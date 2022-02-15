Shipp, Paxton, former NC State teammates, are 1-2 after first round

WESTON, Florida—When Benjamin Shipp signed up for the PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournament, the Dothan, Alabama, venue was his first choice. When the Tour didn’t get assign him to that site, he began planning for his week here at The Club at Weston Hills. Shipp then realized his former college teammate at North Carolina State Easton Paxton was also in the field. A quick phone call to Paxton, still an amateur and playing for the Wolfpack, turned the two into roommates this week.

Pretty solid combo.

Shipp and Paxton are 1-2 on the first-round leaderboard of PGA TOUR Canada’s first Qualifying Tournament of seven events this year. Shipp fired a 5-under 67, with Paxton coming in with a 68. Canadian Anthony Brodeur and Germany’s Alexander Herrmann are tied for third, with a 2-under 70 during a first round played in cooler and sometimes extremely windy conditions.

“Sixty-seven is a really good score, obviously,” said Shipp, in his second year as a professional after graduating from NC State in 2020. “I hadn’t played a tournament since second stage of Korn Ferry Q-School (in the summer of 2021). I’ve had a lot of experience playing in wind in Florida, and it’s a different animal from where I’m from, in Georgia. I just know that stuff is going to happen.”

One thing the Duluth native didn’t anticipate was a hole-out eagle on his 11th hole of the day, No. 2. From 95 yards, he pulled a 50-degree wedge from his bag, cozied the ball onto the green and watched it land and trickle into the hole. That moved him to 5-under after he began his final nine at 2-under. He began his second nine with a birdie then picked up two more strokes with the eagle.

Shipp said his par-5 play was critical to his first-round success. “I think that’s a big key in tough conditions. Par-5s are a chance to get some shots back. When you’re playing those well, playing them stress-free, can keep a round going,” he continued. “I limited my mistakes. I didn’t feel like I did anything spectacular.

Like Shipp, Paxton had a bonus eagle, getting his day going with a 25-foot eagle putt at the par-5 third hole, draining it from the fringe. “I try to think about making everything. I thought about making that one, and it actually went in,” Paxton observed. He made it to 3-under through five holes and made the turn at 3-under after birdieing his ninth hole. He made it 5-under with two more birdies—giving him three in succession—at Nos. 1 and 2 before a bogey and five consecutive pars to finish gave him his 68.

Did you know Easton Paxton played four years of varsity golf and basketball at Riverton High School in Wyoming? The golf team won the state championship in each of his four years, and in his senior year, with Paxton as the starting point guard, the Wolverines won the 3A state title, defeating defending state champion Worland, 62-34 for the school’s first title. Paxton scored 13 points in the championship game played in Casper.

Key Information

There are 112 players in this field. Below is a breakdown of the various PGA TOUR Canada membership statuses available this week.