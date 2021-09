Yun wins by two at Rolling Green Championship

Quotable

“It was a very long day. I had a great group. Corey Shaun, I was playing with him, and he was playing really well. He was pushing me along, too. It was a lot of fun.”—Andrew Yun

“I made a good 15-footer on five, and on seven, that par-5, I hit it over the green and hit a decent chip. I thought I missed the putt—I was early walking it—and somehow it stayed on its line and went in. I got lucky there. On nine here, it doesn’t matter where you are on the green. It’s a tough putt. I made a big, breaking 15-20-footer with 10 feet of break.”—Andrew Yun describing his three birdies on Nos. 5, 7 and 9 to close out the front nine

“We have one more tournament left. I think we were talking after the first round that things can change so quickly. But you can’t control that. You have to take it day by day, shot by shot. That will be the same thought process next week, as well.”—Andrew Yun thoughts on the race for the Forme Tour Points List

“It was a very long day of trying to stay energized. It was a really good day on the course—playing with Andrew (Yun)—pushing each other. We both made a lot of good shots and made some putts. At the end, he just beat me. He played awesome. It’s hard to complain. I played great. He played a little better.”—Corey Shaun

“I wasn’t really trying to make it, but it went in and all of a sudden I’m one back. Seventeen is a par-5 where anything could happen. I hit a great second shot into the green. I hit it a little bit long. It looked really good from where I was. But from where I was over the green, it was a very difficult up-and-down. Unfortunately, that was a par.”—Corey Shaun discussing his birdie on 16 and a critical par on 17

“I’m just trying to improve little by little every time, trying to find opportunities to showcase my improvements or what I’m capable of doing. I feel like I’m improving a little each time I play.”—Corey Shaun

“I was a little frustrated to finish like that at the end of the tournament, but all in all I played well and had a good week. I had four good rounds, really.” .”—David Pastore

“I got off to a really hot start this afternoon—4-under through seven. I hit a nice shot on nine and had a chance to get to 5(-under). I made a nice birdie on 12, which ended up getting me to 5(-under). I just stalled a little bit. There are a few tough holes coming in. I made one bogey, and on 17 that’s where I had the only shot I let get away. By that point, I needed two shots to get back to Andrew. He played a great round, honestly, and I would have needed to shoot 6-under to catch him.”—David Pastore

“I’ve moved into the top 25 comfortably. That was my first goal for this week, to get the first-stage exemption. The next goal is to get that top-10, and at least now I’m within striking range for that. I was (No.) 29 going into the week, so it’s something definitely really important to play for.”—David Pastore on his Points List position

Final-Day Weather:

Sunny and clear, with a high of 79. Wind SW at 5-7 mph.