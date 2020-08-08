Crawford’s Canada Life

-
August 08, 2020
By Aaron Crawford, Special to PGATOUR.COM
Editor’s Note: For the next five weeks during the duration of the Canada Life Series, Calgary’s Aaron Crawford will be writing periodically for PGATOUR.COM about his experiences playing in the four-tournament Series that begins Monday, Aug. 10 in Langford, British Columbia. Crawford, Martin Trainer’s caddie on the PGA TOUR, is taking a break from his day job to pursue the perks that come with this Series, namely a chance to earn Mackenzie Tour playing status and a shot at playing in the RBC Canadian Open. Crawford will still be walking inside the ropes for all the Canada Life Series tournaments, and he’ll still be carrying a golf bag. The difference is the bag is his.
I just spent the last 14 days in quarantine upon my return to Canada. I had been in the U.S., for a very good reason. I made my PGA TOUR debut, playing in the 3M Open. I Monday-qualified into the tournament, and a few days later there I was playing in a PGA TOUR event, where I was able to hold my own. I didn’t make the cut, and it came down to the last few holes. What I learned is I can compete with those guys. Tommy Fleetwood and I tied, at 1-over, and Brooks Koepka was right there. Koepka missed the cut by a shot, and I missed by three.
I used to go into tournaments thinking I had to prepare so much for them and practice so, so hard. Even then I didn’t always feel like I had that good of a shot. Now I feel like I can go out there and trust that my game is good enough to play with these guys.
The whole week in Minnesota was something to experience. I felt very comfortable, and the fact there weren’t any fans because of all the COVID stuff going on probably helped my case a little bit. Not having fans definitely took some of the pressure off, for sure.
Every time you miss a cut, it’s always the same thing. You either make the cut and you extend your hotel stay or you don’t make the cut and you book a flight pretty much right after that. After knowing I missed getting to the weekend, I was basically booking a flight on my way back to the hotel room from the course. I found one for the next morning, a direct flight from Minneapolis to Calgary. I wanted to get back in the country so I could quarantine and then make my way to Victoria for the first Canada Life Series event. I plan on playing in all four tournaments.
Going back home, there were only eight people on my flight, and it’s a moment like that where you appreciate having whole row to yourself on the plane. Once I arrived back in Canada, I picked up my car in the parking lot. Before I left for the States, my brother and mom drove two cars to the airport, one of them mine, and left it at the airport so I would have it when I got back. Then it was time for quarantine. It’s good to be healthy and now be able to move around the country.
Since I’m committed to playing all four of the Canada Life Series tournaments, my first thought was that I couldn’t caddie for those months, and that was a little disappointing because I felt that Martin and I were putting in some good work, and I think he’s going to play some awesome golf coming up. I would have loved to see that. I could have stayed and caddied for him. That was an option. But I’m a player at heart, and I felt I would be missing something if I didn’t sign up for the Canada Life Series, especially with a playing spot in the RBC Canadian Open next year as one of the prizes. Having a shot to play in the Open is huge. That was the biggest decision-maker right there. I thought it was pretty exciting, and I definitely knew playing in this Series is what I wanted to do.
I’ll be traveling to Victoria alone, but I have a couple of friends I’m staying with—James Seymour and Blair Bursey, who are also playing.
I don’t think any of us know what to expect. I know lots of players who are playing, and I know all of them are capable of playing really good golf. It’s not going to be a walk in the park, but it’s way more fun having a bit of a challenge, and that’s what I’m expecting. I’ve never played the Bear Mountain courses, and I just get the one Sunday practice round. Then I tee it up on Monday. We’ll see what happens.
