Yun wins by two at Rolling Green Championship

Playing in the antepenultimate group in a day in which the players weren’t re-paired for the final round, Yun began his final round by birdieing three of the last five holes on the front nine, Nos. 5, 7 and 9. At that point he was in a close battle with Shaun, who shot 4-under on the front to trail him by one.

“It was hard to tell exactly where we were (on the leaderboard). But I was playing with Corey, and he was playing on fire. I was trying to keep up with him. I guess it was a good way to tell where we were, trying to stay ahead of him,” commented Yun of the race within his group.

With the back nine playing tougher Saturday afternoon, birdies were hard to find, and two of them proved enough for Yun to open some room at the top. With Shaun making a long birdie putt on 16 to move within one, Yun’s birdie at the par-5 17th ultimately made the difference.

“(Corey) got a little unlucky with where his second shot ended up (on 17). I made a great up and down there (for birdie) and another great up and down on 18, as well. Like I said, those putts were the big difference,” said the experienced Yun, a former PGA TOUR and Korn Ferry Tour member, who is looking to make it back to the higher levels and went a long way toward doing so with his win.

Starting Wednesday, this coming week, the Forme Tour will land in Huntsville Golf Club outside Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for the season-ending Forme Tour Championship, an event originally scheduled for The Ridge at Back Brook in Ringoes, New Jersey. The tournament moved to a new location in record time after the significant damage Hurricane Ida caused to the scheduled site—The Ridge at Back Brook—leaving the facility unable to host the tournament. The 72-hole tournament will be Wednesday through Friday, September 8-10, with a 36-hole finale on the last day.

With today’s victory Andrew Yun climbed into the third spot of the Forme Tour Points List, only 157 points behind TrevorWerbylo, who managed to remain the Forme Tour No. 1 despite missing his second consecutive cut.

