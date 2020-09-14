Crawford’s Canada life: It was fun

At the two TPC Toronto tournaments, I tied for 16th and then tied for 17th last week. So, at least I’m consistent. I just need to move up a few more spots. I felt I had a pretty awesome short game this past week, and my wedges were on fire. Every time I got a pretty good look, I felt like I made the most of it. My biggest issue in Toronto was getting the ball in play off the tee. When you’re in the rough, it makes golf a lot more difficult. In the first TPC Toronto tournament, I think I was in the fescue probably 30 times in the three days, and I was able to scrounge enough up to make something of it. Last week wasn’t all that different, kind of right up the same alley.

I’m not too shaken by my own play. It was definitely one of those could’ve-been-better, could’ve-been-worse weeks. I felt like I left some stuff out there, but I also feel like I made strokes up in other areas. That’s just how it is sometimes.

In Thursday’s second round, I did do something for the first time. Going into No. 17, I was at even-par, which is just not good enough to keep up with the guys who are going low. Off the tee, I had 155 yards into the par-3, and I hit a 9-iron. My ball landed probably at the 160-yard mark and spun back down the slope. It was probably two inches from going in but ended up about a foot-and-a-half outside. That was a little 2 on a par-3.

I then went to 18. I hadn’t hit that fairway yet, so I was just looking to commit to a drive and hit a little fade down the center of the fairway. I hit a really nice one. I had 115 yards to the back-left pin, and it was a little downwind. I planned to hit it about 110, and I threw it in there nicely. It landed maybe five feet right and pin-high, took a couple of hops forward, spun back and disappeared. It was my first time ending a round 2-2. Closing my day on that hole-out was an amazing feeling.

In the final round, on the first hole after I holed out from the fairway to finish the day before, I hit my first shot into the right fescue on the par-5. I hacked it out to 85 yards and hit a beautiful wedge shot that landed a couple feet short of the hole. It looked like it was going in, but then it spun back, lipped out and stopped three feet away. I almost had two hole-outs in a row, so that was pretty funny.

All in all, though, despite those successes where I made my fair share of birdies (and an eagle), I just had a few too many bogeys.

I did try to relax when I was off the course. I watched every Toronto Raptors playoff game. The overtime game on Wednesday night was just about as stressful as any round of golf I played last week. It was a great win but a sad end to the series two nights later when the Celtics won Game 7.