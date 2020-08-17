Cao, Kerr enjoy strong openings at Bear Mountain’s Valley Course

Yi Cao played full-time on PGA TOUR Series-China, beginning in the circuit’s first year, in 2014. He has 40 career starts in China, with one victory, at the 2018 Chongqing Championship, and a tie for third at the 2015 Eternal Courtyard Open in Zhengzhou his other top-three performance. That week, Cao opened with a 76 and improved each day, finishing 72-70-67. He has only missed three cuts in his 40 PGA TOUR Series-China appearances, making 24 consecutive weekends between 2014 and 2016 to start his career.

James Allenby has played in 41 Mackenzie Tour tournaments, including all 12 a year ago. It was at the 2019 Canada Life Open, the first event of the season, where Allenby put his talent on full display. He fired four consecutive under-par rounds, led by a second-round, 9-under 63, to finish at 19-under and good for a tie for second with Brian Carlson. They finished two shots behind winner Jake Knapp. Allenby closed the year with seven made cuts and a 17th-place showing on the Order of Merit.

Zach Anderson, runner-up last week at Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course tournament, opened with a 6-over 77. His opening-hole birdie was his lone birdie all round. He had four bogeys and a triple bogey.

Amateur Nolan Thoroughgood will be a junior eligibility-wise at Oregon State, however the Pacific-12 Conference, of which the Beavers are a member, canceled all fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a sophomore, Thoroughgood’s top finish was a tie for 15th at the Hamptons Intercollegiate in East Hampton, N.Y.

Raoul Ménard played one full season on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, in 2016. He earned membership by tying for 13th at the Qualifying Tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Menard’s top finish that season was a tie for 45th at the San Luis Championship in Mexico.

Russell Budd has been working in golf administration since he last played a Mackenzie Tour event, in 2019, while also playing regularly on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica in 2015 and again between 2017 and 2019. Budd’s best finish in Latin America was a second-place showing at the 2018 Visa Argentine Open, where a pair of 67s over his final 36 holes left him three strokes behind winner Isidro Benitez.

Six amateurs are in this week’s field, led by Nolan Thoroughgood, tied for fifth with 36 holes to play. The only other amateur to break par Monday was A.J. Ewart. He fired a 1-under 70, and he’s tied for 10th. Ewart plays golf at Barry University in Florida. Before his season abruptly ended because of issues surrounding COVID-19, Ewart won the Panther Invitational in March in Melbourne, Fla., his second career college individual title. The first came at the Golfweek DII Fall Invitational.

A.J. Ewart and Nolan Thoroughgood have battled before, with Thoroughgood gaining the upper hand in 2016 at the British Columbia Amateur at Pheasant Glen Golf Resort. Thoroughgood defeated Ewart by two shots and Zach Anderson, an amateur at the time and last week’s Canada Life Series runner-up, by three strokes.

Mark Hoffman has played in 18 career Mackenzie Tour tournaments but has only made four cuts. He last saw action in 2017. A week ago, he tied for 13th at the Canada Life Series event at the Mountain Course, shooting a final-round 70.

Quotable

“To be honest, I was looking for tournaments to play in China this year after losing status on the Mackenzie Tour, so I had nothing to play right now. It’s really good.” –Yi Cao