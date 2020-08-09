Bear Mountain ready for Canada Life Series unveiling

LANGFORD, B.C.—At 7:30 PDT Monday morning, Oshawa’s Derek Gillespie will tee off at Bear Mountain Golf & Tennis Resort Community’s Mountain Course, and the Canada Life Series, nothing more than a semblance of an idea less than two months ago, will get underway.

With the Mackenzie Tour – PGA TOUR Canada season canceled earlier this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic, PGA TOUR officials still wanted to give members playing opportunities. The question was how—and where. Issues at the Canada-U.S. border made it apparent to Mackenzie Tour Executive Director Scott Pritchard that anything he would be able to put together could only include Canadians and those non-Canadians already in the country.

And the Canada Life Series was born.

“Canada Life has been a great partner facilitating this Series, making all of this possible,” Pritchard said. “To have the opportunity to play two of the top facilities in the country has left the players excited, and we’re grateful these courses opened their doors to us. Both golf courses significantly enhance the quality of the Series.”

Next week, Bear Mountain’s Valley Course will host the second event before players travel cross country to Ontario for the final two tournaments, at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley in Caledon.

In 2016 and 2017, Bear Mountain’s Mountain Course hosted the PGA TOUR Champions’ Pacific Links Bear Mountain Championship. Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie, a 2013 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee, won the 2016 tournament, with Jerry Kelly capturing the 2017 title.

Players will feel the presence of another World Golf Hall of Famer this week when they tackle the Jack Nicklaus-designed Mountain Course. The Golden Bear teamed with his son Steve to design the par-71, 6,849-yard course that features three back-nine par-5s that will offer risk-reward opportunities during the 54-hole event.

This week, 90 players are in the field, with Gillespie, of Oshawa, Ontario, christening the four-event series. Gillespie, with 27 career Mackenzie Tour starts to his credit, is playing in the same group as Marc Casullo and Yi Cao.

An interesting mix of players makes up the field, including Cao, a Beijing native who has considerable experience on PGA TOUR Series-China, winning the 2018 Chongqing Championship, thanks to a final-round 63. Calgary’s Aaron Crawford is taking a break as PGA TOUR player Martin Trainer’s caddie to play in these four events, while Drew Nesbitt, of Oro-Medonte, Ontario, has had little success on the Mackenzie Tour but has enjoyed some significant moments on PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, winning the 2019 Abierto Mexicano de Golf (Mexican Open) and firing the only 59 in that circuit’s history, at the 2018 JHSF Aberto do Brasil (JHSF Brazil Open).

Players also begin the sprint toward the player rewards the Canada Life Series offers. The winner of the points standings at the Series’ conclusion will earn conditional 2021 Mackenzie Tour status and six guaranteed tournament starts. Golf Canada is also offering the points champion a playing spot in the 2021 RBC Canadian Open. Players finishing second through fifth on the points standings also earn conditional Mackenzie Tour status and are assured two tournament starts. Players in the sixth-through-10th points-list positions will receive a discounted rate into one of the 2021 Mackenzie Tour tournaments.