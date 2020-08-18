-
CANADA LIFE
Player’s Take: Evan Holmes
August 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Editor’s Note: Evan Holmes made history by winning the first Canada Life Series event last week at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community’s Mountain Course. The four-event Series stays at Bear Mountain this week, and Holmes looks to make it two wins in a row as he tackles the Valley Course. The former University of British Columbia golfer made a big impact in that first week—not only winning the tournament but shooting an opening 63, the low round of the tournament and a career-low for him. Holmes shares when he got serious about golf, how he made it as a college golfer and why he’s not putting his UBC degree to use right now.
I first started playing golf when I was maybe eight years old. I didn’t play my first tournament until I was almost 16.
My dad likes to play, and he brought me into the sport. He’s about a solid 10-handicap and still whacks it around pretty well.
Being Canadian, it was mostly just hockey and skiing growing up. When I was in high school, I switched to golf.
Hockey was always more recreational and just fun. I switched from hockey and started playing a lot of golf in the summers and got actually good at it. After I graduated, I was trying to do something with golf going into college.
I grew up at Earl Grey (Golf Club) in Calgary. I had a junior membership when I was 13 or 14, and that was my first summer there. I fell in love with golf there, and it’s definitely been good for me. Every day I would go to the course in the summers and stay there from morning until night.
After high school, I went to the University of Calgary for a gap year. I was at university already and not playing golf when Coach Chris MacDonald at the University of British Columbia messaged me halfway through my first semester at college because he thought I was still in high school. He began recruiting me and didn’t even realize I was in college.
I messaged him and told him my situation, and he immediately stopped the correspondence because of the recruiting rules with transfers. After a year of college, I transferred as a walk-on to UBC. I took a chance there, and it definitely worked out.
Once I transferred, I was able to play early, but I didn’t play that well at all. By my second year at UBC, I kind of turned it around and started to play good golf and kept that going. By my third year at UBC, that was when I had a feeling that I might be able to do something professionally with golf. But it was still up in the air for sure up until my last year.
I have no idea what I might be doing if I weren’t playing golf. I have an economics degree, so maybe I could be working as some sort of analyst. I do know a nine-to-five job sounds increasingly boring when I think about it. You never know, though. That might be real life sooner or later, but I definitely love professional golf right now.
I would say winning the first Canada Life Series tournament is definitely one of the bigger ones I’ve won. I won an Alberta Amateur, and I won a couple Canadian University Championships. But I would say field-wise and what it means in my career, last week’s win is probably up there as No. 1.
My phone was blowing up pretty good after I won. It was nice to see a lot of friends and family texting me and rooting for me, to have that little bit of a following out there and knowing people were cheering me on.
Getting from Vancouver to Victoria and then to Langford is not that bad actually. I live in Vancouver, UBC is in Vancouver and I work at Shaughnessy (Golf and Country Club). I can hop on the 9 o’clock ferry and get to the course no problem.
I did have a work shift at Shaughnessy the morning after my win. I didn’t plan that out very well, did I? It was all right, though. A lot of members congratulated me the next day.
Shaughnessy and its members have been really good to me. I work two to three days per week, and I get to play, so it’s almost like a membership there.
I haven’t had a lot of free time lately, but when I’m not playing golf, I’m like a lot of dudes. I try to relax and watch some Netflix. Vancouver has some good hikes. My girlfriend and I like to go to the restaurants. There are a lot of good ones in Vancouver.
I grew up as a Calgary Flames fan. I’m not as much anymore, but I’m not a Canucks fan. Yes, I’ve been in Vancouver for six or seven years, but I still pull for the Flames. Will I ever become a Canucks fan? Definitely no, not anytime soon.
