Crawford’s Canada life: A week to learn, not a week to win

I played both Bear Mountain courses for the first time in the past two weeks competing on the Canada Life Series. On the plus side, the weather was great. Honestly, it was perfect weather while we were in Victoria, which is unusual because it usually rains all the time. I don’t think I’ve ever been to that island without it raining. It rained a little on Thursday when we left, but that was it for the 12 days while I was in Victoria. I think it was nice, so the grounds crews could trim the golf courses for us and make it that much more difficult. It’s the golf gods controlling the entire weather of Victoria to make the course hard for us.

On the Valley Course this past week, I didn’t play my best. The course is relentless off the tee and makes it so that you just can’t miss a golf shot. If you do, you end up hitting it in the rough, and it’s hard to find your ball. And if you do find it, you can’t really play it either, so you don’t even want to find it. You had to keep the ball in play off the tee, and if you didn’t you weren’t going to have fun out there. The pin locations with the amount of slope they had on those greens made it very difficult to get the ball in a place for an easy birdie putt. It just kind of tires you out after a while.

But, Yi Cao, he was unbelievable getting around that place with—I think—only two bogeys in three rounds of golf. He was a very deserving winner. Everybody else had at least one double bogey, if not a few, and that’s just how that course is. I’m honestly happy that at least one person could get around that place and get the better of it. I think all of us knew it was possible. The best golfer won last week.

I felt like I was hitting some really good shots, especially on day two. I was telling my roommates, Blair (Bursey) and James (Seymour) that I was hitting everything. My drives were right down the middle, I was hitting good iron shots, and I ended up missing a couple of four-footers on the back nine that I could’ve made. The reason it’s so hard go low out there is that you can hit it to 15 feet and hit a putt that breaks 12 feet right to left. Just because you’re hitting good golf shots doesn’t even really mean you get good birdie looks. You either have to sink a really hard 20-footer or hit it to five feet. I wasn’t quite hitting it well enough to hit it to five feet, so I was having to make these difficult putts. You mix that in with one or two bad shots off the tee, and that’s four or five shots per round. And that adds up.

Like every other golfer, I wanted to go into the Canada Life Series and win all four tournaments. But I think I’m still trying to find my game. I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ve really only been practicing for two weeks. I had the 3M Open in Minnesota before coming back to Canada to quarantine for the Series. I have a lot of information that I’m trying to process and perfect, and sometimes it takes time in this game. These past two weeks have really exploited my weaknesses, and you just have to take it as a learning process and carry on and do better the next week. I love the grind. I love trying to figure out my game, but unfortunately, this past week was a week to learn, not a week to win.

In the last two weeks, the biggest lesson I’ve learned is that just because you’re good enough to play in a PGA TOUR event, it doesn’t mean there’s not a lot of competition on the mini-tour level.

After our second round, James and I ended up going downtown to try and get away from golf for a while. I did end up going to Il Terrazzo Ristorante twice—last Friday and then again Wednesday night. I took James and Blair there, and they insisted we go back again. I converted them pretty quickly. The ended up loving it.