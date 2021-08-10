Musselman leads as play suspended at The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic

SELLERSBURG, Indiana—Making 10 birdies is becoming a habit for Cooper Musselman. Two weeks ago, he made 10 in the final round of the Birck Boilermaker Classic, and Tuesday in the first round of the Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club he did it again. Those birdies he added up on both hands allowed him to card a bogey-free 61 at the weather-delayed event.

Not only did Musselman’s round set a new course record at Covered Bridge, it also gave him the clubhouse lead for the fifth Forme Tour event of the 2021 season. It was an ideal day for the 26-year-old, who currently has a two-shot lead over Trevor Werbylo, Matt Ryan and Andrew Yun. Like Musselman, that trio of players had bogey-free rounds.

“It’s been going good. I’ve been making a lot of birdies. The last round I played I made 10 birdies, so I also had a double (bogey) and three bogeys. I’ve been making plenty of birdies,” Musselman said following his morning round. “It’s all about cleaning up the bogeys. Luckily today, 10 birdies, zero bogeys, so I think I did a pretty good job of that.”

A hot putter carried the Kentucky native and former University of Kentucky Wildcat to an 8-under 28 on the front nine, highlighted by six consecutive birdies, starting on the fourth hole. He made a great putt on No. 6 and then hit a good wedge shot approach on the next hole. On the eighth, Musselman knocked his 6-iron close to give him another birdie opportunity. He noted he didn’t hit a great second-shot approach on the par-5 ninth, but he had a wedge shot from the first cut of rough, hitting his ball to 15 feet, a putt he made.

“It got rolling pretty early,” said Musselman. “I had a really good up and down to keep the momentum going.”

On the back nine, Musselman birdied the par-4 13th and 15th holes. He closed his day with a full lob-wedge yardage number with the wind in his face. He pulled his 60-degree wedge first and then switched to a 54-degree wedge before returning back to the 60. He ended up leaving his shot short. He closed the round with two putts to for par and the low nine- and low-18-hole scores this season.

“I probably should have stayed with the 54, but, overall, I knew I had to make it for 59. I tried to make it, but it landed about three feet short and it sucked off the green. It was a good shot, it was going right at it, I just couldn’t get it there.”, Musselman said.

Werbylo is in fifth place on the Points List, and he’s still seeking his first victory. At the season-opening event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Werbylo, making his professional debut, shot a couple of 66s to finish at 16-under to get into a playoff with Samuel Saunders. The 23-year-old, who is on the Tour via PGA TOUR University, watched as Saunders made par on the first extra hole to win.

With rounds of 7-under 64, tied for fifth are Michael Johnson, Dylan Meyer and Austin Hitt.

Before play began Tuesday, officials delayed first-round tee times two hours and 30 minutes due to lightning. They suspended play for the day at 8:38 p.m., with 111 players officially posting a score. The first round will resume Wednesday at 7:30 a.m.

Did you know Jeremy Paul has a twin brother, who was born a minute later? Yannik is the youngest and played golf for the University of Colorado. Jeremy has full status on the Forme Tour after finishing the 2019 Mackenzie Tour season ranked No. 22 on the Order of Merit. Jeremy Paul, 29th on this season’s Points List, opened with a 5-under 66 and is tied for 10th. He has made three of the four cuts he’s played this year, with a tie for 10th at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational his top outing.

Key Information

• The field started with 156 players, representing seven different countries or territories. Following Wednesday’s second round, there will be a cut to 60 players (with ties) for the final two days of the event.

• This week’s champion will receive 500 points. In addition, he will claim $20,000 from the $115,000 purse.

• The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club is the fifth event of 2021 season.

• This season, Cooper Musselman made the cut in three events, a T19 at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club his best result.

• Last summer at the LOCAiQ Series, Cooper Musselman won at the Auburn University Club in Alabama for his first title as a pro. He entered to the final round three strokes behind the leader Alex Smalley. He shot a 66 to force a playoff with Bryson Nimmer then defeated Nimmer on the fourth extra hole, with a par.

• Trevor Werbylo is one of the nine PGA TOUR University players playing this week at Covered Bridge Golf Club. The University of Arizona alum entered to this week event ranked eighth in Scoring Average, at 69.19 strokes after 16 rounds.

• The 64 Michael Johnson shot Tuesday was his best 18-hole round this season. Previously, his best round was a 65 during the third round of the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational. In that tournament, he finished 10-under to tie for 24th place. The Auburn University alum has made three cuts, his best performance a fourth-place showing in the season opener. He entered this week ranked 16th on the Points List.

• Dylan Meyer missed the cut in the first two events of the season. In his last two he has tied for sixth and tied for 13th.

• Matt Ryan joined the field, thanks to his status on the Korn Ferry Tour. The 34-year-old has played 21 Korn Ferry Tour events this season. On the Forme Tour, he has played all four tournaments—his best result a tie for 31st two weeks ago, at the Birck Boilermaker Classic.

• Points List leader Turk Pettit started the week with a 1-under 70. His Tuesday round included three bogeys and four birdies. The Clemson University graduate and Birck Boilermaker Classic winner is tied for 66th through his first 18.

• Matt McCarty made his second 65 of this season. The 23-year-old has played just two tournaments this season and has finished top 10 in both. He tied for sixth at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational and tied for 10th at the Birck Boilermaker Classic. He is currently ranked 20th on the Points List.

• Brian Carlson is on a hot streak. The Purdue University graduate came in this week with back-to-back top-10s. Two weeks ago at the Birck Boilermaker Classic, essentially a home game at his college course, Carlson tied for third. After four events this season, he is ranked No. 14 on the Points List.

Quotable

“The greens are at a perfectly makeable speed. They’re rolling so good; not incredibly fast, but not slow so you can be aggressive with most of your putts. This course gives you some opportunities to have some wedges in your hands, and I think you need to take advantage of them.” – Cooper Musselman

“It’s crazy hot. I didn’t realize how hot it was going to be. It was 93 when I got here. It feels like 105. When I was getting ready before the round I said, ‘Do everything you can today to conserve energy,’ and I did a good job of that. I ate well. I had a Gatorade and a liquid IV packet. I didn’t waste any movements, and that paid off because it’s so hot out here.” – Matt Ryan

“It was a tough year, but playing out here feels like I can restart in a way. That’s one of the reasons I decided to skip Utah (Championship) and Omaha (Pinnacle Bank Championship), which I got into as Korn Ferry (Tour) events.” – Matt Ryan on his decision to skip the last Korn Ferry Tour tournament to play on the Forme

“Any time you birdie three par-3s you’re probably going to do pretty well.” – Matt Ryan

“It was a weird day because I didn’t tee off until 3:50. I wasn’t feeling the best this morning in terms of the way I slept. I got lucky. I got a lot of sleep before I came out here. I got off to a really good start. I was 3-under through four. I played the par-3s amazing.” – Matt Ryan

“At the first part of the round, we didn’t have much wind, but on the back nine the wind started to pick up and I started playing better. Having a bogey-free round out here while the wind is picking up for these guys out here in the afternoon and putting myself in position for the rest of the tournament is a nice feeling.” – Dylan Meyer

“I told myself with my last four holes coming in that I needed to get two more birdies just to put myself in really good position. At Illinois, one of the things we always did was try to get one more, one more. That’s what I did.” – Dylan Meyer

“It was a good day. I hit the ball well, pretty solid, all day. I hit it well off the tee and was hitting my wedges well and able to give myself a lot of looks inside 10, 15 feet.” – Matt McCarty

“It feels good. I’ve been in contention the last two tournaments, and I feel like there is no reason why I shouldn’t be again this week. Hopefully I can keep it rolling and give myself another chance.” – Matt McCarty

“You need to hit your wedges well, and you need to make putts. But I think not getting too far ahead of yourself and taking it one shot at a time is key. These guys can play. You have to go pretty low.” ” – Matt McCarty

“I need to putt it a little better. I hit it pretty close today, so I won’t have as many easy looks probably the rest of the week.” – Matt McCarty

“I did a lot of things really well, and I have to keep building on that. I have to keep building on that. I started off really, really hot, and I thought I was going to do something special. But it was a really good day.” – Bryson Nimmer

“I hit a couple of shots really close, a couple of tap-in birdies. I got up and down on the short par-5 and made a good putt on one of the par-3s. I did what you have to do. You have to make putts this week.” – Bryson Nimmer

“I feel good about my game. I’ve shot under-par in every event. That’s not quite enough at this level, but you’re making all four cuts, you’re making money and you’re playing four days. Hopefully that can turn into something a little more special” – Bryson Nimmer

“I think it’s just sticking to the fact you have to make a lot of birdies. You can’t get complacent. You have to realize you have to keep going low. There are a lot of birdies out there on this golf course. I think it’s probably going to be around having to shoot 6-, 7-under every day.” – Bryson Nimmer

First-Round Weather:

Sunny, hot and humid, with a high of 91. Wind variable, with gusts to 11 mph.