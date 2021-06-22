The First Look: L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club

COMPETITORS’ NOTES FROM THIS WEEK’S FIELD

There are 156 players from 15 or countries or territories playing this week.

The breakdown of the 156 players in the field this week: Canada (8), China (1), Chinese Taipei (1), Costa Rica (1), England (4), France (1), Germany (3), Hong Kong (1), India (1), Philippines (1), Puerto Rico (1), South Africa (2), Sweden (1), United States (129) and Venezuela (1)

Eight of the 10 players who earned the ability to play in every 2021 Forme Tour tournament via 72-hole qualifiers held in 2020 (three) and 2021 (seven) are playing this week. They are, from 2020, Blake Elliott (Florida), Isaiah Salinda (Florida), Luis Gagne (Florida), Keenan Huskey (Alabama), Jeffrey Kang (California), Clay Feagler (Arizona), Patrick Cover (Georgia) and Callum Davison (Washington).

Cameron Young and Camilo Aguado are not playing this week. Young qualified in Dothan, Alabama, in 2020. He is an exempt member of the Korn Ferry Tour and is playing there. Aguado, who qualified in Weston, Florida, earlier this year, is also exempt on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, and he elected to play this week in the Banco del Pacifico Open in Quito, Ecuador.

Bryson Nimmer was the Player of the Year on the 2020 LOCALiQ Series, a set of eight tournaments for members of PGA TOUR Latinoamerica, the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada and PGA TOUR Series-China, circuits that all had their seasons either canceled or delayed due to the global pandemic. Nimmer, a Hilton Head, South Carolina, native and a former Clemson Tiger golfer, won two tournaments and was a runner-up in a third. He and Zane Thomas will be the first players to tee off in the first round of the L&J Golf Championship at Jennings Mill Country Club, Nimmer off No. 1 tee and Thomas off No. 10.

Other LOCALiQ Series winners playing this week are Carson Young, Cooper Musselman, Stoney Crouch and Justin Doeden. Young won the tournament in Jacksonville, Florida, Musselman was victorious in a playoff over Bryson Nimmer in Auburn, Alabama, Crouch won in a playoff over Hayden Shieh in Pine Mountain, Georgia, and Doeden won in Weston, Florida. Musselman and Doeden are in the same grouping Wednesday and Thursday. They are in the 12:25 p.m., grouping teeing off No. 1 in the first round.

The top-five Points List earners at the end of the eight-tournament season will move on to the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour, with the player with the most points eligible to play in every event. He will also be crowned as the Tour’s Player of the Year. Players finishing 2-5 will earn membership and be eligible to play based on available space in each week’s field.

Here are the top finishers from the 2019 Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Order of Merit who are in the field this week. The 2019 season was the last the Tour used earned money to determine player ranking. These players are eligible to play in this week’s tournament because of their performances two seasons ago.