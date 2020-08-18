Player’s Take: Evan Holmes

Editor’s Note: Evan Holmes made history by winning the first Canada Life Series event last week at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community’s Mountain Course. The four-event Series stays at Bear Mountain this week, and Holmes looks to make it two wins in a row as he tackles the Valley Course. The former University of British Columbia golfer made a big impact in that first week—not only winning the tournament but shooting an opening 63, the low round of the tournament and a career-low for him. Holmes shares when he got serious about golf, how he made it as a college golfer and why he’s not putting his UBC degree to use right now.

I first started playing golf when I was maybe eight years old. I didn’t play my first tournament until I was almost 16.

My dad likes to play, and he brought me into the sport. He’s about a solid 10-handicap and still whacks it around pretty well.

Being Canadian, it was mostly just hockey and skiing growing up. When I was in high school, I switched to golf.

Hockey was always more recreational and just fun. I switched from hockey and started playing a lot of golf in the summers and got actually good at it. After I graduated, I was trying to do something with golf going into college.

I grew up at Earl Grey (Golf Club) in Calgary. I had a junior membership when I was 13 or 14, and that was my first summer there. I fell in love with golf there, and it’s definitely been good for me. Every day I would go to the course in the summers and stay there from morning until night.

After high school, I went to the University of Calgary for a gap year. I was at university already and not playing golf when Coach Chris MacDonald at the University of British Columbia messaged me halfway through my first semester at college because he thought I was still in high school. He began recruiting me and didn’t even realize I was in college.

I messaged him and told him my situation, and he immediately stopped the correspondence because of the recruiting rules with transfers. After a year of college, I transferred as a walk-on to UBC. I took a chance there, and it definitely worked out.

Once I transferred, I was able to play early, but I didn’t play that well at all. By my second year at UBC, I kind of turned it around and started to play good golf and kept that going. By my third year at UBC, that was when I had a feeling that I might be able to do something professionally with golf. But it was still up in the air for sure up until my last year.

I have no idea what I might be doing if I weren’t playing golf. I have an economics degree, so maybe I could be working as some sort of analyst. I do know a nine-to-five job sounds increasingly boring when I think about it. You never know, though. That might be real life sooner or later, but I definitely love professional golf right now.

I would say winning the first Canada Life Series tournament is definitely one of the bigger ones I’ve won. I won an Alberta Amateur, and I won a couple Canadian University Championships. But I would say field-wise and what it means in my career, last week’s win is probably up there as No. 1.