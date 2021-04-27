A chat with Forme’s Seiji Liu

Don’t you know a lot of current PGA TOUR, Korn Ferry Tour and International Tours players from your junior-playing days in Los Angeles?

I grew up playing and training in junior golf, high school and college with some of the current professional golfers, so I have seen firsthand the challenges and opportunities they deal with. It’s been really fun to root for them and see them live out their dreams.

Regarding this new relationship, what is your objective for the Forme Tour promoting your company and Forme assisting players furthering their careers?

It is all about education and awareness. It is yet to be seen on the financial side, but we are certain that we will be able to help more people learn about the health benefits of wearing Forme products through the PGA TOUR’s exposure and platform. Self-care and wellness have never been more relevant. Awareness and education are more important to us at this stage, helping the community at large improve its health and recovery.

What is Forme’s long-term plans as it relates to golf sponsorship?

We don’t have any structural golf sponsorship at this point beyond what we’re doing with the Forme Tour. We welcome future Forme sponsorship if it meets the criteria of our mission. Over time, our products are well-positioned to support a wide variety of important golfing events, players, and institutions due to the universal benefits Forme provides to the full spectrum of the growing golfing world.



What are some of the biggest mistakes workers—regardless of the job—make when it comes to their fitness and posture?

Habitual poor posture due to common lifestyle habits, work environments and adoption of digital technology has led to poor body alignment and weaker muscles. Fitness alone is not a sustainable or natural solution to help cure neck or spinal pain given the environmental cues. The U.S. spends more than $100 billion annually on managing neck and back pain, and we know these figures will keep increasing given the reliance on digital technology. This is where Forme comes in and is scientifically proven to help correct these systemic problems—as a natural and sustainable solution to cure neck and back issues—by keeping it effortless and training people’s bodies for the long term. No other wearable product line does what Forme does. We want to be the foundation for people’s best life, the best form of you.

Forme has a very unique product and philosophy. How do you see this sponsorship helping those who play the sport?

At Forme, we feel strongly our wearables products can help golfers regardless of their status. Most pro golfers have obviously played more rounds than everyday people and with more frequency. Thus, having a well-trained posture and better recovery such as keeping the muscles relaxed at sleep and for travel are important to keep them playing at the highest levels without injury. Forme provides a constant sustainable source of relief to help prolong the careers and health span of professional golfers.