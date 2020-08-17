-
CANADA LIFE
Cao, Kerr enjoy strong openings at Bear Mountain’s Valley Course
August 18, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Cao had four birdies on the back nine to reach the top of the leaderboard on Monday. (PGA TOUR)
LANGFORD, B.C.—China’s Yi Cao rolled in a birdie putt on the 18th hole Monday, and Scott Kerr matched him on that hole about an hour later, and those two putts were enough to give Cao and Kerr the opening-round lead at the Canada Life Series at Bear Mountain: Valley Course. The duo shot 4-under 67s and lead Andrew Harrison and Michael Blair by a shot. Mackenzie Tour member James Allenby leads a group of five players at 2-under—all very much in contention after day one of the Series’ second event.
Cao (pronounced Chow) had an indifferent front nine, with the native of Beijing making seven pars after a birdie on No. 1 to open his day. His lone bogey of the afternoon came on the fourth. He picked up the pace on the back nine, with birdies on Nos. 11, 12, 15 and his birdie at the last.
“The greens were softer than last week compared to the Mountain Course, but I was able to take a little bit of advantage of that,” said, Cao, who had been a regular Mackenzie Tour player since 2016 before losing his card following the 2019 season. His career-best finish, however, came in one of his two 2015 starts, tying for 19th. “I was trying to hit it closer to the flag and make a few more putts. Luckily I got a few in.”
Kerr had six birdies and two bogeys on his first tour around the Jack Nicklaus-designed course, but his most memorable hole was a par at the 13th.
“I think I made the best par of my life today. I had a bit of a wait and I didn’t do a great job resetting after the wait, so I blasted [my tee shot] into the bush and had to re-tee, obviously (because) right’s just absolutely dead,” said Kerr, the former Simon Fraser golfer. “But I hit a good second one down the fairway, had 185 yards and holed out from there with an 8-iron and walked off with a pretty crazy 4.”
Did you know Yi Cao has played in two PGA TOUR events? His appearances both came in the World Golf Championships – HSBC Champions in Shanghai, where he gained entry as an exempt player based on his position on the China Golf Association points standings. In 2016, Cao finished 74th at Sheshan International, and in 2018 he was 77th.
The top points earner on the final #CanadaLifeSeries Points List will receive an exemption into the 2021 @RBCCanadianOpen
Top-5 receive 2021 Mackenzie Tour membership and starts
Top-5 receive 2021 Mackenzie Tour membership and starts pic.twitter.com/FYslqVMEkM
Key Information
The winner of the Canada Life Points List at the conclusion of the four-event Series earns a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open on the PGA TOUR. The invitation is courtesy of Golf Canada. He also earns conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed tournament starts. The players who finish Nos. 2-5 on the Points List also earn conditional status and are assured 2021 starts in two tournaments.
Canada Life Series points leader Evan Holmes, winner of last week’s event on the Mountain Course, opened with a 1-over 72 despite getting to 2-under after a birdie at the par-5 12th. On the next hole, he triple-bogeyed the par-4 to drop to 1-over. He gave away another stroke, with a bogey at the 14th, before rallying with a birdie on No. 18. With 36 holes remaining, Holmes is tied for 23rd.
There were 285 birdies and 14 eagles Tuesday, with $1,705 earned for charity. For each birdie a player makes during this 54-hole event, Canada Life is donating $5 through its Birdies for Kids initiative. In addition, Canada Life is donating $20 for every eagle. Money donated from the two events here in British Columbia will go to Canucks Autism Network, founded in 2008 by Vancouver Canucks co-owners Paolo and Clara Aquilini, who have a son with autism. CAN provides programs to individuals with autism and their families and works to promote acceptance and inclusion through community engagement and training initiatives in BC and beyond.
Canada Life Birdies for Kids
Round
Birdies
Eagles
Money Donated
First
285
14
$1,705
Last Week
712
22
$3,840
Total
997
36
$5,545
Yi Cao played full-time on PGA TOUR Series-China, beginning in the circuit’s first year, in 2014. He has 40 career starts in China, with one victory, at the 2018 Chongqing Championship, and a tie for third at the 2015 Eternal Courtyard Open in Zhengzhou his other top-three performance. That week, Cao opened with a 76 and improved each day, finishing 72-70-67. He has only missed three cuts in his 40 PGA TOUR Series-China appearances, making 24 consecutive weekends between 2014 and 2016 to start his career.
James Allenby has played in 41 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, including all 12 a year ago. It was at the 2019 Canada Life Open, the first event of the season, where Allenby put his talent on full display. He fired four consecutive under-par rounds, led by a second-round, 9-under 63, to finish at 19-under and good for a tie for second with Brian Carlson. They finished two shots behind winner Jake Knapp. Allenby closed the year with seven made cuts and a 17th-place showing on the Order of Merit.
Zach Anderson, runner-up last week at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course tournament, opened with a 6-over 77. His opening-hole birdie was his lone birdie all round. He had four bogeys and a triple bogey.
Amateur Nolan Thoroughgood will be a junior eligibility-wise at Oregon State, however the Pacific-12 Conference, of which the Beavers are a member, canceled all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, Thoroughgood’s top finish was a tie for 15th at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, N.Y.
Raoul Ménard played one full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, in 2016. He earned membership by tying for 13th at the Qualifying Tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Menard’s top finish that season was a tie for 45th at the San Luis Championship in Mexico.
Russell Budd has been working in golf administration since he last played a Mackenzie Tour event, in 2019, while also playing regularly on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2015 and again between 2017 and 2019. Budd’s best finish in Latin America was a second-place showing at the 2018 Visa Argentine Open, where a pair of 67s over his final 36 holes left him three strokes behind winner Isidro Benitez.
Six amateurs are in this week’s field, led by Nolan Thoroughgood, tied for fifth with 36 holes to play. The only other amateur to break par Monday was A.J. Ewart. He fired a 1-under 70, and he’s tied for 10th. Ewart plays golf at Barry University in Florida. Before his season abruptly ended because of issues surrounding COVID-19, Ewart won the Panther Invitational in March in Melbourne, Fla., his second career college individual title. The first came at the Golfweek DII Fall Invitational.
A.J. Ewart and Nolan Thoroughgood have battled before, with Thoroughgood gaining the upper hand in 2016 at the British Columbia Amateur at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort. Thoroughgood defeated Ewart by two shots and Zach Anderson, an amateur at the time and last week’s Canada Life Series runner-up, by three strokes.
Mark Hoffman has played in 18 career Mackenzie Tour tournaments but has only made four cuts. He last saw action in 2017. A week ago, he tied for 13th at the Canada Life Series event at the Mountain Course, shooting a final-round 70.
Quotable
“To be honest, I was looking for tournaments to play in China this year after losing status on the Mackenzie Tour, so I had nothing to play right now. It’s really good.” –Yi Cao
"My hands were shaking, could definitely feel it in the stomach"— Mackenzie Tour (@PGATOURCanada) August 18, 2020
Recent @sfu_athletics alum, Scott Kerr finding comfort with a 4-under par, 67. Current co-leader in the clubhouse. #CanadaLifeSeries pic.twitter.com/XtFBYbKju7
“It was great that we had a solid group, and we could all feed off each other. Everyone kept their momentum going with the whole group playing well today.” –Michael Blair
“You always had a good target and good visual off somebody else because it was mostly good shots all day.” –Michael Blair
“I started off with and eagle and finished with an eagle, and a lot of rough stuff in between.” –Michael Blair
”Everyone was feeding off of each other. Lots of birdies were being made, especially on the back nine. It’s good when there’s a positive momentum in the group.” –Andrew Harrison
“I played solid all day, I had a big save on hole 7. I pulled it left into the hazard so took a drop at about 180 (yards) and got up and down to save par and keep my round’s momentum going.” –Andrew Harrison
"I played solid all day. I had a big save on hole seven. I pulled it left into the hazard, so I took a drop at about 180 (yards) and got up and down to save par and keep my round's momentum going." –Andrew Harrison
“I heard [the Valley Course] was supposed to be a little more generous, but there are a lot of tight holes out there. I think it was equally as hard [as the Mountain Course], maybe even harder depending on where they put the pin. The greens are definitely crazier.” –Michael Blair
“I just tried to keep it in front of me and hit good shots, [trying] to take the high numbers off the scorecard. It worked out, so I’m pretty happy with it.” –Raoul Ménard
“I birdied the last hole, the highlight of my round, that cemented a solid round. It wasn’t easy, I grinded really hard today, so to finish well put the punctuation on the end.” –Raoul Ménard
“The golf course is awesome, it’s pretty difficult. The numbers tell the story. It’s not easy out there.” –Raoul Ménard
“It’s amazing. The players are really thankful for what Canada Life and the Mackenzie Tour put together for the guys. It’s been a huge success. Everyone’s had a great time.” –Russell Budd
“It’s a great setup. The golf course is in fantastic shape. We’re looking forward to finishing up here and then heading over to Toronto to Osprey Valley.” –Russell Budd
“The Valley course is very different than the Mountain, but I like it a little bit more. It’s more placement golf with your second shot, and the greens are a little bit slower but perfect speed. They reward guys who hit good shots and hit their (yardage) numbers.” –Russell Budd
First-Round Weather:
Sunny and warm. High of 27. Wind SW at 16-22 kph.
