×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

  • A lot on the line this week

  • After seven tournaments, this week the Forme Tour will play its season finale, the Forme Tour Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
    After seven tournaments, this week the Forme Tour will play its season finale, the Forme Tour Championship. (Media/PGA TOUR)
  • In This Article

  • DALLAS, Pennsylvania—Seven tournaments are in the books in this inaugural Forme Tour season, with one event remaining. The Forme Tour Championship is filled with intrigue, not only for what’s at stake in the final week of the year for the players but where it will all take place. Because Hurricane Ida caused extensive damage to The Ridge at Back Brook, the well-known course in New Jersey that was set to host the season finale, Tour officials went into scramble mode Friday looking to secure a new venue. They found a last-minute replacement in Pennsylvania, and what a venue it is—Huntsville Golf Club.

    The event is also taking on a unique format due to course availability. Instead of 18 holes a day over four days, players will play the first round Wednesday, September 9, with the second round September 10 followed by a 36-hole cut to the low-60 players and ties. Then the season will come down to the final day, a 36-hole marathon, September 11, that will determine 1) the winner of the Forme Tour Championship; 2) the Player of the Year; 3) the other four players on the Points List who will earn 2022 Korn Ferry Tour membership. In addition, the players finishing in the sixth-to-10th spots on the Points List get to skip the first and second stages of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament that begin next week and advance directly to the finals, in Savannah, Georgia, in November.

    So, yes, a lot still on the line.

    Currently, first-year pro Trevor Werbylo leads the Points List, but his chance to cement his position didn’t go the way he would have liked over the last two weeks as he missed the cut in Ohio and again last week in suburban Philadelphia, at the Rolling Green Championship. The University of Arizona alum’s slump has come at an inopportune time, which only serves to illustrate how good he was for the first five tournaments that he’s been able to maintain his top spot. Werbylo counts a win (Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club), a playoff loss to Sam Saunders (L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club) and a tie for sixth (Bolingbrook Invitational) as his top-three performances.

    Besides Werbylo, only seven other players are still mathematically alive to claim Player of the Year honors. Even if No. 9 Luke Schniederjans were to win this week and claim the 500 points that the winner earns, it would leave him with 930 points, still three shy of what Werbylo has already amassed. The others who are still in the running are Corey Shaun, Andrew Yun, Turk Pettit, Mac Meissner, Philip Knowles, Saunders and Clay Feagler. Of that group, only Feagler does not have a victory on his 2021 resume.
    Here’s a look at the standings and the ground the seven need to make up on Werbylo.

    Still in Player of the Year Contention

    Pos

    Player

    Points

    Points Behind

    1

    Trevor Werbylo

    933

    --

    2

    Corey Shaun

    830

    103

    3

    Andrew Yun

    776

    157

    4

    Turk Pettit

    764

    169

    5

    Mac Meissner

    635

    298

    6

    Philip Knowles

    600

    333

    7

    Samuel Saunders

    500

    433

    8

    Clay Feagler

    494

    439

    In addition, No. 50, Brad Miller, with 138 points, and everybody ahead of him, are still mathematically in the running to finish inside the top five on the Points List. While the No. 1 position gives that player exemptions into every 2022 open Korn Ferry Tour tournament, those finishing in the next-four positions can reasonably expect to play in several Korn Ferry Tour events next year at least until the reshuffle takes place, where priority rankings change based on player success and performance.

    Finally, the top-60 on the Points List at the conclusion of the Forme Tour Championship will retain membership and Forme Tour playing privileges in 2022. Currently, Sean Walsh is holding down the 60th position, with Austin Hitt and Eric Ansett a mere one and two points, respectively, behind Walsh’s total.

    Here’s a look at the last five inside the top 60 and the first five on the outside with 72 holes left in the season.

    Pos

    Player

    Points

    Points

    Outside Top 60

    56

    Isaiah Salinda

    116

    --

    57

    Jason Thresher

    109

    --

    58

    Steven Fisk

    108

    --

    59

    Jared du Toit

    98

    --

    60

    Sean Walsh

    95

    --

    61

    Austin Hitt

    94

    1

    62

    Eric Ansett

    93

    2

    63

    Thomas Lim

    91

    4

    T64

    Eric Cole

    90

    5

    T64

    Norman Xiong

    90

    5

MORE FROM PGA TOUR

show more show less