Smalley, Meissner tied with 10-Under at Auburn University Club

AUBURN, Alabama—Both Alex Smalley and Mac Meissner showed off their ‘A’ games Wednesday morning, opening with a 10-under 62s to finish tied for the No. 1 spot in the Auburn University Club Invitational. The duo is three shots better than their nearest competition. Both Smalley and Meissner also teed off in the morning wave, finishing their 18 holes by noon and setting the bar high enough so that no one in that afternoon wave could top it.

The entire field didn’t finish first-round play as a storm suspended play earlier in the day and darkness set in before all groups could finish. Players will resume their first rounds Thursday at 7:10 a.m.

Smalley is no stranger to success at the Auburn University Club. A year ago, in September 2020, he put together rounds of 66-63-72 to tie for fourth on the LOCALiQ Series. Today, however, with his mom as his caddie, Smalley continued his solid play carrying over from last week.

Smalley was under-par in all four rounds at the Forme Tour’s L&J Golf Championship last week, tying for fifth with four others with a 275 (67-70-70-68). He then traveled straight to Detroit to try and qualify Monday for the PGA TOUR’s Rocket Mortgage Classic.

“I played pretty well there,” Smalley said. “I shot 4-under and missed the playoff by one. I was close. I knew I was playing well and disappointed to come up a little short. Today, everything seemed to go right. I got a couple of lucky breaks on the front (nine), a shot that was going to go 15 or 20 feet by, and it hit the flag and went to a foot.

“At the L&J Golf Championship, I had a lot of putts that didn’t go in. Today, they all went in,” he added. “I’ve played golf every day since the practice round for Jennings Mill, so it’s been probably seven or eight days straight now. Maybe I’m so tired that I don’t really care where the ball goes. I can’t really pinpoint anything that I’ve done differently!”

Meissner was disappointed in how he finished last week, turning in a tie for 71st in Georgia. He admits he wasn’t happy with the outcome from the first Forme Tour event.

“I didn’t play great last week—a bunch of my buddies beat me—so I definitely wanted to come back and have a little revenge against them this week,” Meissner said. “I worked pretty hard on my swing the last couple of days and did a lot of mirror work, that kind of stuff. I felt a lot more comfortable out there, especially with the fairways being soft. I’m definitely off to a good start.”

Trailing just three shots behind are five others—Americans Clay Feagler, Alex Schaake, Jake Johnson, Germany’s Lukas Euler and Canada’s Jared du Toit—all shooting impressive, 7-under 65s. Additionally, seven others closed the day with a 66s, which will make for an interesting second round Thursday.

Did you know the 62 Alex Smalley shot in Wednesday’s opening round is not his career-low round on a PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour? A year ago at the LOCALiQ Series’ Classic at Callaway Gardens, Smalley shot a second-round 60 in the 54-hole tournament on his way to a tie for ninth. Smalley also had a pair of 63s, including one at this course a year ago, also in the second round.

Key Information

• The field started with 156 players from 14 different countries or territories and will be cut to 60 players and ties following the second round.

• This is the fourth PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour Alex Smalley has played in the last 13 months. His best finish in seven LOCALiQ Series starts in the summer of 2020 was a third-place showing at the Alpharetta Classic outside Atlanta. Smalley has also played in two PGA TOUR tournaments, making the cut and tying for 22nd at the Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship in March. He missed the cut at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Challenge at TPC Sawgrass in June 2020, and the Duke University graduate is coming off a tie for fifth last week at the Forme Tour’s inaugural event, the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club.

• Although he didn’t birdie all four of Auburn University Club’s par-5s, Alex Smalley was still 4-under on those holes Wednesday. He birdied Nos. 4 and 12, had a par at the 16th but eagled the 17th.

• Mac Meissner isn’t the only member of his family playing well on one of the PGA TOUR’s Tours. A week ago at the Banco del Pacifico Open on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, Mitchell Meissner, Mac’s older brother, opened with three sub-70 rounds in Quito, Ecuador, then finished with a 71 to tie for eighth. Currently, the older Meissner is 38th on the 2020-21 Points List after placing 53rd in 2019.

• Trevor Werbylo, who lost in a playoff last week in Georgia, continued his consistent play in the first round, shooting a 4-under 68 that included a double bogey on his final hole.

• Samuel Saunders defeated Trevor Werbylo in a one-hole playoff last week to win the inaugural Forme Tour tournament. Saunders opened his tournament this week with an even-par 72 and is tied for 111th through 18 holes.

• The threesome of Philip Knowles, Mikel Martinson and Lukas Euler had a solid day around Auburn University Club. Euler made seven birdies and an eagle to go with two bogeys on his way to a 7-under 65. Martinson and Knowles were both 5-under, with only one bogey each on their cards. On the incomplete leaderboard, Euler is tied for third, while Knowles and Martinson share the 15th position.

• In his first five official Forme Tour rounds, Clay Feagler has shot nothing but under-par scores, including Wednesday’s opening 7-under 65. At last week’s L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Feagler, a member of the 2021 Pepperdine national championship team, tied for fifth in Georgia, thanks to rounds of 71-78-69-67 on the par-72 course. Feagler earned his Forme Tour membership as the medalist at the Arizona Qualifying Tournament in April. Not surprisingly, considering his current trend, that week the native Californian had three under-par rounds at The Wigwam to go with an opening, even-par 72.

• Turk Pettit, a sponsor exemption and Auburn native, made a nice showing in his Forme Tour debut. The former Clemson Tiger, the 2021 NCAA individual champion who just finished his college eligibility, opened with a 6-under 66 on the strength of seven birdies again one bogey, on No. 5.

• The Forme Tour will play eight tournaments in seven states between June and October and at the season’s end, the leader of the official Points List will be recognized as the Player of the Year and have full membership on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour. The players finishing two through five will have conditional status, while six through 10 will qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the points list are invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. The top-60 players on the season points list will maintain their membership and be exempt for the 2022 Forme Tour season.

• Players can qualify for the Forme Tour in many different ways, including being a top point earner from the PGA TOUR Canada or China points list, qualifying in three 2020 Qualifying Tournaments or from the seven 2021 Qualifying Tournaments, as well as PGA TOUR University rankings, Open qualifiers or sponsor exemptions.

Quotable

“The course was pretty attackable. I hit a lot of fairways and left myself under the hole a lot of the time, which is where you want to be out here. The greens are pretty slopey, so if you’re putting uphill it’s definitely a lot more scoreable—especially if you get it in play.” –Mac Meissner

“I was able to play a couple of practice rounds with some of my buddies from college. That’s been really nice to have those guys out here and help me feel a little more comfortable, for sure.” –Mac Meissner

“I had a couple of tee shots that I wasn’t happy with early on, a couple of times I got lucky. I hit the cart path on one hole and in the trees. I had a gap (to hit through), and I ended up making birdie on that hole.” –Alex Smalley

“My mom’s been caddying for me today and for the Monday qualifier. She caddied for me at Jennings Mill last week. It’s nice to travel with somebody, too. It makes it a little easier. –Alex Smalley

“I played horrible last week and was cut, but that allowed me to go home and spend time with my wife. She gave birth to our first child Monday night—a girl we named Charlie Joy. Sure, we wish circumstances were a bit different. Things ended up working out pretty well, and my wife, Shalyn, is very understanding. I’d say she’s perfect, but she’d get a big head.” –Blake Sattler

“I felt great out there. I got off to a little rocky start, bogeying the first. But I got the putter to go and hit some quality shots. I made eagle on seven and birdied nine, 11 and 13, so that really got the round going. Everyone in our group had a great day. I made seven birdies and an eagle, Philip (Knowles) made six birdies, and I don’t even know how many birdies Mikel (Martinson) made. Maybe seven or eight, too. It was fantastic. We got it all going and had some good momentum.” –Lukas Euler

“You know, I was a little disappointed, I made a double bogey on my last hole, so that was frustrating. But, overall, I played pretty good today. My score definitely could have been a bit lower, but it’s nice to take some of the momentum from last week into this week. Overall, it’s a good start.” –Trevor Werbylo

First-Round Weather:

Partly cloudy and warm, with intermittent showers. Officials halted play due to a dangerous weather situation for 1:05. Play resumed at 5:50, with officials suspending play for good at 8:45 p.m. High of 82, with ESE wind at 3-5 mph.