Ward shoots 59

SELLERSBURG, Indiana—Dalton Ward didn’t win The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. He tied for seventh. What he did do is take home a memory to last a lifetime. Ward, a native of Sumter, South Carolina, birdied his final two holes at the Forme Tour’s fifth tournament of the season, making a 10-foot downhill putt on the course’s ninth hole (he played the front nine first), to shoot the first 59 in Forme Tour history.

The non-member, merely looking for places to play, capped some solid play in the Hoosier State over the past three weeks. Ward played in the Birck Boilermaker Classic in West Lafayette as a sponsor’s exemption and finished inside the top 20 (tying for 13th) allowing him to qualify for this event. His week at Covered Bridge started slowly and got progressively better if the constant buzzing of his phone after posting the 59 was any indication. Plus, it’s not every day a two-time major champion greets and congratulates you as you finish a tournament.

“That was really cool,” said Ward of Zoeller’s handshake post-round. “He came up and spoke to me and told me good playing. Yeah, pretty cool.”

What else was cool? Ward’s eight-birdie, two-eagle, eight-par performance that bettered by two strokes the best 18-hole round this season. Ward began his final round tied for 52nd place. In order to play next week in Ohio, his objective was clear.

“I knew I needed to shoot 8- or 9-under today to get in the top 20,” Ward said. “I think I did enough to get into next week.”

Yep, sure did. A 12-under 59 did the trick, and following his round, Ward started looking at hotel availability in the greater Cincinnati area—the Forme Open at TPC River’s Bend starting in five days.

The 30-year-old Tri-County Technical College product, who has played on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and the Korn Ferry Tour, wasn’t lights-out with his putting, missing what he called several “makeable” putts, especially on his 13th and 14th holes that looked like they might derail his 59 chances. What he did do was make enough, and those birdies came early and often.

Ward started his day quickly, with birdies on his first three holes (Nos. 10-12) but cooled with back-to-back pars. With a birdie on his sixth hole, he was 4-under. It was a solid start but nothing spectacular. Two more pars took him to his ninth hole.

After his drive on the par-5, Ward hit his second-shot approach shot the way he wanted to, but the ball came up short. No problem. “I had a perfect lie in the rough. It was pretty easy pitch, really. It’s the kind of shot you think of making. It went right in the hole,” said Ward, who made the turn with a 6-under 29.

“It crossed my mind,” Ward said of 59 thoughts following the eagle. He tempered that thinking when he made a pair of pars to start his final nine of the tournament. “I decided to not worry about my score and make as many birdies as I could. I did kind of get to thinking about 59, so after those pars I reset my thinking and decided to not worry about what I shot and get the ball in the hole as soon as possible. That’s my mindset for every tournament, but especially over those final nine holes today. Again, I’m trying to top 20 so I can get into the next event. That’s my main goal.”

With a change in his thought process, that’s when things got interesting. Ward made birdies at the par-3 third (his 12th, 8-iron approach to 13 feet) and at the par-4 fourth (a sand wedge approach to five feet), which brought him to his 14th. The scenario he faced wasn’t too different from the way he played his previous par-5. After a drive, Ward deposited his second shot into the greenside bunker. Instead of chipping from grass, he hit from sand with the same result.

“It was a pretty simple bunker shot. It went in perfectly,” he said of the eagle that got him to 10-under on the par-71 course.

Ward stalled once again, with pars on his next two holes, leaving him at 10-under with two holes to play, the par-3 eighth hole and the par-5 ninth.

“I hit a sand wedge to six feet but didn’t hit a very good putt. It didn’t even touch the hole,” Ward said of his par at the 15th. “And I had 10 feet (putt) on the 16th. I didn’t hit a very good putt there, either. I hit it a bit tentatively. It was right in the heart but short. I didn’t like that effort.”

Onto the 17th, the par-3 he called the toughest hole of the day. Ward thought of hitting a 7-iron but felt he wouldn’t be able to hold the green with the way the wind was blowing. So he choked down on a 6-iron and hit an easy shot that landed six feet past the hole, giving him a “dead straight” birdie putt, which he canned.

The birdie moved him to 11-under and ostensibly made things easier on him knowing he could birdie his closing hole for a 59 rather than needing eagle. He decided eagle was the play anyway.

“I was trying to make a 3. I told my caddie I wanted to make an eagle. I wasn’t trying to coast in,” he continued. With the wind in his face, he realized he couldn’t go for the green in two, instead laying up to 80 yards for a pitching-wedge approach that landed 10 feet past the hole. OK, so he wouldn’t be signing for a 58—but 59 was still in play.

“I didn’t think for a second I was going to miss that putt,” he said of the putt he played to the left edge of the cup on a slightly downhill trajectory. “I pictured it going in, and that’s what it did.”

Ward’s previous low score in competition in a PGA TOUR-affiliated tournament is a 65, something he’s done three times on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada. He also posted a 66 on the Korn Ferry Tour (2020 Price Cutter Charity Championship) and a 67 on the PGA TOUR (2021 Puerto Rico Open). A 59 by Ward certainly wasn’t on anybody’s radar, especially the guy who recorded the score.

"I really didn’t do anything special. I made my putts, but I didn’t make all my putts,” Ward explained.

What he did do, however, is make enough to etch his name in the record book.