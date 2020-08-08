Crawford’s Canada Life

I just spent the last 14 days in quarantine upon my return to Canada. I had been in the U.S., for a very good reason. I made my PGA TOUR debut, playing in the 3M Open. I Monday-qualified into the tournament, and a few days later there I was playing in a PGA TOUR event, where I was able to hold my own. I didn’t make the cut, and it came down to the last few holes. What I learned is I can compete with those guys. Tommy Fleetwood and I tied, at 1-over, and Brooks Koepka was right there. Koepka missed the cut by a shot, and I missed by three.

I used to go into tournaments thinking I had to prepare so much for them and practice so, so hard. Even then I didn’t always feel like I had that good of a shot. Now I feel like I can go out there and trust that my game is good enough to play with these guys.

The whole week in Minnesota was something to experience. I felt very comfortable, and the fact there weren’t any fans because of all the COVID stuff going on probably helped my case a little bit. Not having fans definitely took some of the pressure off, for sure.

Every time you miss a cut, it’s always the same thing. You either make the cut and you extend your hotel stay or you don’t make the cut and you book a flight pretty much right after that. After knowing I missed getting to the weekend, I was basically booking a flight on my way back to the hotel room from the course. I found one for the next morning, a direct flight from Minneapolis to Calgary. I wanted to get back in the country so I could quarantine and then make my way to Victoria for the first Canada Life Series event. I plan on playing in all four tournaments.