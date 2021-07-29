Sattler, Harrison tied for top spot at Purdue; second-round suspended

WEST LAFAYETTE, Indiana—Blake Sattler and Joseph Harrison are currently tied for the top spot at 8-under 136 after two rounds of play at the weather-delayed Birck Boilermaker Classic, the fourth event of the Forme Tour season. Sattler added a 4-under 68 in his second round to match his 68 from Wednesday, while Harrison improved from his first round 69 with a five-under 67 today. Although more than half of the field was able to complete a full round Thursday, two weather delays forced officials to suspend play for darkness with 19 groups still on the course. Players will be back at it Friday morning at the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex.

Of those who finished play, five players are tied for third, at 7-under 137. Of those a stroke off the lead, Sean Walsh was the most consistent over the two rounds, scoring rounds of 68-69.

Turk Pettit actually dropped from his first-day position that saw him tied for second after marking a second-round 71. Pettit’s 66 Wednesday was solid enough to keep him among the leaders, however, and he says there are just a few tweaks to his game he wants to make before Friday.

“I didn’t make many putts today, so if I made some putts I would have had a much better round,” said Pettit. “I’ll spend a little bit of time on the putting green tonight, but you just have to take it one shot at a time and see what happens.”

Matt Oshrine shot a 66, moving up 50 spots from his first-day 71. Mason Overstreet also moved up the scoreboard significantly after his second-day score of 5-under. But it was Cody Blick who came from seemingly nowhere to walk away with the day’s best score, an 8-under 64—a vast improvement on his 73 to open. His solid second-day performance moved him up 88 places and secured him a spot in the final two rounds of play.

“It’s funny, but both days felt kind of similar, to tell you the truth,” Blick said following his round. “[Wednesday] when I missed the fairway it was in the long stuff, and today when I missed it was in an OK spot, and I managed to make a couple birdies out of it.”

A “couple” of birdies may be selling his day, a bit, however, as Blick knocked in eight birdies in his bogey-free round.

With two weather delays, a majority of the afternoon groupings weren’t able to finish before darkness set in, officials blowing the horn at 9 p.m. Players will resume their second rounds Friday at 8 a.m.

Did you know Blake Sattler’s last PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour top-10 came in 2019 when he tied for third at the Mackenzie Tour’s HFX Pro-Am at Oakfield Golf and Country Club in Halifax, Nova Scotia? Sattler used a closing 64-66 to tie with Hayden Shieh, four strokes behind winner Lorens Chan.

Key Information

• The projected cut is currently at 2-under. The top-60 players and ties will advance to the final two rounds following completion of the second round.

• After opening with a tie for 46th at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club in June, Sean Walsh missed his next two cuts. He’s back playing 72 holes after his 68-69 start this week. Those scores represent his lowest scores this season—a 68 in the second round of the Auburn University Club Invitational and a 69 in the first round last week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational.

• Former PGA TOUR Series-China winner Kevin Techakanokboon made a big move Thursday, shaving seven strokes off his first-round score, shooting a second-round, 6-under 66. Techakanokboon, a Long Beach State product, the winner of the 2018 Zhuhai Championship in China, made eight birdies and two bogeys Wednesday at the Kampen Course.

• The low 18-hole score this week, 64, came from Cody Blick, who also had the best one-day improvement, opening with a 73 and knocking nine strokes off his score to easily make the cut. Blick was bogey-free, with two opening-nine birdies (playing the back nine first) followed by six birdies over his final nine holes. Blick punctuated his day with back-to-back birdies on his final holes of the day.

• A year ago, Cody Blick played in two LOCALiQ Series tournaments, finishing 52nd in tournaments in Georgia and Florida. He also made six Korn Ferry Tour starts between January and August 2020, missing the cut in each tournament. This year, his total PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour experience came at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in June. He missed the cut in South Carolina in the first-year PGA TOUR tournament.

• Points List leader Mac Meissner followed his opening, even-par 72 with a 4-under 68 Thursday. He was 5-under for the day through seven holes after an eagle-birdie run on Nos. 6 and 7. But bogeys at Nos. 8, 10, 11 and 12 dropped him down before he fought back with three birdies and three pars over his final six holes.

• Only the players who have completed 36 holes, only three players have managed two sub-70 rounds to start the Birck Boilermaker Classic. They are Blake Sattler (68-68), Joseph Harrison (69-67) and Sean Walsh (68-69).

• It’s been nothing but par-or-better rounds for Keller Harper in his two previous Forme Tour tournaments and the first two rounds this week. After beginning his season at the Auburn University club Invitational, shooting a first-round, even-par 72, Harper peeled off scores of 66-67-69 over his final 54 holes to tie for 18th. Last week at the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational, Harper had four sub-par rounds, highlighted by a final-round, 5-under 67. This week, it’s been a 72-67 start, leaving him at 5-under and three shots behind leaders Blake Sattler and Joseph Harrison.

• France’s Alex Fuchs contended at the inaugural Forme Tour event in Georgia last month, taking a share of the 54-hole lead before finishing ninth. He missed his next two cuts but is back in the mix this week. The common denominator? His girlfriend, Elaina Garnett, was his caddie in Georgia, and she’s caddying for him this week. Wednesday, Fuchs shaved five strokes off his opening-round 72 and is currently tied for 16th.

• First-round leader Joey Savoie struggled in his second round. He was 2-over through 15 holes and tied for 16th still needing to complete his second round.

Quotable

“We were the first group off, which is always kind of nice. Really when we pegged it, it was kind of a different day than it is now. It was blowing 20-25 mph, and it was going to be kind of a grindy day for sure. I had a really good group though.” –Sean Walsh

“I really hit some good shots and picked my way around the course a little bit and then rolled a few putts in—minus the last hole” – Sean Walsh, noting his bogey finish

“I didn’t feel that great coming into this week. I had a tough finish in Bolingbrook last week, on the back-nine on the second day to miss the cut by one. So, I didn’t particularly have any expectations; just trying to have positive vibes, a positive attitude. I had a couple good players in my group to help me do that. I’m just happy to be where I am and playing golf and have two more good rounds.” –Sean Walsh

“I think it was a bit tougher today. A bit windy. I think the pin placements were a bit harder—for me at least—than [Wednesday]. Maybe that’s just because I didn’t hit it as good.” – Turk Pettit

“I really like this golf course. On paper, you wouldn’t think it fits my style, but it really does. What’s good here is it’s Pete Dye, so there are hidden tee boxes that you can’t even find. There in the weeds back there. But the setup has been good. With all the options, [officials] can moved it around. They must have anticipated some wind and weather, but it’s been very playable. It’s a fun test. Hard, but very fair and fun. -Blake Sattler

“I’ll tidy up the driver a little bit because I feel like I’ve dodged a couple bullets the last couple days. I’ve putted well and got them up and down, so once I clean it up, I’ll be good to go.” –Blake Sattler

Second-Round Weather:

Mostly cloudy with intermittent thunderstorms. Windy in the morning but died down by midday. High of 90. Wind WNW 9-15 mph, with early gusts to 25 mph. Officials halted play for 1:09, beginning at 3:56 p.m. They suspended play for darkness at 9 p.m.