The First Look: The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club

SELLERSBURG, Indiana—The Forme Tour's 2021 schedule begins again after a one-week break. Players are arriving in the southern part of the Hoosier State for The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club. The fifth event on the calendar, the Town of Sellersburg is sponsoring the tournament that features a field of 19 of the top-20 on the Points List. Only Alex Smalley, ranked No. 11, is not playing this week. Like the Tour’s last event, the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational outside Chicago, this week's tournament will begin Tuesday and conclude Friday.

The race to reach the Korn Ferry Tour enters its final stage, and with just four events remaining, opportunities to move up on the Points List are becoming more scarce. The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour in early 2021 to give playing opportunities to PGA TOUR Canada members who had their season interrupted due to border restrictions at the Canadian border caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week’s field showcases 156 players from seven countries.

DATES: August 10-13, 2021

OFFICIAL NAME: The Fuzzy Zoeller Classic at Covered Bridge Golf Club

SCHEDULE: Fifth of eight official 2021 Forme Tour tournaments

VENUE: Covered Bridge Golf Club

PAR/YARDS: 71 (36-35), 7,044

POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points

PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)

CUT: Top-60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)

FIELD OVERVIEW:

SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified at the 18-hole qualifier held last week at the Champions Pointe Golf Club in Henryville, Indiana)

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, August 10 First Round

Wednesday, August 11 Second Round

Thursday, August 12 Third Round

Friday, August 13 Final Round

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 157 players from seven countries or territories playing.

The breakdown of the 157 players in the field: Colombia (1), France (1), Russia (1), Germany (2), England (3), Canada (10) and United States (139).

After his victory two weeks ago at the Birck Boilermaker Classic, Turk Pettit moved to first place on the Points List. In West Lafayette, Indiana, and playing his third tournament as a professional, Pettit shot a final-round 67 to win by one shot over Joseph Harrison. In addition to that victory, Pettit tied for 11th at the Auburn University Club Invitational and added a tie for 42nd at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational. Through 12 official rounds, Pettit, a Clemson alum and the 2021 NCAA Championship individual champ, has the second-best scoring average (68.75).

Only 19 points behind Turk Pettit on the Points List is Mac Meissner. In Illinois two weeks ago, the 22-year-old Meissner, a recent SMU graduate, started the final round with a five-shot lead. He extended his advantage to seven strokes before three consecutive bogeys (holes 13, 14 and 15) reduced his lead reduced to two shots. Meissner steadied himself and poured in a birdie on the 72nd hole to finish at 21-under, good for a three-stroke triumph over Canada’s Joey Savoie, who was making his Forme Tour debut.

Mac Meissner is second in the Eagles this season. In 16 rounds, he has made five. Only Joseph Harrison is ahead of him in that category. Harrison has made seven. Meissner's numbers are also positive when it comes to birdies. In 16 rounds played he has 78, one less than category leader Trevor Werbylo.

Missing from the field this week is Alex Smalley—but he has a good reason. At No. 11 on the Points List, the Duke University product received a sponsor’s invitation into the PGA TOUR’s Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina. This will be Smalley’s sixth career PGA TOUR appearance and fourth in the 2020-21 season. He has yet to miss a cut, tying for 14th at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in September, returning to Corales Golf Course in March to tie for 22nd and then tying for 46th a month ago at the John Deere Classic.

Philip Knowles is third on the Points List, 37 points behind Pettit. A good week at Covered Bridge Golf Club would not only allow Knowles to end a two-event missed-cut streak but it would also be in position to return to No. 1 on the Points List, a position he held after winning the Auburn University Club Invitational in the season’s second week. Knowles carded a 67 in the final round to reach 23-under and defeat Clay Feagler by two shots. The former University of North Florida Osprey finished by signing bogey-free scorecards in his last two rounds. In total, he recorded 40 consecutive holes without bogeys to complete the tournament.

During the Forme Tour’s one-week hiatus, players took advantage of other playing opportunities. Michael Feagles played in the PGA TOUR’s Barracuda Championship in California, tying for 54th. On the Korn Ferry Tour, at the Utah Championship, Matt Oshrine earned his first career top-10 with his 66-63 weekend at Oakridge Country Club, good for a tie for fifth. Byron Meth tied for 50th.

Sam Saunders was the first winner of the season, allowing him to hold down the fourth position on the Points List. The 29-year-old won the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club title in Georgia by defeating Trevor Werbylo in a playoff. Saunders missed the green with his approach shot on the first extra hole but was able to get up and down for par, taking advantage of Werbylo’s lost tee shot that forced him to take a penalty stroke.

Between 2018 and 2019, Sam Saunders was a PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member. During those two seasons he made four cuts—his best finish a top-25 at the 2018 BMW Jamaica Classic. In 2019, the former New Mexico Lobo won the Colorado Open and the Utah Open.

Trevor Werbylo is the only player in the Points List top five who has yet to win a tournament this season. Despite that, the 23-year-old has made the cut in all four tournaments and has posted top-10s at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club and the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational. Nobody has more birdies this season than Werbylo, who recently graduated from the University of Arizona. He’s made 79 birdies in 16 official rounds.

The top-five Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, with the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing in Nos. 2-5 positions will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.

