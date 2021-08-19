Shaun and Shirley shoot to Forme Open lead

MAINEVILLE, Ohio— Corey Shaun and his father, Norman, serving as his caddie this week, were driving to TPC River’s Bend on Thursday morning when the younger Shaun received a text from Forme Tour officials notifying him that heavy rain would delay second-round tee times. Instead of heading back to the hotel, the Shauns parked their car in the club parking lot, and Corey reclined his “seat all the way back and relaxed.”

Good strategy. Once the storm cleared and staff prepared the course, Shaun, well rested, went out and played the round of his life, making 10 birdies and shooting a 10-under 62. An hour later, Trey Shirley went one better than Shaun, shooting a course-record-setting 61, a mark that Shaun held for approximately 60 minutes. With those scores safely recorded, the duo of Shaun and Shirley took a four-shot, second-round lead at the weather-delayed Forme Open, the sixth event of the eight-tournament Forme Tour season. Of the players who finished their second rounds, The Shaun and Shirley Show lead the duo of Brad Miller and Carson Young, as the second round resumes Friday morning. Four players are tied for fifth, five shots behind the pacesetters.

“I finally got some putts to drop. I’ve been working really hard on my putting but hadn’t really been showing very much the last couple of weeks,” said Shaun, a 2018 graduate of UCLA. “I’ve been playing all right, but I hadn’t had enough putts go in to shoot a really good round.”

Shaun’s birdies came in bunches Friday, his best streak starting at No. 11 when he made five in succession.

“I was really solid today. I hit my driver really well. I was always in the fairway and always in good position,” said Shirley of the 18 greens he hit Thursday. “I gave myself a lot of good looks, and the greens are rolling really good.”

Shaun’s birdie at 11 may have been his best. After hitting his second-shot approach on the par-5 over the green, he left himself with a tough, short-sided chip shot. “I hit a pretty good one, about as good as I could to five feet and made it,” he said. “It was kind of an unconscious round. I wasn’t really thinking too much and [good things] just kept happening.”

Shirley began his day birdie-birdie, playing TPC River Bend’s back nine first, but his longest birdie streak was only three in succession as he consistently plotted his way around the course on his way to the 61, the third 10-under 61 this season. Dalton Ward’s 59 from last week remains the best score this season.

Shaun and Shirley both needed rounds like this to put them in position to make a run at the title. Shaun is 98th on the Points List, while Shirley is tied for 96th. With only two tournaments remaining following this week, they need to make a run.

That’s the same scenario for Miller, who checks in at No. 76. Following his opening 63, Miller made it to 5-under for the day before he made a double bogey at No. 14 after an errant drive left, a ball he never found. The highlight of his 69 was a chip-in eagle at No. 11.

“It was kind of tricky, the lie. It runs downhill, but I saw Chip (McDaniel) hit the same chip five seconds before, so I knew it was doable. I was trying to get it to within five feet, and I happened to aim correctly, and it went in,” Miller said.

Did you know earlier this season, Trey Shirley played in the PGA TOUR’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky—his TOUR debut? He made the cut and went on to tie for 67th.

Key Information

• Seventy-six players finished their second rounds, with 76 players still on the course when officials stopped play for the day at 8:10 p.m. Players will restart their second rounds Friday morning, beginning at 8:30. At the conclusion of the round, officials will make the cut and regroup players for the third round.

• Corey Shaun is of Chinese descent, his mother and father meeting in Beijing. The resident of Encinitas, California, and UCLA product, was born in Downers Grove, Illinois, while his father attended college at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

• Trey Shirley played the 2019 season on the Mackenzie Tour, making two cuts in six starts. A year ago, Shirley tied for seventh at a Mackenzie Tour Qualifying Tournament in Central Florida but sat on the sidelines when the global pandemic forced the Tour to cancel its season. In 2018, Shirley played five tournaments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica.

• Former Clemson golfer Carson Young backed up his opening 64 with a solid 68, putting him in a tie for third with Brad Miller through 36 holes. After three birdies and an eagle in the opening round on the par-5s, Young was 2-under on those holes Thursday.

• A.J. Crouch is in the field this week based on his runner-up finish last week at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic in Indiana. Crouch continued his hot play, adding a 6-under 66 to his opening 67. He’s at 11-under and tied for fifth at the halfway mark.

• The last six Forme Tour rounds by A.J. Crouch, leaving him at 36-under: 68-65-64-62-67-66.

• The projected 36-hole cut is 4-under, which would leave Points List leader Trevor Werbylo on the outside. The University of Arizona graduate opened 70-71 and is at 3-under.

• Turk Pettit is No. 2 on the Points List, and he is midway through his second round. Mac Meissner, No. 3 on the Points List, is securely into the final 36 holes after shooting a 69 to go with his Wednesday 64. Meissner is 11-under and tied for fifth.

• Carter Jenkins, No. 10 on the Points List, withdrew in the second round due to injury.

• Former consensus All-American Norman Xiong is making his Forme Tour debut this week. He has conditional status but wasn’t able to get into any previous events. After shooting an opening-round 72, Xiong got things rolling in his second round, making eight birdies and two bogeys for a 66. He’s tied for 27th.

• Of Norman Xiong’s eight birdies, six of them came consecutively—tying him for the longest streak this season. Last week at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic in Sellersburg, Indiana, 6-under, Cooper Musselman made six in a row in the first round followed by Jared du Toit’s six-in-succession streak in the final round.

Quotable

“I had a lot of mid-range putts from a comfortable range. I think the greens were rolling really nicely today. You don’t expect to make them all, but I made a lot of them today.” –Corey Shaun

“As I was going, I was thinking to myself, If it goes in or not it’s fine. I can’t expect to make every single one, but sometimes it happens. I stayed pretty patient as a result and didn’t get in my head too much. Sometimes when you start going low you start getting a little tentative, and today I did a good job of not doing that.” –Corey Shaun on his putting

“This is my best tournament round, for sure. I believe I’ve shot 8-under before in a tournament, but 10-under is my lowest.” –Corey Shaun

“Today I got in a good rhythm, got into a solid state where I made a bunch of 10-to-15 footers, and felt really relaxed.” –Corey Shaun

“My playing partners (Michael Feagles and Jeffrey Swegle) and I had a really good time. I didn’t know them before this week. We were just talking, and it kept my mind off things. I didn’t know them before this week.” –Corey Shaun

“I was just looking to get off to a good start this morning. I birdied 10 and 11 out of the gate, which was awesome.” –Trey Shirley

“Starting the day, I wasn’t trying to think about any type of score. Anything in the 60s I feel I would have been happy with.” –Brad Miller on trying to follow his opening-round 63

“I just know how hard it is to back up a good round like that.” –Brad Miller

“I got off to a shaky start with the driver. But I turned it around.” –Brad Miller

“At the same time, I still had five holes left, with a par-5, so what’s the point of worrying about it.” –Brad Miller on his thought process after his double bogey-6 on No. 14

“A bunch of guys were already here, so we were hanging out. It was no big deal.” –Brad Miller on dealing with the rain delay

“I’m happy with where I am. There have been a couple of good days of ball-striking.” –Keller Harper

“I haven’t had to do too much around the greens to get up and down for par.” –Keller Harper

“I had two three-putts, which were my only two bogeys. I’ve been striking the ball nicely, and fortunately I’ve been able to capitalize on some good opportunities I’ve had.” –Keller Harper

“I made a slight adjustment with my grip on my putting, and it’s definitely helped me out this week.” –Keller Harper

Second-Round Weather:

Rain began early in the morning, with officials delaying tee times for four hours. Play began at noon. Sunny and warm the rest of the day, with a high of 82. Wind SE at 2 mph.