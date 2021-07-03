Knowles Wins Auburn University Club Invitational

Quade Cummins kept his trend going of knocking two strokes off his score each day this week. After opening with a 2-under 70, he followed that with rounds of 68-66-64 for his second consecutive top-10 to begin his Forme Tour career. This week he tied for third.

There were seven rounds at 65 or better Saturday in what was easily the best scoring day of the four rounds. Justin Doeden’s 62 led the way, with Steven Fisk and Quade Cummins posting 64s The 65s came courtesy of Clay Feagler, Lukas Euler, ChrisCrisologo and Trevor Werbylo.

Canadian Chris Crisologo made a giant move up the leaderboard Saturday, shooting a final-round 65 after a disappointing 71-73 in his middle two rounds left him out of contention. He tied for 28th after beginning the day tied for 59th. Interestingly, Crisologo began his final round—on No. 10—with a bogey, and he closed with a bogey.

Luke Schniederjans turned in his second consecutive top-10 finish. A week ago, he placed third, a stroke out of the Sam Saunders-Trevor Werbylo playoff. This week, thanks to four sub-70 rounds, including a closing 68, Schniederjans tied for eighth.

After beginning the tournament with a 2-over 74, all Steven Fisk did was go 20-under the rest of the way. He knocked nine strokes off his score in the second round then played his final 36 in 13-under (67-64) to finish alone in 10th.

The players with four sub-70 rounds this week were winner Philip Knowles, Bryson Nimmer (tied for third), Luke Schniederjans(tied for eighth), Keenan Huskey (tied for 11th), Jorge Garcia and Blake Wagoner (both tied for 13th), Jeffrey Kang (tied for 16th), Cooper Musselman and Grady Brame (both tied for 25th).

Playing on a sponsor’s exemption, Auburn native Turk Pettit made the most of his opportunity, opening 66-66 before an even-par 72 in the third round derailed his chances. He recovered nicely Saturday, though, recording a 5-under 67 to tie for 11th to earn an invite to the next event, in two weeks, outside Chicago.

Through two tournaments, the only four players to post top-10s in both events are Alex Smalley, Quade Cummins, Clay Feaglerand Luke Schniederjans. Of that group, Feagler and Smalley both have a pair of top-fives. Feagler tied for fifth in the season-opening event and was second this week. Smalley tied for third this week following his tie for fifth seven days ago.

After the first two tournaments, Auburn University Club Invitational champion Philip Knowles leads the Par-4 Performance category. He’s a combined 17-under in those holes in his two starts.

Two PGA TOUR University products, Quade Cummins and Trevor Werbylo and second-year pro Alex Smalley lead in Par-5 Performance. They are each 22-under on par-5s this season.

Quotable

“I was a little nervy to start. It’s been a while since we’ve gotten to play four-day events and it feels like it’s something big, that you’re building status toward Korn Ferry (Tour). It feels like these tournaments are more important.” –Philip Knowles

“Midway through the front nine, you settle in. At some point you realize it’s just golf, you do it every day playing with your buddies. I made 20-something birdies in the last couple of days. There’s no reason why I can’t go get a few more. We did, we were able to keep it in front of us. No bogeys today. Just really solid golf.” –Philip Knowles