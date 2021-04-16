Player’s Take: Raul Pereda

My favorite golf memory is when I was younger. Starting when I was six, my parents would pick me up from school around 2:30 and take me to the golf course, the Country Club of Córdoba. We would have lunch before my practice at 4. The first thing I would do is go to the bag storage and ask for my golf clubs. I always picked up my clubs before we went to lunch.

During the summers, my mom would drop me off at the course at nine before she went to work, and I would be there until seven or eight at night. I would go to the pool, I would play golf, I would practice. It was great.

My best friend, Jorge Castillo, was there at the course with me. We’re 26 days apart. He’s the brother I never grew up with, and we did everything together at the course.

When I was younger, I was very attracted to math. I would stay after for extra math classes. It wasn’t that I was so great at it. But I would finish my homework and have nothing to do the rest of the day, so I would go to those classes.

I couldn’t do algebra right now. But give me 20 minutes to review and I could probably do it.

I really didn’t like English, especially in college with all the literature. We were reading Homer. I don’t even want to remember the Iliad, the Odyssey, stuff like that. Not a great memory.