-
-
Meet the Qualifiers
-
March 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 06, 2021
- A celebrated amateur at LSU, Gagne turned pro in 2019 and is all-set to play his first full season in Canada. (Media/PGA TOUR)
Howey-In-The-Hills, Florida, was the site of the Mackenzie Tour’s second Qualifying Tournament, as 106 players battled at historic Mission Inn Club and Resort’s El Campeón Course. For a second consecutive tournament, a Latin player took home medalist honors. Costa Rica’s Luis Gagne held a share of the lead through the first three rounds then pulled away on the final day to win by three shots, joining Colombia’s Camilo Aguado, who won the first Qualifying Tournament last week outside Fort Lauderdale. Gagne, a celebrated amateur at LSU, will play his first full season in Canada, and is joined by Cristian DiMarco, Zack Taylor, John Clare, Jake Scott and Saptak Talwar as full members. While Gagne is eligible to play in every event in 2021, the other five qualifiers are eligible to play through the first half of the season and can continue competing depending on the success they have in the season’s first half. An additional 19 players earned conditional membership coming out of Mission Inn. The Tour’s next Qualifying Tournament is set for the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail at Highland Oaks in Dothan, Alabama, beginning Tuesday (March 9-12). Here is a short look at the six qualifiers from earlier this week.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Starts: 2
Something Worth Knowing: Gagne played in two Arnold Palmer Cups, his last appearance on the international team coming in 2019 when the men and women combined to defeat the U.S., squad, 33 1/2-26 1/2. During his two years, Gagne’s teammates included Viktor Hovland, Jovan Rebula, KK Limbhasut, Alvaro Ortiz, Chun An Yu, Alejandro del Rey and Andy Zhang.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 2
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 10
Something Worth Knowing: DiMarco won the 100th playing of the Florida State Amateur, in 2017. He finished the 72-hole tournament at 8-under, cruising to a four-shot triumph over Brandon Mancheno at The Bear’s Club and Lost Tree Club in South Florida. DiMarco was the only player in the field with four under-par rounds (68-70-71-71). Three came at The Bear’s Club and his 70 was at Lost Tree.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Without any solid college scholarship offers coming out of high school in Pittsburgh, Taylor elected to attend Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina as part of its PGA Golf Management Program. As a senior, he decided to walk on to the Chanticleers’ golf team and immediately proved his worth, earning Sun Belt Conference Newcome of the Year honors. Because of COVID-19, he was able to return to school to play an additional year in 2020-21.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Career PGA TOUR Latinoamérica Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: In the summer of 2020 at Tuscarora Golf Club, Clare won the Central New York Open for the third consecutive time. His first win as a professional came at the 2018 Central New York Open at Corning Country Club, and he successfully defended his title a year later at Highland Park Golf Club in Auburn. Clare has won the tournament four times overall, picking up his first Central New York Open title as an amateur, in 2015.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 5
Career Korn Ferry Tour Starts: 3
Something Worth Knowing: Scott has previous success in Canada, winning the 2018 Quebec Open in Quebec City. Heading into the final hole of regulation at St. George’s Golf Club, Scott led Canadian Michael Gligic by a shot but dropped into a sudden-death playoff when Gligic made eagle to Scott’s birdie. On the first extra hole, Scott rolled in a five-foot birdie putt to win what is billed as the world’s fourth-oldest golf tournament.
Career Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada Starts: 0
Something Worth Knowing: Talwar, a native of New Delhi, is the first player from Sacred Heart University to hold membership on any of the PGA TOUR’s affiliated Tours. As a sophomore at SHU, he shared individual Northeast Conference medalist honors with Central Connecticut State’s Anthony Sebastianelli.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.