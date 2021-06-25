Three consecutive sub-70 rounds give Fuchs and White the lead at Jennings Mill

WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—Immediately after his round, Peyton White essentially explained why he has a share of the 54-hole lead with France’s Alexandre Fuchs at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. “I’ve been playing pretty consistently all week,” White said. “Four-under, four-under-four-under.”

Yes, three 68s is not only pretty consistent, it’s pretty good—good enough for his name to go atop the leaderboard alongside Fuchs’ in the Forme Tour’s inaugural tournament. The two leaders have plenty of players right behind him, tightly bunched one stroke of their pace. That list includes five Americans: Austin Morrison, Luke Schniederjans, Kyle Westmoreland, Samuel Saunders and Isaiah Salinda.

Does White have one more 68 in him in Saturday’s closing round?

“I figure another one of those will put you somewhere close. It will be interesting to see,” he observed. “It seems like the scores are pretty jumbled, pretty bunched up. But it’s a course where if you hit it in the fairway, you have a bunch of good opportunities.”

White hit 13 fairways, making it a lot easier on himself than playing out of the rough. The Ohio University alum who currently lives with his fiancée in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, had an interesting-looking scorecard, with an eagle, six birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey for that third consecutive 68.

Fuchs, a Liberty University product, had a less-dramatic scorecard. He made four birdies and a bogey for a 69, his only blemish coming at No. 4. Three of Fuchs’ birdies came on Jennings Mill’s par-5s, only a birdie at the par-5 ninth eluding him.

“I’m just having fun, and the course is in really good shape. I like the way it’s set up for me,” said Fuchs, making his professional debut. “I’m just enjoying my time out there, and whatever happens happens.”

Ten players are within two shots of the leaders, with an additional four only three shots back.

Did you know Samuel Saunders won three state opens in the span of 13 months in 2018 and 2019? He won the 2018 New Mexico Open, his home-state event, and the $14,000 first prize that came with the title. The following year, he walked away with the $100,000 first-place check by winning the Colorado Open. He then captured the Utah Open in a playoff a month later in Provo, a win worth another $20,000. Saunders could have made it four state open titles in the span, but Dru Love defeated him at the 2018 Colorado Open.

Key Information

• Twenty-four players have under-par scores in each of the first three rounds. Not surprisingly, leaders Peyton White (68-68-68) and Alexandre Fuchs (69-66-69) are the only two players with three rounds in the 60s.

• Samuel Saunders’ double eagle at No. 11 was the second of the tournament and the second on that hole. In the first round, Trevor Werbylo turned the trick with a driver and a 7-iron for his 2 on the par-5.

• Samuel Saunders had quite the scorecard on his way to what seemingly looked like a ho-hum, 1-under 71. After making par on his first two holes, he birdied the third, made two more pars and then reeled off three consecutive birdies, starting at No. 6. On the par-5 ninth, Saunders made double bogey to turn in 2-under 34. Following a par at the 10th, the fun really began as he made his double eagle at 11, added pars at Nos. 12, 15, 16 and 17, posted bogeys at the 13th and 14th and finished with a double bogey-6 at the last. “On the last hole, I hit a terrible 7-iron in the water, but what are you going to do? That’s golf,” he said.

• Austin Morrison did all of his damage to par on three consecutive holes, beginning at No. 10. He turned in 1-over after eight pars and a bogey at the third. He culminated his birdie run by just missing the green with his tee shot on the par-3 12th. Facing a decision whether to putt or chip, he elected to putt from the fringe from about 40 feet—a putt he drained. From there, Morrison, a William & Mary graduate, made pars and one bogey, at No. 15, for the 71.

• At No. 5, Peyton White faced a 40-foot putt, which he made, an eagle that he said “jumpstarted the round.” Seven holes later, White flew the par-3 green with his tee shot, the ball landing in high grass. He stubbed his chip from there then sent his par putt flying past the hole and was was unable to make the comebacker, posting a double bogey. “I just hit an awful (tee) shot. It was fine club, to be honest. I hit an 8-iron. It was just a bad shot, and out here, unfortunately, in some places bad shots get penalized,” he said.

• After opening his Forme Tour career with an even-par 72, Ryan Sullivan has put together back-to-back 67s to move into a tie for eighth and two shots off the lead. Sullivan has one PGA TOUR Latinoamérica title to his credit, winning the 2013 Puerto Rico Classic at Dorado Beach Resort’s East Course.

• With a birdie at No. 11, Sam Fidone had moved to 10-under and on the first page of the leaderboard. He parred the par-3 12th then fell way back with a triple bogey-7 at the par-4 13th. With 18 holes to play, Fidone, at 7-under, is tied for 20th. “The 13th got me again,” he said. This week, after opening with a par on the hole, he is 5-over since.

• The round of the day belonged to Billy Walthouse. His 6-under 65 came courtesy of seven birdies and no bogeys. With his 70-71 start, Walthouse, a Massachusetts native and University of Rhode Island grad (2017), has moved into a tie for eighth.

• Germany’s Jeremy Paul also put himself in solid position to make a run at the title Saturday, with his third consecutive under-par round in a row and second sub-70 score. He fired a 6-under 66, thanks to an eagle, six birdies and two bogeys. He moved up 27 positions on the leaderboard Friday. Paul played his rookie professional season on the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour then spent 2018 and 2019 on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada.

• American Kevin Techakanokboon had a wild start to his round, making a triple bogey-7 at No. 1 due to a five-putt. He righted the ship after that, with seven birdies over his next 17 holes to shoot a 3-under 69. He’s at 8-under and four shots off the lead.

• While the par-4 13th was the toughest hole in the first two rounds, that honor went to No. 4 Friday. The par-3 fourth and the par-4 15th only gave up four birdies each, but what set No. 4 apart were its 20 bogeys and three double bogeys. The stroke average there was 3.297. The easiest hole was the par-5 11th, at 4.270. There was only one bogey there in the third round.

Quotable

“It was an interesting round, for sure. I bogeyed the first after putting it off the green. That was a tough way to start. I was on the green and then I was no longer on the green. It was technically a two-putt.” –Peyton White

“The greens are fast and getting firmer right now. You’re getting a lot of putts with a ton of break. I feel like I was seeing the lines pretty well.” – Peyton White

“I was pretty proud how I stuck with it, and I birdied 18 coming in.” –Peyton White on stuffing his approach shot on No. 18 and making the five-foot birdie putt

“There was nothing crazy about my birdies today. I had a lot of looks between 10 and 20 feet.” –Alexandre Fuchs

“I just feel like my game is strong, and I like the way I’m hitting the ball.” –Alexandre Fuchs

“So far, so good.” –Alexandre Fuchs on the transition from amateur golf to professional golf, this his first professional tournament

“I’ve been playing golf for this time. Professional golf has been a dream of mine, and I’m really happy with the way I’m handling myself.” –Alexandre Fuchs

“Overall, I can’t complain. I beat the course, so that’s all I was trying to do.” –Samuel Saunders on his 1-under 71

“It was wild. I played really solid to start the day, which I was happy with. Then I got a little nervy, felt a little uncomfortable with the wind on nine and made double (bogey) and then all of a sudden I hit a great shot and made 2 on 11.” –Samuel Saunders

“I had a great drive down there. I had 188 (yards) to the hole. It was just like a perfect number for a 7-iron for me. I hit it, it was dead straight right at the hole and it took one hop. I think it might have one-hopped into the hole. I saw the pin rattle a little bit, and I could tell it went down, so that was really exciting.” –Samuel Saunders on the first double eagle of his career

Third-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 84. Wind NE at 4-6 mph, with gusts to 10 mph.