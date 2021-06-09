Four stacked up atop leaderboard in Washington

He three-putted the par-3 14th for his final bogey of the day but reeled off a birdie-birdie-par-birdie finish for his 2-under outing. Chanaud had a three-inch birdie putt on No. 15, a tap-in birdie on the par-5 16th and finished his day with a flourishing, canning a 30-foot birdie on the 18th.

Tuesday, du Toit signed for his 2-under 70 but was frustrated. “I just really felt like I played a lot better than 70. Today was very similar. I played the same but really tried to keep the card clean and avoid mistakes. I did a good job of that,” du Toit said.

The Calgary native and 2017 Arizona State graduate made six birdies and a bogey Wednesday, three of his birdies coming at the end of his round, at Nos. 15, 16 and 17.

For the first two days, Davison has been battling a shaky driver. He had the same number of birdies as bogeys Wednesday (three), the difference coming at the par-5 eighth, where he hit his 3-wood approach to seven feet and made the eagle putt. “That green’s a bowl. You have to get it on there and see where [the ball] goes,” he said.

Lilleboe, Davison and Pistorius are the only players to post consecutive sub-70 rounds to start the tournament. Despite bogeys at No. 1 in each of the first two days, Lilleboe has offset those blemishes with 12 birdies.

“I’m right there. I’m liking the way I’m playing. You have to hit your irons well out here, and I’ve been placing my irons well on the greens, going at the pins I should be going at,” Lilleboe explained. “I’m happy with how I’m hitting the golf ball and how I’m managing my game.”