Harrison shoots 67, takes three-shot lead into final round at Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana—Joseph Harrison finds himself in a great position heading into Saturday’s final round. Harrison shot a third-round 67 and built a three-stroke lead on his next-closest competitor, Turk Pettit, at the Birck Boilmaker Classic. A pair of players—Charles Huntzinger and Jeffrey Kang—are four shots behind.

“I haven’t put myself in this position as much as I’ve wanted to or should,” Harrison said. “But I’m happy where I am. I feel like my game is strong and I know where my ball is going so I’m looking forward to [Saturday].”

His 5-under performance proved to be the lowest of the round on a day when the wind was blowing and the pin placements were tough. Harrison goes into the final round at 13-under 203.

Pettit finished 3-under for his round, taking sole position of the second spot with a three-day total of 10-under 206 (66-71-69). Pettit started the day strong, with five birdies on his first 10 holes, but he then had back-to-back bogeys, on No. 13 and No. 14, to snap him back into reality. He finished with two solid ups-and-downs, however, to give him something to smile about as he headed back to the clubhouse.

“Yeah, that was nice. I was not hitting the greatest shots coming in,” Pettit said following his round. “But it was also playing harder at the end. I just play the best golf I can and see what happens at the end of the day.”

Tied for third place, both Kang and Huntzinger moved their way up the leaderboard and put themselves in the chasing position. Kang shot a third-round 68, while Huntzinger marked a 69. Three more finishers are nipping at their heels, at 8-under. Corey Pereira, Matt McCarty and Matt Oshrine all finished 54 holes at 208 to sit comfortable in a tie for fifth as they head into the final day of the fourth event of the inaugural Forme Tour at Birck Boilmaker Golf Complex.

Did you know Jeffrey Kang has the distinction of capturing medalist honors at two PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour Qualifying Tournaments? He won the 2019 PGA TOUR Series-China qualifier, and earlier this year in San Jacinto, California, Kang earned his 2021 Forme Tour membership by winning that Q-School.

Key Information

Officials resumed the suspended second round early Friday morning and made the cut at the completion of that round. Sixty-five players at 2-under or better advanced to the final 36 holes.

Joseph Harrison is the only player in the field with three sub-70 rounds.

The last two 54-hole leaders have gone on to win. At the Auburn University Club Invitational, Philip Knowles held a one-shot lead going into the final round, and he won by that same margin. At the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational last week, Mac Meissner held a five-stroke advantage with 18 holes to play. He won by three shots. Only Sam Saunders, at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club came from off the pace. He was tied for third, a stroke behind the leaders when the final round began.

In 2018, Joseph Harrison had his best career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada performance, tying for second at the Windsor Championship. After rounds of 66-65-66, Harrison began the final round tied for fourth, two shots behind leaders Mark Anguiano and Taylor Pendrith. Harrison shot a Sunday, 6-under 65 to move into the runner-up slot with current PGA TOUR player Michael Gligic, two shots shy of Anguiano.

The toughest hole in Friday’s third round was No. 11. The par-4’s stroke average was 4.369, with players making only four birdies there. The easiest hole was the par-5 fourth (4.569). Four of the day’s seven eagles came on No. 4.

Overall Points List leader Mac Meissner, fresh off his first professional victory, at last week’s Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational, fired a 3-under 69 to move up 19 leaderboard positions. The former SMU Mustang is tied for eighth.

Turk Pettit had played 26 consecutive bogey-free holes, beginning with his 15th hole in the first round before he had back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 13 and 14 Friday.

Corey Pereira had a nice bounce-back day Friday. After opening with a 6-under 66, he stumbled to a 74 in the second round. Pereira, a former University of Washington golfer who won the Mackenzie Tour’s 2018 ATB Financial Classic in Calgary, fired a 4-under 68. He finished his round with a flourish, birdieing the par-4 18th hole.

After missing his first cut of the season last week outside Chicago, Alex Smalley got off to a 3-under start through 36 holes to make his third cut of the season. Smalley then made his move Friday, vaulting 29 spots up the leaderboard into a tie for eighth. Smalley had six birdies and two bogeys for his 68.

The top international player through three rounds is Canada’s Lawren Rowe. He posted consecutive 69s after opening with a 1-under 71. He’s tied for eighth. Rowe was zero for three in made cuts this season. A year ago, Rowe played in the four-event series for Canadian players. He made the cut in all four and had two top-10 finishes.

Quotable

“It means everything. It’s why you come here.” –Turk Pettit on his contending position with 18 holes to play

“We’ll see what happens. I’ll play the best golf I can.” –Turk Pettit

“I think it’s firmer, the greens at least. It’s windier. When you get on downwind holes, it’s hard to get the ball close, especially if you’re not in the fairway.” –Turk Pettit

“If you don’t have a great (yardage) number, you can’t get the ball close to the hole when the wind gets 10-plus (mph).” –Turk Pettit

It’s always nice to have them here. Carrying your bag for four days in a row can get tiring. I did it last week, but they came up to watch me this week, and I said, ‘Hey, hop on the bag if you want to.’” –Turk Pettit on having his family in attendance

“Starting off, I got things rolling pretty early. I made it pretty easy on the front nine. I didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes.” –Charles Huntzinger

“Unfortunately, I had one bad tee shot on No. 11. I hit it pretty far left and made bogey there. Overall, though, pretty clean day.” –Charles Huntzinger

“I just kept playing today; a lot of wind, tough pins. So, I just plotted my way around.” –Jeffrey Kang

“I played pretty good on the front nine too, but not as many opportunities as my back nine, and I capitalized a few times and came out with four birdies. –Jeffrey Kang

“The wind has been pretty similar the last three days. Strength-wise, it’s been a little different, but that gives you a good idea of where the birdie holes are, where you want to miss. As the week goes on, you learn the course better and get a better plan of attack.” –Jeffrey Kang

Third-Round Weather:

Partly sunny, and a bit cooler. High of 81. Wind NW at 7-11 mph.