Knowles’ 7-under 65 marks low score of the day, top spot on leaderboard

AUBURN, Alabama—Slow and steady wins the race, or at least it has paid off thus far for Philip Knowles, who shot a 7-under 65 in his third round to put him at 18-under overall and in the top spot after 54 holes of the Auburn University Club Invitational. Knowles has a one-shot advantage on Bryson Nimmer and two over Alex Smalley as they head into the final round Saturday.

“Overall, today was really good. I made a lot of birdies the last couple of days but was just plagued by some squares on the scorecard,” he said of his bogeys. “I kept it clean today, which was nice. I’ve improved every day and this golf course sets up really well for me.”

Knowles had a stretch of four consecutive birdies interrupted by a bogey-5 on his 14th hole of the second round. He followed that mistake with two birdies and two pars. With no bogeys Friday, Knowles extended his bogey-free streak to 22 consecutive holes.

Nimmer, last season’s overall points-list winner on the LOCALiQ Series, has also been practicing patience over the course of the first three rounds at Auburn. Shooting 66-66-67, Nimmer sits in second, at 17-under.

“I’d like a little lower (round). It’s like been there every day,” Nimmer said. “It’s been really close to being a special round. I just haven’t executed a couple of short putts. But I think if I keep hitting the way I have been, I’ll be fine.”

Midday showers saw average scores come in a bit higher Friday compared to the first two days. Heavy, anticipated rain never materialized, and the sky cleared around 1 p.m., the players still on the course able to finish their final holes. The forecast is promising for Saturday’s final round, as well, and players are anticipating more low scores when the final round underway at 7:30 a.m. The final grouping, featuring Knowles, Nimmer and Smalley, will tee off at 9:31 a.m.

Did you know, Bryson Nimmer has kept busy over the last year even though his home Tour, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada, canceled its 2020 season? In 2020, Nimmer was the LOCALiQ Series Player of the Year, with two wins and a runner-up. He also played in the Orange County National Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, tying for 52nd. Two months later, Nimmer qualified for PGA TOUR Latinoamerica’s Shell Open in Miami in December, tying for 46th. Once the calendar turned, Nimmer has made three PGA TOUR starts, a tie for 35th at the Palmetto Championship at Congaree in his home state of South Carolina, his top finish. Nimmer tied for 25th at the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation, his best Korn Ferry Tour finish of his two made cuts on that circuit, and last week, he tied for 44th in his Forme Tour debut.

Key Information

• As traveling companions, former University of North Florida golfers Philip Knowles and Travis Trace have now both done something in the first two Forme Tour tournaments: they have led the tournament after one of the rounds. In Georgia last week, Trace was the 18-hole leader at Jennings Mill Country Club, while Knowles holds the 54-hole lead this week.

• Thirty-six hole leader Mac Meissner suffered through a difficult day, shooting a 3-over 75 and dropping into a tie for 16th. After a 62-68 start that put him at 14-under through the halfway point, and despite opening with a birdie Friday, he made a double bogey at No. 3 and bogeys at Nos. 8, 9 and 18. He will begin the final round seven shots behind leader Philip Knowles.

• Recent college graduates, Turk Pettit (Clemson University) and Graysen Huff (Auburn University) are setting themselves up for good performances this week after receiving sponsor exemptions into this event. Pettit, who is originally from Auburn, fell from a tie for fourth to a tie for 11th after his even-par 72 Friday but is still within striking distance, sitting at 12-under. He’s six shots behind the leader. Huff has enjoyed three consecutive sub-par rounds and is at 10-under and tied for 20th.

• Dothan, Alabama, Qualifying Tournament medalist Keenan Huskey has improved his scores every day since opening with a 3-under 69. Huskey has put himself in position to make a final-round run, sitting in a tie for seventh, with his 69-67-66 showing through 54 holes. He is four shots off the lead set by Philip Knowles, who has also improved his score each day (67-66-65).

• Canada’s James Allenby continues to play well but is looking for consistency. Last week in the season-opener, a 73-66-68 start put him in the hunt with 18 holes to play. But he stumbled to a closing 81 to fall into a tie for 54th. With players going low this week, Allenby fired a 1-over 73 Friday to go with his 10-under start (68-66). He tumbled 15 spots on the leaderboard and will begin Saturday’s final round tied for 28th.

• While players know they reasonably don’t have a shot at winning Saturday, the Forme Tour itself is a practice of patience, as players still know the end goal is to finish high on the official Points List after the eight-tournament season is over and gain full membership on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. There are also Korn Ferry Tour benefits to those who finish in the six-through-25 positions. Those who finish in the top 60 at season’s end, receive an exemption into next year’s Forme Tour, as well.

Quotable

“Scores will be low [Saturday], just like they’ve been the last couple days. I just take the confidence that I’ve made a lot of birdies so far.” –Philip Knowles on what he expects for the final round.

“It’s just the confidence in your game. The rain, it comes and it goes. Ultimately, it doesn’t do as much to you unless you let it. The rain never got too hard, and it was pretty easy to play through.” –Philip Knowles on how to manage the quick change in weather

“I think it’s one of those things when you get it going—ball-striking and hitting it well—you get a lot of opportunities, and you expect to make a fair amount of them. And sometimes they don’t go in.” –Bryson Nimmer

“I thought I putted pretty well today, though. It gets tough when it gets raining like that because you’re constantly wiping things down. I was happy with it. It wasn’t a bad round at all. –Bryson Nimmer

“Actually, the conditions were generally pretty good until the middle of the back nine when it started to get pretty wet. We had about four or five holes of tough rain. I played them in even- or 1-under. I made a bogey in there. But I would say for that stretch as a whole, 1-under is pretty good.” –Jonathan Garrick on how the rain impacted his back nine

“For the most part I feel like I’ve been driving it pretty well. I haven’t really been in trouble the first two-and-a-half rounds. Then I hit one in a pretty bad spot, and I told myself to not make double (bogey) that it was OK to make a bogey. And I ended up giving myself a 15-foot par putt, which is pretty much all I could ask for out of that situation.” –Jonathan Garrick on his 15th-hole bogey

“I just want to play as much golf as I can. I don’t really have status on any tour, so playing good this week will help. It would be really nice to play well so I can get status somewhere and continue to play professionally.” –Turk Pettit

Third-Round Weather: Heavy fog in the early morning with intermittent showers beginning in the late morning. The rain cleared in the afternoon, with the temperature reaching 80. Wind W at 5-7 mph.