into a tie for sixth after opening with a disappointing 75. He jumped 32 spots on the leaderboard, beginning the day tied for 38th. His downfall in the opening round was a three-hole, 6-over stretch (two bogeys and a quadruple bogey). His scorecard was much cleaner in the second round, with only two bogeys countered by four birdies and a par-4 eagle (No. 6).

Benjamin Shipp won five tournaments at North Carolina State, including two during his senior season. His first title came at the Schenkel Invitational in March 2021 in his home state of Georgia. He opened a six-shot lead with a round to play in Statesboro and coasted to a whopping 11-stroke victory over Christopher Gotterup and MaximiliianSteinlechner. Later that month, in Awendaw, South Carolina, Shipp shot a pair of 67s over his final 36 holes to overtake Andrew Kozan and win by a shot.

A day after the par-4 15th hole played as the most difficult, it was the third most difficult in the second round, with the par-3 fifth taking the honors. With a stroke average of 3.627, the hole saw only four birdies Wednesday. The par-5 12th was again the easiest hole, with two eagles and 54 birdies (4.518).

Quotable

“I left quite a bit out there today, but I have nothing to complain about looking at my 36 holes as a whole.” –Benjamin Shipp

“It was good to get out early and post a 36-hole number. I assume it’s only going to play tougher this afternoon because of the wind picking up.” –Benjamin Shipp

“The first 10 holes for us was relatively calm compared to [Tuesday], but then on the last eight [the wind] continued to pick up.” –Benjamin Shipp on the weather

“I’ve been really happy with the last 36 holes and being a couple under out here is pretty big. It’s a lot of confidence heading into the quote-unquote weekend.” –Kieran Vincent

“At this time of year, you have regionals and nationals to hopefully look forward to. We hope to make it deep into the postseason and make a good run.” –Liberty University senior Kieran Vincent on what remains of his college and amateur career

“It was a pretty clean card, which is quite nice.” –Kieran Vincent

Second-Round Weather

Partly cloudy, with a high of 78. Wind variable at 10-13 mph, with gusts to 18 mph at various points during the day. Rain began at 3:44 p.m., and lasted until 4:09. Light rain began again at 4:37 and continued until the end of play, at 5:55 p.m.