Player’s Take: Luis Gagne

The summer heading into my sophomore year, the (2016) U.S. Amateur was at Oakland Hills (in Michigan), and I played in the qualifier and I missed by one. About three days before the tournament I got in as an alternate, so I flew to Oakland Hills, and although I only played one practice round I ended up making it into the quarterfinals. That gave me a lot of confidence heading into my sophomore year, and I won two events that fall.

It’s hard to believe it, but a coin flip got me into the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills. Playing the local qualifier at Orange Tree (in Florida) in the morning wave, both Cristian DiMarco and I shot even-par. We both thought it wasn’t good enough to get in, so we went home. I took a massage, and when I was done with it I had like 15 missed calls and a bunch of text messages. Cristian and I were tied for the last spot, but we weren’t there (for a playoff), so they flipped a coin and I got into sectionals off the coin flip. I went on to win sectionals to make it to Shinnecock, so that was kind of funny.

The 2018 U.S. Open was an unbelievable experience. I thought I was going to be way more nervous than I was, but I handled it really great. I kind of enjoyed playing in front of that many people. I thought it was easier to play in front of thousands of people than 50, because when it’s 50 you kind of know who everyone is. When you are playing in front of thousands it’s kind of a blur.

I kept telling myself all week that I deserved to be there and that I was as good as those guys. It kind of paid off. I went out and shared low-amateur honors (with Matt Parziale), which was an unreal experience. Seeing that I was able to compete with them, make the cut and play decent gives you validation. I think it’s just a matter of finding my path to get there.