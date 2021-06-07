9 to Watch

The Forme Tour has already held six Qualifying Tournaments, and the final qualifier that will complete the 2021 membership begins Tuesday, June 8 at The Home Course in the Tacoma, Washington, suburb of DuPont. Officials designed the 72-hole event, originally scheduled for Courtenay, British Columbia, as an event for players based in Canada. The Tour moved the site to the U.S. due to COVID-19 restrictions within Canada. This week, 63 players will tee it up, with the winner earning full Forme Tour status for the entire season and the players finishing second through fourth accepting status for the first half of the year. Additional players will earn conditional status. Here are nine players to follow this week.

Chris Crisologo (Canada)

Crisologo most recently played on the Canada Life Series, making the cut in all four 2020 tournaments. His finishes were a tie for 10th, a tie for 11th and a tie for seventh before a tie for 48th at the season-ending tournament at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. The former Simon Fraser golfer also has a start, as an amateur, in the RBC Canadian Open (2019).

Jared Du Toit (Canada)

The current PGA TOUR Latinoamerica member is forgoing this week’s tournament in Weston, Florida, to make a run at Forme Tour membership. This season, Du Toit has made starts on three PGA TOUR-affiliated Tours—the PGA TOUR (missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open), the Korn Ferry Tour (missed the cut at the Veritex Bank Championship) and PGA TOUR Latinoamerica (tied for 42nd at the 61st Mexican Open in Mazatlan).

Jhared Hack (United States)

He has played one full season in Canada and half of another, with two third-place finishes in 2017 Mackenzie Tour tournaments helping him to an 18th-place Order of Merit performance. Besides his ties for third at the Bayview Place Open and the Players Cup, he added a tie for sixth at the Syncrude Oil Country Championship. He spent the 2018 season on the Korn Ferry Tour, while also making one PGA TOUR start.

Evan Holmes (Canada)

Holmes broke through in a big way at the beginning of the Canada Life Series season a summer ago, winning the first tournament at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course. His opening 63 guided him to a two-shot triumph over Zach Anderson and a final third-place finish on the four-tournament Points List.

Jay Hwang (United States)

Hwang’s first—and only—Mackenzie Tour season came in 2019 when he tied for eighth at the Qualifying Tournament in Courtenay, British Columbia. He went on to play in six tournaments, missing the cut in all six. The UCLA graduate was college teammates with Lorens Chan, Jonathan Garrick, Jake Knapp, Manav Shah and Corey Shaun, who all have PGA TOUR International Tours experience.

Jake McBride (United States)

The former North Carolina State golfer was a conditional Forme Tour member during the canceled 2020 season, and he will look to improve his status this week. McBride finished 50th on the 2018 PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Order of Merit to retain his card, returning to that circuit in 2019. After missing the cuts in his first two 2018 starts, he reeled off seven consecutive made cuts and appeared in the Bupa Match Play outside Cancun.

Zaahidali “Ziggy” Nathu (Canada)

The former University of British Columbia golfer showed signs of what he can do in the final Canada Life Series event a year ago at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley. Nathu put together three rounds of 68 to tie for 12th.

Albert Pistorius (South Africa)

A year ago, the South African was one of the breakout stars of the Canada Life Series, finishing inside the top 10 in all four tournaments, with a win at the first tournament at TPC Toronto and a runner-up showing at the second Bear Mountain tournament his season highlights. He finished second on the Points List to Yi Cao. Pistorious’ last full Mackenzie Tour season came in 2019, when he played in 11 tournaments and closed the year 93rd on the Order of Merit.

Jeff Wibawa (United States)

The former Rice University golfer earned conditional Forme Tour status in 2020 but never teed it up due to the worldwide pandemic. He used that status to play in two LOCALiQ Series tournaments last summer, the Classic at Callaway Gardens and the Invitational at Auburn University Club.