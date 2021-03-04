Gagne and amateur Taylor battling, share Q-School lead at Mission Inn

• This is a 72-hole, no-cut event. There will be playoffs, if necessary, for the medalist position and for the sixth and final position available.

• Players in this week’s field come from 14 countries and territories (Argentina, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, China, Chinese Taipei, Costa Rica, England, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Mexico and Venezuela.

• Cristian DiMarco made nine consecutive pars to start his round then birdied No. 10 for the third consecutive day.

• Mexico’s Isidro Benítez hit a root with a shot on his 10th hole of the second round and played in considerable pain in his left wrist while shooting a 1-under 71. With his wrist taped, he struggled in his third round, shooting a 3-over 75 to fall five positions on the leaderboard into a tie for eighth. The PGA TOUR Latinoamérica member is tied for eighth with American Cody Blick, at 3-under.

• Besides amateur Zack Taylor settling into solid position to secure Mackenzie Tour membership, India amateur Saptak Talwar vaulted into the mix Thursday with his 5-under 67. A second-round, 2-over 74 seemingly derailed his chances, but Talwar used six birdies on his final nine, including four in succession, starting at No. 14, to move into fifth place, four shots behind the leaders.

• The only other amateur under-par through 54 holes is American Josh Gilkison. He shot a 4-under 68 Thursday and is tied for 12th. Gilkison made one of the biggest leaderboard leaps Thursday, improving by 23 positions. The biggest mover Thursday was Canadian Hugo Bernard. He was tied for 73rd when the day began but used a 3-under 69 to settle into a tie for 47th with a round to play.

• Former Utah Valley State golfer Blair Bursey, a native of Newfoundland, is the low Canadian through three rounds. Bursey is at even-par and tied for 22nd.

• China’s Charles Wang goes into the final round in sixth place. That’s significant, with the players who finish second through sixth earning status through the first half of the 2021 Mackenzie Tour season. Wang followed his 5-under 67 Wednesday with a 2-under 70 in the third round. The native of Beijing who attended college in Chicago, at Northwestern University, is at 5-under.

• Just outside the top six is Chinese Taipei’s Wei Hsuan Wang. He moved into contention with his 5-under 67 in the third round and is alone in seventh place, a shot behind Charles Wang, who is no relation.

• The El Campeon Course’s par-5 14th hole played as the easiest hole Thursday, yielding two eagles and 48 birdies. The stroke average there was 4.62, a bit better than No. 1, also a par-5, at 4.68. The most-difficult hole was the par-3 eighth hole. It played to a 3.57 stroke average, with only 11 players making birdies there, with another 11 making double bogey.

• Ten players broke 70 in the third round, with 23 recording under-par scores. The 10 players in the 60s were amateur Zack Taylor (66), amateur Saptak Talwar, Wei Hsuan Wang, Chris Hickman (67), amateur Josh Gilkison and Jake Scott (68) and Peter Creighton, Juan Carlos Benitez, Paul Henderson and Hugo Bernard (69).

• No player has three rounds in the 60s this week, but three have back-to-back-to-back under-par rounds (Luis Gagne, Cristian DiMarco and Jake Scott).

Quotable

“That’s something I’ve been working on, trying not to put extra pressure on myself. I know what this is worth, and I know everything I do is for this. But I try to have fun with it and have as much fun with golf as I can. If I can’t enjoy it, I’m not going to have any success out here.” –Zack Taylor on sharing the lead and possibly earning Mackenzie Tour membership

“I want to do what I did today and the first day—just play solid, smart golf through and through.” –Zack Taylor

“Having that one win under my belt, it gives me a lot of confidence. Until I got that one, I didn’t know if I was ever going to be able to close a round out or a tournament. To be able to actually get that win and move on from there, it definitely helps a lot.” –Zack Taylor on his college victory at the 2020 General Hackler Championship

“It was the best ball-striking round, for sure. I putted better in the first round, but I hit the ball a lot better today. The driver was really good, and my irons really good overall. I haven’t had too many misses at all. –Zack Taylor

“I thought the course played a little tougher today. There were some pins that were tucked, but I stayed patient and I feel like I played pretty solid.” –Luis Gagne

“I’ve been working pretty hard, so it’s good to see some results. We still have one more day left, though, so I’m going to go practice a little and get ready for [Friday].” –Luis Gagne

“We stuck with the game plan all day, which we put together at the beginning of the week.” –Jake Scott

“This is a place where you have to be very careful about where you place your shots and how you putt the ball.” –Jake Scott

“We did a good job today. I played a really solid front nine with a couple blemishes on the back nine. But we rebounded on 15 and 16 with a couple of birdies. So, I was happy with how it turned out.” –Jake Scott

“Going into 17 and 18 and making two pars to finish the day is always good. I’m happy with it.” –Jake Scott

“Knowing in the back of your head that you’ve done what you’ve needed to do the first three days, if you go out and play solid, everything takes care of itself.” –Cristian DiMarco

“It’s a grind. Any day you can shoot under-par out here is a good round, and that’s what I did today.” –Cristian DiMarco

“I hit it great on the front. That front nine is just hard. You have to get through the front nine. I hit some good shots and left myself above the hole a couple times, where you have to putt defensively.” –Cristian DiMarco

Third-Round Weather: Sunny and warm. High of 75. Wind NNW at 8-10 mph.