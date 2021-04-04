Meet the Qualifiers

For the second time in five Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Qualifying Tournaments this year, a sudden-death playoff determined the medalist. At The Wigwam’s Gold Course in Litchfield Park, Arizona, on Friday, a pair of amateurs—Clay Feagler and Blake Wagoner—finished regulation atop the leaderboard, tied at 12-under. On the first extra hole, Feagler made a routine, two-putt birdie from 20 feet, while Wagoner couldn’t get up and down from a greenside bunker for birdie. That birdie earned Feagler an exemption into every 2021 Mackenzie Tour tournament, while Wagoner is eligible to play each event through the first half of the season and can continue the exemption based on his performance.

Four other players also earned the same privilege Wagoner secured: Tee-K Kelly, Samuel Saunders, Daniel Hudson and Canada’s Wil Bateman. Feagler, the current Pepperdine golfer who is winding down his college career, joins Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne and Americans Keenan Huskey and Jeffrey Kang as Qualifying Tournament winners this year.

Twenty-two additional players became conditional members by finishing between seventh and 25th in metro Phoenix. The Tour’s sixth Qualifying Tournament begins Tuesday, April 6, at Callaway Gardens in Pine Mountain, Georgia, the Tour continuing to increase its membership. Here is more information about each of the most recent qualifiers.

Clay Feagler (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Won

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: He was a member of the No. 1-ranked Pepperdine Waves golf team that saw its 2019-20 season cut short when the NCAA canceled all spring sports because of the pandemic. He returned to school this year, and he’s currently No. 70 in the PGA TOUR University rankings.

Blake Wagoner (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Second

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0

Something Worth Knowing: He was part of the Arizona State team that won the 2018 ASU Thunderbird Invitational, stopping Oklahoma State’s seven-tournament win streak. Wagoner was the top Sun Devil finisher that week, alone in fourth, three shots behind co-winners Shintaro Ban and Yannik Paul.

Tee-K Kelly (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 7

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamerica Starts: 28

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: In 2015, Kelly won the Illinois State Amateur for a second time, defeating Conor Dore in a three-hole aggregate-score playoff. Two years earlier, Kelly, an Ohio State product, defeated Jake Erickson and John Watson by three strokes at Aldeen Golf Club in Rockford.

Samuel Saunders (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Third

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 8

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 17

Something Worth Knowing: Saunders had already wrapped up the $20,000 first prize at the 2019 Utah Open, finishing regulation tied with amateur Kelton Hirsch. Saunders went on to wrap up the title, defeating Hirsch in a two-hole, sudden-death playoff when he made par to Hirsch’s bogey. In a one-year period, Saunders won three state titles: the New Mexico Open, the Colorado Open and the Utah Open.

Wil Bateman (Canada)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 40

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 27

Career PGA TOUR Starts: 1

Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: He as the No. 1-ranked junior golfer in Canada in 2011 and played college golf at San Diego State for one year before turning pro. He has one PGA TOUR-affiliated Tour title—on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, at the Hyundai-BBVA Chile Open in Santiago.

Daniel Hudson (United States)

Qualifying Tournament Finish: Tied for Fifth

Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 6

Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 1

Something Worth Knowing: In his only career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica made cut, at the Mexico Open last week in Mazatlan, following a disappointing, third-round 79 knocked him from contention, Hudson knocked 17 strokes off his previous-day score, shooting a 10-under 62.