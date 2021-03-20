Player’s Take: Luis Gagne
March 20, 2021
By Luis Gagne*, Mackenzie Tour member, *With Gregory Villalobos, PGATOUR.com
Earlier this month, Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne earned full exempt status for the 2021 Mackenzie Tour as the medalist at the Qualifying Tournament played at Mission Inn Club and Resort in Central Florida. The winner of four collegiate events at LSU, where he was a three-time All-American, Gagne is a promising 23-year old. He recently shared a few interesting stories, like the time a coin flip paved his way into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills or going through the heartbreak of being disqualified from the 2019 Korn Ferry Tour Q-School for not signing his scorecard.
I was born in Costa Rica, but my family moved to Orlando when I was about three years old. Soon after, I ran into a golf tournament on TV, and for some reason I thought it was cool. Then, I went to a store with my grandpa, and there was a set of plastic clubs, so I asked him if I could have them, and he bought them for me.
We went home and I started swinging, and my dad kind of saw that I had a natural swing, so he was really captivated. He enjoyed playing golf for fun, and I loved the fact that he didn’t force me to play. Golf was something that I thought was interesting, and I just kind of took off with it, playing and winning my first tournament at the age of four.
Growing up, my first language was Spanish. I was a bit shy as a kid, so I would only really talk to my mom, who is from Costa Rica. I remember going to the kindergarten and I still not being able to really understand a lot of English, so I was just kind of confused.
By the age of five or six I kind of picked up English perfectly. I still speak to my mom in Spanish, and I work on it whenever we visit our Costa Rican side of the family.
I try to go to Costa Rica twice a year and spend a week or two, enough to get into a rhythm with the language. I like Spanish, but I just prefer to speak English because it’s a lot easier for me. I guess to a point I get a little conscious of my Spanish too, so that’s probably why I don’t speak it that much. I can definitely understand everything, and I can speak most of it. My good Spanish is still there somewhere, but I definitely wish I spoke it more often and fluently.
I had a solid junior career, and I was kind of between Florida and Florida State as my college choice. LSU wasn’t really on my mind until my friend Philip Barbaree asked me if I had thought about visiting LSU. I didn’t know much about it, but my dad and I went for a visit on December 30th.
Louisiana around that time of the year has terrible weather and there was no one on campus, so it felt a little weird. Anyway, I thought it was the coolest place ever and decided to go there.
My first few months as a freshman at LSU were a bit of a test. After finishing 40th or so in my first tournament, I made it through qualifying for the next event, but the coach decided to pick another guy. I ended up hurting my wrist that fall. I went back home in December and worked really hard to return in the spring, so I come back and I make it through qualifying, but once again then coach said he wasn’t going to pick me.
I was starting to get frustrated, but I decided to work even harder and that was a turning point for me. I got into the third event of the spring and finished second at The Floridian, which is one of the biggest college events of the year. I then finished second the week after. Those two finishes made me a lock in the lineup, and I ended up being an All-American that year despite playing only six events as a freshman.
My four years at LSU were a lot of fun. It was kind of a different culture, which was nice to me. The people are very welcoming, and all the Cajun food is amazing. In a way it’s like Spanish food a little. They eat a lot of rice and beans, a bunch of spices, so it was nice to have. Going to football games was probably one of the most memorable things, being at Death Valley on a Saturday night for a game against Alabama, it kind of gives you goosebumps.
The summer heading into my sophomore year, the (2016) U.S. Amateur was at Oakland Hills (in Michigan), and I played in the qualifier and I missed by one. About three days before the tournament I got in as an alternate, so I flew to Oakland Hills, and although I only played one practice round I ended up making it into the quarterfinals. That gave me a lot of confidence heading into my sophomore year, and I won two events that fall.
It’s hard to believe it, but a coin flip got me into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Playing the local qualifier at Orange Tree (in Florida) in the morning wave, both Cristian DiMarco and I shot even-par. We both thought it wasn’t good enough to get in, so we went home. I took a massage, and when I was done with it I had like 15 missed calls and a bunch of text messages. Cristian and I were tied for the last spot, but we weren’t there (for a playoff), so they flipped a coin and I got into sectionals off the coin flip. I went on to win sectionals to make it to Shinnecock, so that was kind of funny.
The 2018 U.S. Open was an unbelievable experience. I thought I was going to be way more nervous than I was, but I handled it really great. I kind of enjoyed playing in front of that many people. I thought it was easier to play in front of thousands of people than 50, because when it’s 50 you kind of know who everyone is. When you are playing in front of thousands it’s kind of a blur.
I kept telling myself all week that I deserved to be there and that I was as good as those guys. It kind of paid off. I went out and shared low-amateur honors (with Matt Parziale), which was an unreal experience. Seeing that I was able to compete with them, make the cut and play decent gives you validation. I think it’s just a matter of finding my path to get there.
The following year, a day after helping the International Team win the Palmer Cup at Alotian Golf Club, I turned pro and headed back to the U.S. Open. I had made it through sectionals again, and I was feeling great heading into the week at Pebble Beach.
I played a couple of practice rounds with David Toms, who has been a great mentor. We became friends because he went to LSU and his son Carter goes to LSU, so he was always around the program. Pebble is one of my favorite courses and I had played it the year before at the U.S. Amateur.
I shot even-par 70 on the first round of that U.S. Open and I was tied for 40th with guys such as Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. I think I got a little too far ahead of myself, I was thinking, Oh gosh, this is it, I could cash a big check here and kind of be off and running. I got humbled pretty quickly the next day. I shot 78 and ended up missing the cut by five shots.
After playing a few events in Europe that summer, my next step was the Korn Ferry Tour Q-School. I was exempt through [pre-qualifying], and I played really well at first stage. Then I got to second stage and I had a solid first round. I believe I shot 70 and I was around 20th or 25th. I was definitely playing good enough to make it through, but who knows what would have happened.
After the round I got in the scorer’s tent and did the typical stuff, check my scores and turn the card in. I asked the scorer, “Am I good to go?” and he was like, “Yeah, you are all set.” He even checked off the boxes, so I thought I had signed my card. After grabbing lunch I was headed back to the course for practice, but I got a call from the tournament director telling me that there was a problem. I forgot to sign my scorecard and I was just stunned.
Getting disqualified from Q-School was devastating. It definitely hurt, and I definitely cried a good bit. It felt like I had lost somebody. You work so hard to get there, and you know it’s one thing to not play well and not make it, but to be playing solid and forget to sign your card, that’s a tough way to go.
At the beginning of 2020 I earned conditional status on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica and then COVID-19 came into the picture. The pandemic definitely hurts your career because you kind of lose a year, but I think it gave me time to reflect on what I needed to change and do. I went out and found a trainer, found a new coach too, Todd Anderson, who works at TPC Sawgrass, and we have been doing a ton of good work.
The pandemic gave me time that I wouldn’t normally get with my family. I have two younger brothers and a younger sister, so I got to spend a lot of time with them. Hopefully I’ll be gone a good bit in the next couple of years playing, so it was nice to spend quality time with the family and work on some things that I needed to change.
Winning the Mackenzie Tour Q-School a couple of weeks ago was amazing. I knew I was playing solid and I also knew that the course was tough, so I was really focused. I didn’t let anything affect me, and I was all business all week.
It feels amazing to have a full schedule to plan ahead. The goal is to play great, hopefully win a couple of times and earn Korn Ferry Tour status. I’m definitely looking forward to it.