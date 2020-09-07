Crawford’s Canada life: Still a lot to play for

Editor’s Note: Canada Life Series player Aaron Crawford has been keeping a weekly diary, sharing his thoughts about experiences playing in these four Canadian events. This week, Crawford reflects on the Series’ first three tournaments and what he still has to play for with one tournament remaining on the schedule.

After a week at home, I arrived in Toronto two Saturdays ago to get ready for the third Canada Life Series tournament. Honestly, the whole TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley complex is just awesome. There are three courses here, and they all look like they’re world-class. I honestly really want to come out here and play more golf in the coming years.

This was a Wednesday-to-Friday tournament last week, and on the first day, I had a morning tee time. Looking back, maybe I didn’t have the best warm-up in the world. I headed to the first tee, probably not as awake as I should have been. I didn’t get off to the best start. I was plus-3 on the front nine, and I was thinking, Well, time to crawl my way back. That’s what I did. I ended up shooting 3-under on the back nine and salvaged that round.

On Thursday, things were going pretty much how I needed them to. I was 3-under through four holes. They were all downwind, left-to-right holes, and I took advantage. On the next eight holes, we played back into the wind until we got to hole 12. I did well when I needed to in that round, trying to get some momentum going, and I tried holding onto that for the rest of the day. That 5-under 66 I shot was my best round of the eight I have played in this Series.

Going into the last round, I was T6 and in contention. The conditions were really hard. There was a different wind direction than on the first two days. It was a little more coming from the west instead of being south-southwest, which shouldn’t sound like a whole lot, but when it’s blowing 45 mph (72 kpm), it’s a big difference. Trust me.

I wasn’t hitting it well at all. I was having struggles getting it in play off the tee, and I tried to salvage my round a little by getting up and down and making some putts. I probably sunk 60 feet worth of par putts on the day, which isn’t ever good, but it’s not all that bad if they’re going in. I had a couple of blow-up holes on the back nine (double bogeys on the 13th and 16th), but unfortunately that’s how golf goes sometimes. When you’re trying to figure out your swing, and then trying to have the ball go straight in a lot of wind, it’s tough to find a solution. You don’t always get the feedback you’re looking for.