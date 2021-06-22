-
The First Look: L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club
June 22, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
WATKINSVILLE, Georgia—The Forme Tour begins its inaugural season this week at the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club. Jennings Mill has previously hosted PGA TOUR-affiliated golf as the host site of the Athens Regional Foundation Classic between 2006 and 2009. The PGA TOUR created the Forme Tour in 2021, giving PGA TOUR Canada members who didn’t live in Canada a competitive place to play after restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border made it impossible to play in Canada. The PGA TOUR teamed with Forme for an eight-tournament series that begins this week and concludes in early September. The Forme Tour is an official PGA TOUR-affiliated professional golf tour played in the United States, featuring open-competition to all nationalities.
DATES: June 21-26, 2021
OFFICIAL NAME: L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club
HASHTAGS: #L&JGolfChamp #FormeTour
SCHEDULE: First event of the 2021 Forme Tour season
VENUE: Jennings Mill Country Club
PAR/YARDS: 72 (36-36), 6,982
POINTS LIST: Winner earns 500 points
PURSE MONEY: U.S. $115,000 (winner claims U.S. $20,000)
CUT: Top 60 professional (and ties, plus any amateurs inside the top-60)
FIELD OVERVIEW:
SIZE: 156 players (including eight who qualified last week via the 18-hole qualifier)
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE:
Wednesday, June 22 First Round
Thursday, June 22 Second Round
Friday, June 23 Third Round
Saturday, June 24 Final Round
PAST PGA TOUR-AFFILIATED TOUR TOURNAMENTS AT JENNINGS MILL COUNTRY CLUB
|
Year
|
Winner (Country)
|
Score
|
Tour
|
2006
|
Paul Gow (Australia)
|
267, 21-under (3 strokes)
|
Korn Ferry Tour
|
2007
|
Martin Laird (Scotland)
|
272, 16-under (1 stroke)
|
Korn Ferry Tour
|
2008
|
Robert Damron (U.S.)
|
277, 11-under (playoff)
|
Korn Ferry Tour
|
2009
|
Patrick Sheehan (U.S.)
|
274, 14-under (playoff)
|
Korn Ferry Tour
COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD
There are 156 players from 15 or countries or territories playing this week.
The breakdown of the 156 players in the field this week: Canada (8), China (1), Chinese Taipei (1), Costa Rica (1), England (4), France (1), Germany (3), Hong Kong (1), India (1), Philippines (1), Puerto Rico (1), South Africa (2), Sweden (1), United States (129) and Venezuela (1)
Eight of the 10 players who earned the ability to play in every 2021 Forme Tour tournament via 72-hole qualifiers held in 2020 (three) and 2021 (seven) are playing this week. They are, from 2020, Blake Elliott (Florida), Isaiah Salinda (Florida), Luis Gagne (Florida), Keenan Huskey (Alabama), Jeffrey Kang (California), Clay Feagler (Arizona), Patrick Cover (Georgia) and Callum Davison (Washington).
Cameron Young and Camilo Aguado are not playing this week. Young qualified in Dothan, Alabama, in 2020. He is an exempt member of the Korn Ferry Tour and is playing there. Aguado, who qualified in Weston, Florida, earlier this year, is also exempt on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and he elected to play this week in the Banco del Pacifico Open in Quito, Ecuador.
Bryson Nimmer was the Player of the Year on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series, a set of eight tournaments for members of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China, circuits that all had their seasons either canceled or delayed due to the global pandemic. Nimmer, a Hilton Head, South Carolina, native and a former Clemson Tiger golfer, won two tournaments and was a runner-up in a third. He and Zane Thomas will be the first players to tee off in the first round of the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Nimmer off No. 1 tee and Thomas off No. 10.
Other LOCALiQ Series winners playing this week are Carson Young, Cooper Musselman, Stoney Crouch and Justin Doeden. Young won the tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Musselman was victorious in a playoff over Bryson Nimmer in Auburn, Alabama, Crouch won in a playoff over Hayden Shieh in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Doeden won in Weston, Florida. Musselman and Doeden are in the same grouping Wednesday and Thursday. They are in the 12:25 p.m., grouping teeing off No. 1 in the first round.
The top-five Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, with the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing 2-5 will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.
Here are the top finishers from the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit who are in the field this week. The 2019 season was the last the Tour used earned money to determine player ranking. These players are eligible to play in this week’s tournament because of their performances two seasons ago.
|
Pos.
|
Player
|
Money
|
2019 Season Highlights
|
12.
|
Ian Holt (U.S.)
|
$46,027
|
4 top-10s, 1 third-place finish
|
14.
|
Travis Trace (U.S.)
|
$41,828
|
3 top-10s, 1 second-place finish
|
15.
|
Kyle Mueller (U.S.)
|
$38,975
|
3 top-10s
|
16.
|
Brian Carlson (U.S.)
|
$$35,341
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place finish
|
17.
|
James Allenby (Canada)
|
$34,051
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place finish
|
18.
|
Sam Fidone (U.S.)
|
$33,250
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place finish
|
19.
|
Kyler Dunkle (U.S.)
|
$30,050
|
2 top-10s, 1 second-place finish
|
22.
|
Jeremy Paul (Germany)
|
$26,941
|
2 top-10s
|
25.
|
Ryan Snouffer (U.S.)
|
$25,338
|
1 top-10, 1 second-place finish
|
26.
|
Eric McCardle (U.S.)
|
$25,264
|
1 top-10, 1 third-place finish
GOLF COURSE: Jennings Mill Country Club opened in 1986 after Bob Cupp designed the 18-hole championship venue. This week, the par-72 course will play at 6,982 yards. Jennings Mill features four par-3s, 10 par-4s and four par-5s, the 18th hole a 479-yard par-4. The other par-5s are on holes 5, 9 and 16. The par-3s are Nos. 4, 8, 12 and 17.
FORME: Forme® is a science-driven, wellness-technology company dedicated to optimizing human posture and recovery to build a foundation for lifelong holistic living. Forme® designs proven, therapeutic, wearable attire that detects, corrects and trains the body’s alignment, giving users better posture, recovery and breathing that allows them to perform, think and live at their highest level. Forme®’s products can be easily integrated into daily wear for noticeable improvement to physical and cognitive health.
Forme® is about redefining users’ standard of self-care and redefining the basic form of the wearer. People’s health, mood, mind and appearance all rest on this foundation. Forme® wants to fully enhance people’s lives so they can be their best selves. Forme®’s team of doctors, scientists and technology pioneers are constantly seeking ways to empower the community at large because true holistic health means improving the health of the entire community. All products are made in the U.S., and registered with the FDA, with a focus on sustainable practices.
Meet the new standard of self-care, driven by science.
FORME TOUR: It is a series of tournaments played in the United States in the summer of 2021, where tomorrow’s stars begin the path to the PGA TOUR. The leading five point-earners at the end of each season earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, with the next five qualifying for the Korn Ferry Tour’s final stage and those finishing 11th through 25th on the Points List invited to the Korn Ferry Tour’s second stage. Top PGA TOUR University players are also eligible. The Path to the PGA TOUR Starts Here, and the Forme Tour’s mission is to provide a high-quality platform to produce alumni that move to the next level, while making a positive impact in the communities where tournaments are played.