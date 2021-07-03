-
Knowles Wins Auburn University Club Invitational
July 03, 2021
By Sara Wright, PGATOUR.COM
AUBURN, Alabama—It was just under a year ago that Philip Knowles withdrew from the LOCALiQ Series event at Auburn University Club because he was so disappointed with his score. He was 5-under after 10 when things started to spiral. He made two double bogeys, on Nos. 11 and 14, leaving him so frustrated he just wanted the round to end. Saturday, back on the same course, Knowles got his chance at redemption and built on his third-round lead, finishing the day with a 5-under 67 to win by two strokes and clinch the Forme Tour’s Auburn University Club Invitational title.
“I had left (last year) with a sour taste in my mouth because I felt I could play this golf course really well and just didn’t,” Knowles explained. “So, coming back felt great. I just got better every day. I started off this morning saying if I could keep the scorecard clean, I didn’t think anyone could catch us, and that’s what we did.”
Knowles was able to finish with a 23-under 265, beating his closest competitor Clay Feagler by two strokes. Five others came in at 20-under, keeping spectators guessing down the stretch as to who would hoist the trophy. With the win, Knowles earned 500 points to move to No. 1 on the Forme Tour Points List. He also picked up $20,000.
The former University of North Florida Osprey made front-nine birdies on Nos. 5 and 7, added a birdie at 12 and then made a crucial birdie at No. 16 that gave him a one-stroke lead over Feagler, who had finished his round and posted at 21-under. After a par at the 17th, Knowles knew he needed a par on the closing hole to win. Safely on the par-4 in two shots, he calmly rolled in his birdie putt for the final victory margin.
The Forme Tour takes two weeks off before heading to Bolingbrook, Illinois, on July 20 for its third stop of the eight-tournament series, the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational on July 20-23.
Did you know that after he made bogey at No. 14 in the second round, it was birdies and pars the rest of the way for Philip Knowles? The Jacksonville, Florida, resident was bogey-free in both his third and fourth rounds, giving him a current streak of 40 holes without a bogey.
Through Auburn University Club Invitational
(2nd of 8 official events in the 2021 season)
|
Pos.
|
Player (Country)
|
Points
|
1
|
Philip Knowles (U.S.)
|
542.00
|
2
|
Samuel Saunders (U.S.)
|
500.00
|
3
|
Clay Feagler (U.S.)
|
396.00
|
4
|
Trevor Werbylo (U.S.)
|
334.00
|
5
|
Luke Schniederjans (U.S.)
|
273.00
|
6
|
Alex Smalley (U.S.)
|
221.00
|
7
|
Quade Cummins (U.S.)
|
190.00
|
8
|
Bryson Nimmer (U.S.)
|
137.00
|
9
|
Michael Johnson (U.S.)
|
135.00
|
10
|
Justin Doeden (U.S.)
|
133.00
Justin Doeden recorded the fourth 62 of the week, with his 10-birdie, no-bogey performance in the final round. Doeden began the day tied for 20th and finished at 20-under, good for a tie for third.
Quade Cummins kept his trend going of knocking two strokes off his score each day this week. After opening with a 2-under 70, he followed that with rounds of 68-66-64 for his second consecutive top-10 to begin his Forme Tour career. This week he tied for third.
There were seven rounds at 65 or better Saturday in what was easily the best scoring day of the four rounds. Justin Doeden’s 62 led the way, with Steven Fisk and Quade Cummins posting 64s The 65s came courtesy of Clay Feagler, Lukas Euler, ChrisCrisologo and Trevor Werbylo.
Canadian Chris Crisologo made a giant move up the leaderboard Saturday, shooting a final-round 65 after a disappointing 71-73 in his middle two rounds left him out of contention. He tied for 28th after beginning the day tied for 59th. Interestingly, Crisologo began his final round—on No. 10—with a bogey, and he closed with a bogey.
Luke Schniederjans turned in his second consecutive top-10 finish. A week ago, he placed third, a stroke out of the Sam Saunders-Trevor Werbylo playoff. This week, thanks to four sub-70 rounds, including a closing 68, Schniederjans tied for eighth.
After beginning the tournament with a 2-over 74, all Steven Fisk did was go 20-under the rest of the way. He knocked nine strokes off his score in the second round then played his final 36 in 13-under (67-64) to finish alone in 10th.
The players with four sub-70 rounds this week were winner Philip Knowles, Bryson Nimmer (tied for third), Luke Schniederjans(tied for eighth), Keenan Huskey (tied for 11th), Jorge Garcia and Blake Wagoner (both tied for 13th), Jeffrey Kang (tied for 16th), Cooper Musselman and Grady Brame (both tied for 25th).
Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Auburn native Turk Pettit made the most of his opportunity, opening 66-66 before an even-par 72 in the third round derailed his chances. He recovered nicely Saturday, though, recording a 5-under 67 to tie for 11th to earn an invite to the next event, in two weeks, outside Chicago.
Through two tournaments, the only four players to post top-10s in both events are Alex Smalley, Quade Cummins, Clay Feaglerand Luke Schniederjans. Of that group, Feagler and Smalley both have a pair of top-fives. Feagler tied for fifth in the season-opening event and was second this week. Smalley tied for third this week following his tie for fifth seven days ago.
After the first two tournaments, Auburn University Club Invitational champion Philip Knowles leads the Par-4 Performance category. He’s a combined 17-under in those holes in his two starts.
Two PGA TOUR University products, Quade Cummins and Trevor Werbylo and second-year pro Alex Smalley lead in Par-5 Performance. They are each 22-under on par-5s this season.
“I was a little nervy to start. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to play four-day events and it feels like it’s something big, that you’re building status toward Korn Ferry (Tour). It feels like these tournaments are more important.” –Philip Knowles
“Midway through the front nine, you settle in. At some point you realize it’s just golf, you do it every day playing with your buddies. I made 20-something birdies in the last couple of days. There’s no reason why I can’t go get a few more. We did, we were able to keep it in front of us. No bogeys today. Just really solid golf.” –Philip Knowles
Philip Knowles said it, but it was “really solid golf.” pic.twitter.com/kS2QGOEs5G— Forme Tour (@FormeTour) July 3, 2021
“There wasn’t a whole lot to change other than I did throw a new putter in the bag, which was a big change. That built confidence for me. –Justin Doeden comparing this week’s play to last week’s
“I had a great warm-up session. I got to the putting green, and I probably hit maybe 10 to 12 putts, and I made all of them. So, I was like, today could be a special day.” –Justin Doeden
“I got off to a good start and was 5-under through nine. It seemed easy. I hit a lot of close shots and kept on going on the back nine. Today was one of those days when everything seemed to go right for me. I hit it close to the hole, I drove it well and I made everything. That helps. It was a fun day. –Justin Doeden
“I’ve been on the road for three weeks. This is my fourth tournament in a row, and it feels really good to be back home. It’s easier playing at home, sleeping in your own bed and especially playing on our home course. And it’s a good way for me to end being in Auburn. I’m moving out in July, and this is a good send-off. –Auburn University alumnus Graysen Huff on playing at the Auburn University Club.
Partly cloudy and pleasant throughout the entire final round, with the temperature reaching 84. Wind N at 5-8 mph.