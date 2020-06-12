Mackenzie Tour Caddie Chronicle I: Brad Jacobs

Flash forward to 2003 in the “Soo,” Gillespie was fresh off his second professional win, at the Corona Ixtapa Classic a month earlier and was the top-ranked player on the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit.

So, when Jacobs arrived at the course that week in June and learned he would be lugging the bag of the Tour’s most recognizable player, it was hard to contain his excitement.

“I’ll never forget how much fun it was,” said Jacobs. “He was a very good player, an up-and-coming star so to speak. So, I was pretty nervous.”

Fortunately for Jacobs, Gillespie’s friendly nature (Golf Channel’s Big Break Prince Edward Island in 2009 is a testament to this) helped the youngster feel comfortable in the nerve-racking situation.

“There were times between shots we had some very good dialogue, and he was interested in my life,” said Jacobs. “Him getting to know me was very professional of him and showed that he cared.”

Gillespie finished the tournament tied for 21st, bouncing back from an opening-round 74 with a 66, the best round of anybody in the field that day.

“I remember being in awe of the way he hit the ball,” said Jacobs. “He wasn’t a very big guy, but he could hit the ball a long way and his swing was unbelievable. It was a great experience, and he was a lot of fun.

“He was also really generous when he paid me,” Jacobs added with a laugh. “I thought at the time, as a kid, I was really pleased with how he took care of me.”

Eleven years later, in contrast to Jacobs being in awe of another athlete, it was the entire world in awe of Jacobs. Wearing the maple leaf as Canada’s skipper at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, he fully realized his dream as he, alongside his teammates, took down Great Britain in the gold-medal match to win Canada’s third consecutive Olympic men’s curling gold.